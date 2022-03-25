Read news from:
Austria
BREXIT

‘European again’: How changes to citizenship rules will affect Brits in Germany

When the UK completed the final stage of Brexit at the end of 2020, many Brits in Germany were devastated at the loss of their EU rights. But promises made by Germany's new government to allow dual nationality have given them renewed hope.

Published: 25 March 2022 17:39 CET
British and German passport
A British and German passport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Britta Pedersen

When the UK narrowly voted to leave the EU in 2016, many British people living abroad didn’t get a say in the change. The UK’s laws previously put an arbitrary limit on voting rights for citizens abroad, meaning anyone who had spent more than 15 years in a foreign country was no longer able to vote in elections back home. 

For others who did have a voice, the result of the referendum was equally devastating: many were fearful about their future residence rights in the EU and the ability to continue living the lives they had built. Though the negotiations ended up dragging on, when Brexit finally arrived, the sense of loss was palpable. 

In March 2020, when the first part of the exit from the EU was completed, British nations were stripped of the right to vote in EU and local elections. They were no longer able to apply for EU-only jobs. Then, the final exit from the European Economic Area (EEA) and Customs Union on January 1st, 2021 brought with it the end of their freedom of movement within the EU. 

But the German government’s pledge to overhaul nationality laws, including dual citizenship, gives hope to Brits. 

In a survey by The Local on the plans earlier this year, several Brits told us they were thrilled to hear of the rule changes and would “definitely” apply for citizenship in the future. The traffic-light coalitions’ plans to ditch an age-old ban on the holding of multiple nationalities has given Brits hope that they can someday regain these rights by applying to become German, while not relinquishing their British passport or identity. 

“This will allow me to regain the security of place and home that I had in Germany as an EU citizen prior to Brexit,” said Jay, 44, who lives in Berlin.

Frankfurt resident Rachel, 49, described the government’s plans to allow dual nationality as “fantastic”.

“The very thought of being able to hold dual nationality already makes me feel more German whilst still holding onto my British nationality,” she said. “It also means that I’ll be able to vote in general elections in the future and can regain my freedom of movement.”

Article continues below video

Many of the Brits who gave us their thoughts mentioned the same motivation for becoming German: reclaiming the right to live and work in any country within the EU.

While UK citizens who had lived in Germany before Brexit had their right of residence in the country assured by the Withdrawal Agreement, those without German citizenship are essentially “landlocked”, meaning they no longer have automatic residency rights in any other EU country. 

“I’ll be able to become European again after Brexit,” 42-year-old Mark Smith in Berlin said of the planned changes to citizenship rules. “I get a chance to regain freedom of movement within the EU.”

A two-class system

When Britain left the EEA and Brits lost their freedom of movement rights, another important change took place overnight in Germany.

Brits who hadn’t been able to apply for German citizenship before this date were (under the current rules) no longer entitled to dual nationality. 

Currently, only citizens of EU countries are allowed to keep their previous nationality when becoming a naturalised German. Everyone else, generally, has to choose between their existing passport and a German one, unless they have compelling financial or personal reasons not to. 

The rules have so far created a two-class system of Brits in Germany: the some 40,000 who were able to get dual nationality before the cut-off date, and the some 40,000 who weren’t. 

Brexit campaigner

An anti-Brexit campaigner holds a placard saying “Brexit was not worth it” outside the UK parliament in London. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire | Dominic Lipinksi

For 38-year-old Jack in Berlin, this division runs right through the heart of the family. Jack moved to Germany back in 2017 “hoping Brexit would never happen”. While he had only been in the country for around three years when the UK left the EEA, his husband has lived here for much longer and was able to get citizenship before the cut-off date.

“My husband, who had accumulated enough years in Germany in the past was able to get his German citizenship prior to the Brexit cut-off date, but I was not able to,” he told The Local. “While being technically married to a German citizen, thus rules for becoming a German citizen being easier compared to others, I was still not sure whether I would want to give up my British citizenship.”

Jack says he hopes the changes will come into force quickly so he doesn’t have to live with a passport that doesn’t say European Union on it.

My current British passport still says European Union on it, but it is going to expire in a few years,” he said.

‘Solemn decision’

While many people jumped at the chance to get their application for citizenship in ahead of Brexit, others were reluctant to make such a major decision on a tight deadline.

This was the case for Simon, a 51-year-old resident of Cologne. Despite having spent 18 years in Germany – and planning to spend the rest of his life here – he struggled with the idea of taking on a new nationality simply because of political decisions made back in the UK.

