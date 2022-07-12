For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
Dual nationality: Can former Germans regain their passports after rule change?
Over the years many Germans have given up their citizenship in order to naturalise elsewhere. We look at whether they'll be able to get dual nationality once the law has changed.
Published: 12 July 2022 14:12 CEST
German passport. Photo: picture alliance / Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Rolf Vennenbernd
IMMIGRATION
Are these the best German cities to learn a foreign language?
Germany has a wealth of multicultural cities - but which are the best for immersing yourself in a foreign language? Here's what a new study has to say.
Published: 11 July 2022 13:33 CEST
