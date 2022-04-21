For members
CITIZENSHIP
What’s the latest on Germany’s plan to change dual citizenship laws?
Many readers are keen to know what's happening with Germany's long-awaited changes to its citizenship laws. So, what's going on behind the scenes - and when could the law be changed? We take a look.
Published: 21 April 2022 15:43 CEST
A German and Turkish passport are held up in parliament in Kiel. Photo: picture alliance / Carsten Rehder/dpa | Carsten Rehder
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
When is my child entitled to German citizenship?
Depending on citizenship of the parents and the place of birth, different rules apply for children who want to be German citizens.
Published: 28 March 2022 17:36 CEST
