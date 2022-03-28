For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
When is my child entitled to German citizenship?
Depending on citizenship of the parents and the place of birth, different rules apply for children who want to be German citizens.
Published: 28 March 2022 17:36 CEST
Melisa shows the booklet with her naturalisation certificate at Neukölln town hall in Berlin in April 2016. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert
‘I can’t give up my passport’: Foreigners wait for Germany to change citizenship laws
Germany's coalition government has pledged to overhaul nationality laws, including dual citizenship. But foreigners have doubts that it will happen soon. And until then, many feel held back, writes Caitlin Hardee.
Published: 10 March 2022 17:14 CET
