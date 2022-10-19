Read news from:
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

EXCLUSIVE: German Bundestag to debate law allowing dual citizenship in December

Germany’s Interior Ministry has confirmed to The Local Germany that parliamentarians will soon see and debate a draft law to permit dual citizenship.

Published: 19 October 2022 15:28 CEST
A German and British passport.
A German and British passport. Many people in Germany don't want to give up their original passport to get German citizenship. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

People in Germany looking to naturalise as German and keep their other citizenship now have a date for when the Bundestag will consider their situation: before Christmas.

“Immigrants who want to stay in Germany permanently should be given the opportunity to take part and contribute fully with naturalisation. The modernisation of the Citizenship Act is intended to create the right framework for this,” a federal Interior Ministry spokeswoman told The Local. “Multiple citizenship should generally be permitted. For naturalisation, it will therefore no longer be necessary to give up your previous citizenship.”

According to the Ministry, the new law will also shorten the time someone has to live in Germany before they’re eligible for citizenship through naturalisation. People who demonstrate evidence of integration in German society will also have a shorter wait time for naturalisation, as an incentive.

The news marks the beginning of the end of a long wait for many long-term residents of Germany – who have held off getting German citizenship due to a general requirement for naturalising Germans to renounce their previous citizenships.

Exceptions were only available to those whose other citizenship was from within the European Union, those from countries that don’t allow people to renounce, and those who applied for special permission to keep their original citizenship due to hardship – an often long and bureaucratic process.

A “modern” citizenship law

While other countries, such as Denmark in 2015, have already liberalised their laws around dual citizenship, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) remained firmly opposed.

As Germany’s dominant political force, many long-term German residents had all but given up hope the law would change.

However, 2021’s coalition agreement between the traffic light parties – the Social Democrats (SPD), liberal Free Democrats (FDP), and Greens – froze the CDU out of federal government for the first time since 2005, and rekindled some hopes amongst these German residents.

The three parties declared their intention to reform German immigration law to allow dual citizenship. Yet, for the last year, they haven’t confirmed when they might get around to passing the new law – until now.

“The SPD has long advocated modernising citizenship law and adapting it to the reality of our immigration society,” Sebastian Hartmann, Chair of the SPD’s contingent within the Bundestag’s Interior Committee, tells The Local. “Even today, due to legal exceptions, many naturalisation decisions are made accepting multiple citizenship. We will end this unequal treatment so that everyone can be naturalised in the future without having to give up their citizenship.”

German citizenship

A newly naturalised German shows her citizenship documents at Rathaus Neukölln in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Filiz Polat, Migration and Integration Speaker for the Greens in the Bundestag, told The Local that allowing dual nationality was a “long overdue” change.

“A modern citizenship law is essential for an immigration country like Germany,” she says. “Citizenship will become an enduring bond of legal equality, participation, and belonging.”

Stephan Thomae, an FDP member of the Bundestag’s Interior Committee, said naturalisation would be possible after five years, rather than the current eight. With evidence of special integration – including German language proficiency – an applicant for naturalisation should be eligible after three years.

“People who come here, build a life for themselves and feel a permanent connection to Germany should be able to naturalise quickly,” he told The Local. “We want people who live with us, who have integrated well linguistically, legally, economically, and culturally, who contribute to our society’s success and fulfill their responsibilities – to also have the associated rights and make them a permanent offer of integration.”

Citizenship test

A woman completes the German citizenship test. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

Thomae also said the FDP wanted the reform to be accompanied by a campaign to make potential Germans aware of their new rights, helping to encourage naturalisation.

Government parties thrashing out the details

While all three government parties agree on the general principle of allowing multiple citizenships, long-term German residents looking to naturalise should still expect a bit of legal wrangling.

For one, it’s not yet clear how many of the smaller details the parties still have to work out.

One potentially open question is how far citizenship should extend generationally. While the children of naturalised Germans wouldn’t have to give up both citizenships, Thomae said there would need to be clear rules on whether the grandchildren of naturalised Germans should have to choose a citizenship if they already have claim to another one.

Neither the Interior Ministry nor parliamentarians will yet confirm exactly when they expect the new law to come into force. However, long-term residents in Germany likely still have a bit of a wait ahead as the Bundestag fine tunes the draft law before passing it.

“The Federal Interior Ministry is currently preparing this draft law and we will examine it carefully,” says Hartmann. “If Cabinet makes its expected decision in December, we should be able to complete the parliamentary procedure by summer 2023 at the latest.”

