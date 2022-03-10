For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
‘I can’t give up my passport’: Foreigners wait for Germany to change citizenship laws
Germany's coalition government has pledged to overhaul nationality laws, including dual citizenship. But foreigners have doubts that it will happen soon. And until then, many feel held back, writes Caitlin Hardee.
Published: 10 March 2022 17:14 CET
A German and British passport. Many people in Germany don't want to give up their original passport to get German citizenship. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen
IMMIGRATION
Germany must remove hurdles for foreign skilled workers, says minister
Germany has to make it easier to attract skilled workers from abroad to address the country's worker shortage, says the Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck.
Published: 7 February 2022 10:16 CET
People walk in Frankfurt am Main. Germany has a shortage of skilled workers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
