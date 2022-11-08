For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
HISTORY: What’s behind the push to reform dual citizenship laws in Germany?
Germany is set to change its nationality law to allow dual citizenship without restrictions in early 2023. The path here has been long, and often fraught with controversy. We look at the highlights.
Published: 8 November 2022 17:14 CET
A CDU poster in 1999's Hesse state vote reads: 'Yes to integration, no to dual citizenship' Photo: picture-alliance / dpa | Arne_Dedert
IMMIGRATION
Foreigners resident in Germany ‘not covered by new EES passport rules’
The European Commission has confirmed that non-EU nationals living in Germany won't be covered by EES - the major overhaul of passport rules and systems that's due to come into force next year.
Published: 7 November 2022 17:43 CET
