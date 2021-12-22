EXPLAINED: How I got German citizenship – and how you can too

After Brexit, Brit in Berlin Sarah Magill felt deflated. But she decided to have a go at applying for citizenship. After a lot of hard work and an emotional journey, she got her German passport at the start of this year. Here's her experience and tips.
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
I had a broadly similar experience in Weimar.
The official in the Einbürgerungsamt was friendly, patient and helpful and the process itself was not too bureaucratic.
The ceremony in the Rathaus was strangely moving and I was surprised to feel quite proud afterwards.
It had the same attraction for me – of being able to keep my British citizenship too.