If, as predicted, the new law passes in summer 2023, the old rules may continue for a short period of time – in order to ensure that civil servants are prepared for the new rules. The exact waiting period is likely to become clearer as the Bundestag begins debating the draft law.

IMMIGRATION

Will immigration reform be enough to combat Germany’s worker shortage?

Despite record levels of immigration, Germany still faces a huge worker shortage. Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has put forward plans to reform immigration law and, the government has approved a new Skilled Worker Strategy.

Published: 18 October 2022 17:10 CEST
Will immigration reform be enough to combat Germany’s worker shortage?

picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kirsten Neumann

Germany is currently facing a significant worker shortage and, in the last quarter alone, there were nearly 2 million vacant positions on the country’s job market. 

The German government currently expects that, by 2026, there will be 240,000 jobs in Germany for which there will be no qualified candidates.

One of the ways in which Germany intends to tackle this impending labour force crisis is by replacing the current immigration system similar to the points-based model used in Canada. But this is not the only way.

Last week, Germany’s Federal Cabinet approved a new Skilled Labour Strategy which lays out various ways in which Germany will try to plug the worker shortage.

Which immigration reforms are currently on the table?

In September, Federal Labour Minister Hubertus Heil presented his initial plans for a new Chancenkarte – a so-called “opportunity card” which will offer foreign nationals the chance to come to Germany to look for work even without a job offer. 

Under the plans, internationals will be able to come to live in Germany as long as they fulfil at least three of the criteria of having a university degree or professional qualification, professional experience of at least three years, a language skill or previous residence in Germany and are under 35.

This means that, unlike at the moment, proof of qualification and work experience abroad will suffice for entry into Germany.

This would open up the labour market to foreign specialists who don’t yet have a qualification recognised in Germany, as they would be able to obtain these qualifications with the help of a German employer, who would sign a contract with them and also pay for some of their language courses.

It is still not clear, however, when the new points-based immigration system will come into effect.

According to the Skilled Worker Strategy paper, other important goals are to enable immigrants to make greater use of the employment and training opportunities in Germany and for the recognition procedures for foreign educational and professional qualifications to be simplified. 

The Strategy Paper also talks about “a goal-oriented pre-integration policy” which would include providing information and advice on immigration procedures, language courses, and orientation services in the country of origin for the potential skilled workers themselves as well as for their family members.

What else is Germany doing to deal with skilled worker shortage?

Along with simplifying immigration procedures, the German government also wants to combat the shortage of skilled workers with measures to stimulate workforce participation by those already living in Germany.

A metal worker works with a vice in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kirsten Neumann

Due to the high part-time employment rate, the average annual volume of paid work done by women in Germany is about 30 percent below that of men. Therefore, the aim, according to the Strategy Paper, is to encourage more women to work full-time with measures such as expanding childcare and reducing financial disincentives – such as Ehegattensplitting (“marital splitting”).

The government also wants to do more to promote training and study courses in sectors and occupations most affected by the skilled worker shortage. This applies, for example, to the skilled trades – such as plumbers, electricians and carpenters – where a high proportion of employees are approaching retirement age.

The government also wants to open up continuing education programs and to provide incentives to encourage low-skilled, unemployed and benefits recipients to catch up on their vocational qualifications.

Another crucial issue to be addressed is the training of migrants who have been living in Germany for some time. From January 1st, 2022 those who have been living in Germany for at least five years are allowed to stay and work. 

According to the Strategy Paper, the federal government is also offering support and further vocational training for immigrants who still need qualifications to gain a foothold in the German labour market.

Speaking to the Labour Minister on a visit to Berlin last week, Klaus-Dieter Müller, managing director of a construction company with around 170 employees, criticised what he sees as a shortage of young talent. Many of the worker shortage issues, he said, could best be solved by better training for migrants.

Builders work on a building site in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

According to Müller, a lack of technical language classes for migrants is a key reason “why motivated and talented people fail their craft training”. Just recently, he said, his company lost two apprentices because they failed to get their vocational degrees due to language difficulties. 

“These are enormous losses in our industry, demographic change is having an extreme impact on us, we need people with a migration history, I don’t know anyone who says otherwise,” he said. 

Klaus-Dieter Müller also said that bureaucratic hurdles also have a paralysing effect on his industry. In the case of his trainees from Syria and Lebanon, it took almost two years for the authorities to recognise their school certificates, he said.

