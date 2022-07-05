Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

German citizenship: Can people who apply before the law changes get dual nationality?

Germany is set to permit the holding of multiple nationalities in the near future - but what happens to people who are applying now, or who have already given up their old citizenship?

Published: 5 July 2022 09:33 CEST
A German passport on a desk
A German passport on a desk. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

Foreigners in Germany are eagerly awaiting a key change in citizenship law that will finally allow non-EU citizens to apply for a German passport and also keep their existing one. 

The Interior Ministry, who is in charge of immigration law, is keen to do this by the end of the year, though there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to meet this deadline. What seems slightly more likely is that we will see a change sometime in 2023. 

With the timeline for the changes still a little hazy, there’s some confusion over what rules will apply to people who have already submitted their applications – or who plan to in the near future. 

With they be eligible for dual nationality if the rules change while they’re waiting for their application to be processed? And will people who give up their existing nationality be able to regain it after the new Nationality Act comes into force?

READ ALSO: INTERVIEW: ‘Changing German citizenship laws is a priority’

According to the Interior Ministry, the rules that will apply to your citizenship application will always be based on the current law at the time.  

“The naturalisation authorities have to decide on ongoing procedures on the basis of the current law until the new Nationality Act comes into force,” a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry told The Local. “That means applicants still have to give up their previous nationality if none of the existing legal exceptions applies to them.”

This point was reiterated by Berlin Mitte’s Citizenship Office, who emphasised that the changes to dual nationality rules were currently just a plan and that implementation “could take several years”.

“The most current Nationality Act will always apply,” they said.  

British and German dual nationality

Someone holds a British and German passport together. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

However, when pushed for more details, they revealed that a change in the law while your application is being processed would mean that your right to dual nationality would also change. 

“The law that is applicable at the time when German citizenship is granted is the law that is applied,” they explained. 

To clarify this a bit, let’s sum up a few different scenarios in turn.

If the law changes while you’re waiting for your German passport:

In this scenario, you should be granted dual nationality. As the Citizenship Office in central Berlin explained, whoever processes your application should apply the law that is in force at the time when citizenship is actually granted

In other words, it doesn’t matter what the law is when you submit your application. The only thing that matters is which set of rules is in force when you finally come to pick up your German citizenship certificates.

READ ALSO: What’s the latest on Germany’s plan to change dual citizenship laws?

Manual widget for ML (class=”ml-manual-widget-container”)

If you get your German nationality before the law changes:

In this scenario, you will have to give up your existing nationality – unless you fall under one of Germany’s exceptions to the dual nationality rule. This can include being an EU citizen, being unable to give up your citizenship in your country of origin, being a refugee, or being unable to afford the cost of giving up your existing nationality.

However, if this is your situation, you may not have to give up your citizenship forever. Which brings us to our next point…

If you’ve already given up your citizenship: 

If you have to give up your existing citizenship to become German (or have already done so), there’s some good news: when the law changes, you’ll be entitled to reapply for your original nationality and become a dual national. 

“German law would not be opposed to people reacquiring their previously renounced nationality after the intended change in the law, since due to the intended general allowance of multiple nationality, the acquisition of a foreign nationality would then no longer lead to the loss of German nationality,” a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry told The Local. 

In other words, you’d basically be treated like any other German national applying for another nationality once the law has changed. 

However, you should note that your ability to reapply for your previous citizenship will also depend on the rules in your home country.

In the UK, for example, it’s relatively easy to get your passport back. You’ll just have to prove that you had to give it up as part of the German naturalisation process.

In the United States, the opposite is true: giving up your American citizenship is an irrevocable act, meaning it can only be undone in highly exceptional circumstances.  

READ ALSO: Giving up being British: What you should know about becoming German after December 31st

When is the right time to apply for citizenship? 

As we always say, this is a personal decision. Only you know whether getting German citizenship as fast as possible or becoming a dual national is more important to you.

If you do apply now and want to keep your old passport, you’ll essentially be gambling on the law changing faster than it takes the Citizenship Office to process your application. And though laws can be slow-moving in Germany, this may not be a bad bet to make. 

In some parts of Berlin, for example, it can take months to get an appointment at a Citizenship Office and at least a couple of years to be granted citizenship, so in those cases, if you’re eligible to apply, you may want to consider getting the ball rolling as early as you can.

German citizenship test

An applicant for German citizenship fills in the citizenship test. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Lino Mirgeler

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry wants to attempt to get the relevant changes to the Nationality Act through parliament by the end of the year – though of course there could be delays. 

Before applying, you may want to find out the average time it takes to process an application at your local Citizenship Office and think about how long you’re willing to wait for your German passport. If it takes around a year in your area and you think the law will have changed by next summer (according to the Interior Ministry’s plans), it may make sense to start the application soon if you meet the criteria.