“I have tremendous respect for Germany,” he told The Local. “It is a wonderful place to live, sophisticated and stimulating culture, excellent quality of life, lovely people. But to take on German citizenship also means taking on the burden of history as well.”

The German flag hangs in a Frankfurt church during a naturalisation ceremony for new Germans. Photo: picture alliance / Fabian Sommer/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Having decided to simply take permanent residency instead of citizenship, he has since come to the conclusion that that he would be happy to become German – in part because of the work Germany has done over the years in coming to terms with its dark history. 

“Nevertheless, this is a truly solemn decision,” he said. 

For Simon, the planned changes to the dual nationality rules have taken the time pressure off to allow him to mull over the personal and ethical ramifications of becoming German. 

“I will definitely take up German citizenship at some point,” he said. “But I will do it on my own terms and my own timeline, not with a gun to my head and on a schedule dictated for by by far the worst, shambolic, low-grade, nasty and insular British regime of modern history.”

‘Committed to Germany’

In the aftermath of the Brexit vote, citizens’ rights group British in Europe and its Germany-based wing British in Germany were established to give Brits in the EU a voice. 

Though its primary work was trying to ensure that key rights for citizens were set out in the Withdrawal Agreement, the group also took a strong stance on Germany’s previously strict rules against dual nationality, campaigning for the ban to be lifted ahead of federal elections last September.

“British in Germany wrote to most of the key political parties in Germany before the autumn election and were very encouraged by some of the responses, including from the coalition partners,” British in Germany chair Jane Golding told The Local. “We very much welcome the plans on dual nationality.”

Brexit has always been a highly emotive issue on both sides of the debate, partly because it speaks to people’s sense of identity.

Several respondents to our survey told us how much they had valued the European citizenship they had before, and how desperate they were to regain it.

“I’m so relieved that they are changing the rules,” said 42-year-old Hannover resident Larisa Sharifi. “I hated feeling like my EU citizenship was lost.”

New naturalised citizen in Germany

A newly naturalised German citizen holds up her new passport. Photo: picture alliance / Fabian Sommer/dpa | Fabian Sommer

According to British in Germany, the appetite for becoming German is huge among many of the Brits who didn’t make the original cut-off at the end of 2020.

When the new law permitting multiple nationalities comes into force – which could be as early as this year – thousands of Brits will be clamouring to become a citizen of the EU once again. 

“We know that many more UK citizens who have residency rights under the Withdrawal Agreement provisions would like to take dual nationality once the laws change,” said Golding.

“Like other third country nationals who have been in Germany for a long time, most feel very integrated, and committed to Germany, and becoming German would allow them to participate even more fully in German society, including voting and standing for election.  

“At the same time. keeping their original citizenship is an insurance policy in case, for example, they have to go back to their country of origin to look after elderly relatives in future.”

MONEY

How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany

Residents of Germany have been complaining of high charges levied on gifts sent from outside the EU - many of which should be exempt from customs fees. Here's what to do if you're facing this problem.

Published: 23 March 2022 17:31 CET
How to challenge high import fees on non-EU parcels in Germany

Receiving a parcel from someone you love can be one of life’s small pleasures, whether it’s a thoughtful handmade gift or something special for your birthday.

But in recent months, many residents of Germany have been furious to discover that their parcels from outside of the EU have been held by couriers and are only released upon payment of steep import charges and admin fees.

When The Local conducted a survey on this topic back in February, around 95 percent of respondents said they’d been asked to pay some sort of fee before they were allowed to collect parcels from non-ÉU countries – including gifts from family and friends.

Most commonly, people said they’d been charged for parcels coming from the UK after Brexit, though shipments from other non-EU countries such as the United States, Hong Kong and India were also subject to hefty fees.

Stuttgart-resident Rebecca, 24, told us she had been charged more than €10 in total to receive a box of her own belongings from the UK.

“It was a ridiculous amount,” she said. “But I knew if I tried to question it at the post office I wouldn’t understand the explanation either, so I just paid it.”

As in Rebecca’s case, many people have felt they have no choice but to pay the fees, even if they believe that they’ve actually been incorrectly charged. Sadly, a large number of our respondents said they had simply asked family and friends abroad not to send them anything in the future.

Nevertheless, in some cases it may be worth challenging a fee that doesn’t seem proportionate. Here’s what to know about the fees that should (and shouldn’t) be levied and how to try and claim your money back.

What fees are levied on non-EU parcels?

Firstly, it’s important to distinguish between gifts (or your own personal belongings) and commercial parcels from outside the EU. 

