TEST: Could you pass the German citizenship exam?

The German passport is one of the most powerful in the world – but getting your hands on one is no mean feat.

Alongside strict residency and language requirements, people who want to become a naturalised German citizenship will have to sit an exam known as the Einbürgerungstest (Citizenship Test).

The exam is designed to ensure that migrants understand important aspects of Germany’s political system, like the rights enshrined in the constitution, and can deal with aspects of day to day life and culture in the Bundesrepublik.

Additionally, there are usually questions on important milestones in German history such as the Second World War and the GDR, and you may encounter some geography questions and questions on the European Union as well.

The test is in German and consists of 33 questions: 30 questions on Germany in general, and three related to the specific federal state you live in.

It’s all in German, so people sitting the exam need to be fairly confident with their reading skills – but since it’s multiple choice, writing skills thankfully aren’t required.

Though this may sound daunting, people are given a full hour to complete the test – and, anecdotally, most tend to finish much more quickly than that. You also only need to score 17 out of 33 (so just over 50 percent) to pass.

In addition, there are only a set number of questions that the Citizenship Test alternates between. You can find a list of all of them (in German) here, and also take a German-language practice test here.

If you’d like to test your knowledge in English, however, we’ve put together a representative list of 16 questions to get you started. Viel Glück! (Good luck!)

</p> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Could you pass the German citizenship test?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Anyone who wants to get German citizenship will have to show they understand Germany’s culture, politics, geography and history. Take our quiz to see if you could pass!</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Germany holds free elections. What does that mean?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who was the first chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><span style="font-size: 1.5em;">What school subject is optional in Germany until the child turns 14?</span></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>What is the name of the German constitution? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who is usually voted in as president of the German Bundestag?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2> <h2 dir="ltr">A party in the German parliament wants to get rid of the freedom of the press. Is that possible?</h2> <p> </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which of the following isn’t part of the statutory social security system in Germany? </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What do Germans mean when they talk about “hour zero”?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of these rights is enshrined in the German constitution? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who wrote the lyrics to the German national anthem?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>In 1953, an uprising took place in the GDR that is still commemorated with a public holiday in Germany. On what date did the uprising happen?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>The Federal Republic of Germany is currently divided into… </h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In what way could a change in government at state level influence politics on a federal level?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following federal states was part of the GDR? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>A young woman, aged 22, lives with her partner in Germany. Her parents disapprove of the man she is living with. What can they do?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Frau Frost is a full-time employee in an office. Which of the following does <em>not </em>get deducted from her salary?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Not quite… </strong></h2> </h2> <p>You were so close, but unfortunately you didn’t quite get enough points to pass the Citizenship Test just yet. Why not give it another go and see if you can improve your score?</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Congratulations!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>Wow, you clearly know your Willy Brandts from your Bürgeramts. You’ve passed the Citizenship Test with flying colours! We’re mightily impressed.</p> </section> <p>