READ ALSO: ‘Two years is normal’: How Germany’s citizenship process leaves foreigners hanging

However, it’s also important to weigh up the risks of giving up your citizenship in the event that your application is processed faster than expected, or the law changes more slowly than expected. If you’re from a country where it’s easy to regain it, this may not be a big deal, but in countries like the United States, renouncing the passport is an irreversible decision.

Get in touch with an immigration lawyer if you want to talk through the specifics of your application and get some insights on when might be a good time to apply.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

IMMIGRATION

EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.

Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?

According to new data released by the EU statistical office, Eurostat, the knowledge of the national language and the recognition of professional qualifications are the two most common obstacles experienced by foreign-born people in finding a ‘suitable’ job in countries of the European Union.

Overall, about a quarter of people born outside the EU who had experience in working or looking for work in the bloc reported some difficulties getting a ‘suitable’ job for level of education (without considering the field of expertise or previous experience).

The Eurostat analysis shows that the situation is better for EU citizens moving within the bloc. But there are major differences depending on countries and gender.

Life can be more difficult for women

In 2021, 13.2 percent of men and 20.3 percent of women born in another European Union country reported obstacles in getting a suitable job in the EU place of residence.

These proportions however increase to 20.9 percent for men and 27.3 percent for women born in a non-EU country with a high level of development (based on the United Nations’ Human Development Index) and 31.1 percent for men and 35.7 percent for women from non-EU countries with a low or medium level of development.

Finland (42.9 percent), Sweden (41.7 percent), Luxembourg (34.6 percent) and France (32.1 percent) are the countries with the highest shares of people born outside the EU reporting problems. Norway, which is not part of the bloc, has an even higher percentage, 45.2, and Switzerland 34.3 percent.

In contrast, Cyprus (11.2 percent), Malta (10.9 percent), Slovenia (10.2 percent), Latvia (10 percent) and Lithuania (6.7 percent) have the lowest proportion of people born outside the EU reporting difficulties.

Lack of language skills

The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle, and it is even more problematic for women.

This issue was reported by 4.2 percent of men born in another EU country, 5.3 percent of those born in a developed country outside the EU and 9.7 percent of those from a non-EU country with a middle or low level of development. The corresponding shares for women, however, were 5.6, 6.7 and 10.5 percent respectively.

The countries where language skills were more likely to be reported by non-EU citizens as an obstacle in getting a relevant job were Finland (22.8 percent), Luxembourg (14.7 percent) and Sweden (13.1 percent).

As regards other countries covered by The Local, the percentage of non-EU citizens citing the language as a problem was 12.4 percent in Austria, 10.2 percent in Denmark, 7.8 percent in France, 5.1 percent in Italy, 2.7 percent in Spain, 11.1 percent on Norway and 10.1 percent in Switzerland. Data is not available for Germany.

Portugal (77.4 percent), Croatia (68.8 percent), Hungary (58.8 percent) and Spain (58.4 percent) have the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving, while more than 70 percent of non-EU citizens residing in Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg and Norway said they had participated in language courses after arrival.

Lisbon Portugal

Portugal has the highest share of people from outside the EU already speaking the language as a mother tongue before arriving. (Photo by Aayush Gupta on Unsplash)

Recognition of qualifications

Another hurdle on the way to a relevant job in EU countries is the lack of recognition of a formal qualification obtained abroad. This issue was reported by 2 percent of men and 3.8 percent of women born in another EU country. It was also mentioned by 3.3 percent of men and 5.9 percent of women born in a developed country outside the EU, and 4.8 percent of men and 4.6 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Eurostat says this reflects an “unofficial distrust” among employers of qualification obtained abroad and the “low official validation of foreign education”.

The lack of availability of a suitable job was another factor mentioned in the survey. In Croatia, Portugal and Hungary, this was the main obstacle to getting an adequate position.

This issue concerned 3.3 percent of men and 4.5 percent of women born in another EU country, 4.2 percent of men and 5 percent of women born in a developed non-EU country It also worried 3.9 percent of men and 5.1 percent of women born in a less developed non-EU country.

Restricted right to work due to citizenship or residence permits, as well as plain discrimination on the grounds of origin were also cited as problems.

Discrimination was mostly reported by people born in a less developed non-EU country (3.1 percent for men and 3.3 percent for women) compared to people born in highly developed non-EU countries (1.9 percent for men and 2.2 percent for women).

Citizenship and residence permits issues are unusual for people from within the EU. For people from outside the EU, this is the only area where women seem to have fewer problems than men: 1.6 percent of women from developed non-EU countries reported this issue, against 2.1 percent of men, with the share increasing to 2.8 and 3.3 percent respectively for women and men from less developed non-EU states.

The article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

SHOW COMMENTS