‘European again’: How changes to citizenship rules will affect Brits in Germany
When the UK completed the final stage of Brexit at the end of 2020, many Brits in Germany were devastated at the loss of their EU rights. But promises made by Germany's new government to allow dual nationality have given them renewed hope.
Published: 25 March 2022 17:39 CET
A British and German passport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen
How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany
Residents of Germany have been complaining of high charges levied on gifts sent from outside the EU - many of which should be exempt from customs fees. Here's what to do if you're facing this problem.
Published: 23 March 2022 17:31 CET
