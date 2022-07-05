For members
German citizenship: Can people who apply before the law changes get dual nationality?
Germany is set to permit the holding of multiple nationalities in the near future - but what happens to people who are applying now, or who have already given up their old citizenship?
Published: 5 July 2022 09:33 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