On July 1st, 2021, the previous €22 exemption limit for purchases from non-EU countries was dropped. That means that, from this date, any goods with a value of over €1 ordered from outside the EU have been subject to import VAT and, in the case of so-called luxury goods like tobacco and alcohol, excise duty. 

If goods worth over €150 are ordered from a non-EU country, the recipient will also have to pay customs charges. The rules were changed to level the competitive playing field between EU and non-EU sellers, but in reality they mean that a bargain purchase from China or the US may not be such a bargain after all.

It’s important to note that, according to the German authorities, ‘swap’ deals conducted online or purchases from sellers via online auctions also count as commercial shipments and are therefore subject to things like VAT and import charges.

Then there are gifts and non-commercial shipments, which are exempt from VAT and customs and excise charges up to a certain value. To meet this criteria, gifts must be:

  • Less than €45 in total value
  • Sent by an individual to an individual (rather than a business)
  • Intended for personal use only 
  • Not paid for by the recipient 

If your parcel meets all the above criteria, it should be free-of-charge to receive and not subject to any admin fees from couriers, aside from the normal postal charges. 

Why are people being overcharged?

This is a very good question, and one that’s hard to get to the bottom of. 

One reason for it could be the scrapping of the €22 exemption limit for non-EU purchases last July. Though this shouldn’t apply to gifts, it has vastly increased the number of parcels that are now subject to import VAT within the EU, which could mean that low-value gifts are being lumped in with purchases in some cases. 

The other issue could be to do with the system for relaying information on the parcel. According to the German Customs Office, the postal courier in the third county (say, the UK’s Royal Mail) is tasked with relaying the information on the customs form to their EU partner (say, DHL) electronically.

This information is then used by the courier in Germany to submit a declaration to the Customs Office, who then apply the relevant taxes. 

In this slightly unwieldy system, there seems to be a lot of potential for human error. 

A spokesperson for the Deutsche Post group seemed to confirm this view, explaining that the postal operator occasionally has a hard time verifying whether charges should be added to parcels or not.

DHL worker

A DHL worker carries a parcel in his arm while working in Ober-Ramstadt, Hesse. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

“The calculation of the specific VAT or customs duty charge is based on a customs declaration done by Deutsche Post,” they told The Local.

“The customs declaration is based on the electronic information which the sender is required to transmit with the shipment. Given the high amount of customs declarations that Deutsche Post is transmitting daily to the Customs Office, plus the fact that some shippers/countries unfortunately provide bad data quality, it is not always easy to assess the nature of the shipment.”

The Customs Office spokesperson also appeared to blame the couriers and senders in non-EU countries.

“If a consignment is to be treated as a gift, it has to contain a corresponding note,” they said. “If such information is missing, the postal or courier service will report the consignment to customs as a commercial import consignment.

“In addition, it can also happen that the data was not correctly or not completely taken over by the shipping company in the third country. Neither the postal or courier service in Germany nor customs has any influence on this.”

Who should I contact if the fees are incorrect?

If you’ve reviewed all the above criteria and are still convinced that you’ve been wrongly charged for your parcel, your first portal of call is the Customs Office. 

The contact details for the Customs Office can be found on their website and they have a special email address for enquiries in English. They also have some useful information in English about postal fees and regulations if you need to check anything first.

In your email, give as many details as you can about the shipment, but most crucially mention that it was a gift and that the value of the contents was less than €45. 

Unfortunately, the Customs Office won’t be able to refund any administrative fees you may have been charged by the German courier.

Customs office in Germany

A small plaque with the German Bundesadler sits on the side of the Customs Office in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

However, Deutsche Post tells us that they are open to reimbursing an incorrectly levied admin fee, so simply contact their customer service representatives to try and arrange your refund.

Understandably, you may feel like it’s not worth kicking up a fuss over a matter of euros, and whether you choose to challenge the fees is entirely up to you. As the old saying goes: “Pick your battles.”

Nevertheless, challenges to unfair fees may make a small difference in encouraging couriers to be a bit more thorough when checking and transmitting information about shipments in the future. 

We can always live in hope. 

Other tips for avoiding import charges

If your family or friends are planning on sending you anything from outside the EU, ask them to fill in the customs form carefully and to be sure to clearly mark it as a gift and state the value of it on the form.

You can also gently suggest that, if they’d like to order something to your house directly, it’s best to do it from a German or EU-based business so that the parcel won’t be subject to fees.

Many online marketplaces and retailers in Germany have English-language websites for the international crowd, so this shouldn’t be too tricky for them to navigate. 

Have you successfully challenged fees on parcels or have an experience of receiving non-EU gifts you’d like to tell us about? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

