GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
EXCLUSIVE: German Bundestag to debate law allowing dual citizenship in December
Germany’s Interior Ministry has confirmed to The Local Germany that parliamentarians will soon see and debate a draft law to permit dual citizenship.
Published: 19 October 2022 15:28 CEST
A German and British passport. Many people in Germany don't want to give up their original passport to get German citizenship. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen
IMMIGRATION
Will immigration reform be enough to combat Germany’s worker shortage?
Despite record levels of immigration, Germany still faces a huge worker shortage. Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has put forward plans to reform immigration law and, the government has approved a new Skilled Worker Strategy.
Published: 18 October 2022 17:10 CEST
