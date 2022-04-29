Read news from:
Austria
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

‘Two years is normal’: How Germany’s citizenship process leaves foreigners hanging

Foreigners who want to get citizenship in Germany face many obstacles, including long waits and requests for obscure paperwork. Why does the process take so long - and is it putting people off from applying?

Published: 29 April 2022 15:56 CEST
People walk in central Hamburg.
People walk in central Hamburg. Some regions of Germany appear to be struggling to process citizenship applications. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Georg Wendt

In February 2020 Mahmoud*, who originally comes from the Middle East, sent off the application for himself and his family to become German citizens. 

After almost seven years spent in Germany, the family not only met the necessary requirements, they felt German. “One of my children was born here,” he says. “They speak only German at home.”

He received confirmation from the Berlin office that his application had been received after three months… and then nothing. 

Almost two years later, in February of this year, he finally received a response on his request for dual citizenship. 

“In the first two lines they apologised for the delay,” he recalls. “They said that it was due to the pandemic and a lack of personnel.”

The office also informed Mahmoud that it couldn’t accept his application because he intended to keep his home nationality. The case worker told him he’d have to chose between the two.

A person holds a German and British passport.

A person holds a German and British passport. Many foreigners in Germany want dual citizenship. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

He is now challenging that decision – he believes he qualifies for dual nationality due to the financial costs that would be involved in giving up his nationality of birth – but he doesn’t expect to hear any decision for months.

In the meantime, the fact that he doesn’t have a German passport is costing him opportunities at work. His employer would like him to travel outside the EU but that isn’t easy with his current passport.

‘Two years is normal’

Mahmoud’s plight is one that many people who have applied for German citizenship will probably identify with. 

While exact figures on how long it takes to get citizenship are hard to come by, anecdotal evidence suggests that those who apply need to be have high levels of endurance.

“I think the longest one I’ve heard about is three years,” says German resident Dina*, who’s also from the Middle East and set up a social media support group for people to share experiences after she became frustrated with waiting for months on a reply. “But two years is very normal.”

Members of her group often complain that it is impossible to make an appointment online, or they are informed that slots are booked up for the rest of the year.

“Besides the long waiting times, the most annoying thing for people is the lack of transparency and the fact that you don’t know what’s going on or what stage your application is at,” she says.

She herself has been waiting for almost three years for a decision and has no idea whether she’ll find out in the next days or weeks, or whether it will take months before she has clarity.

“You are given the impression that naturalisation isn’t high up Germany’s list of priorities,” she remarks.

No proper data collection 

Naturalisation, or Einbürgerung, is a process that is dealt with at the district level in Germany, with little oversight from state governments.

The Local asked eight of Germany’s 16 federal states, including Berlin, Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, to provide details on how many applications for nationality are made each year and how many are successful – and only two came back with comprehensive answers.

The rest stated that they are “under no legal obligation” to collect the information we were asking for.

A man holds a German naturalisation certificate.

A man holds a German naturalisation certificate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

But district-by-district information for Berlin that the city was pushed into releasing last year reveals just what a lottery the naturalisation application can be.

While authorities in the District of Treptow-Köpernick claim to confirm that they’ve received an application within one to three working days, in the district of Pankow this initial step happens “within six months.”

Steglitz-Zehlendorf, where Mahmoud applied, claims to confirm receipt “within a few days”. In his case it took almost three months.

There are also huge discrepancies between the Berlin districts in the time it takes between the receipt of the application and the day on which the applicant hears whether they have gained citizenship.

Those who apply in Pankow should be prepared to wait 18 to 24 months while in the central district of Mitte the whole process is typically done and dusted in four months.

Staff shortages

One reason why some local governments perform so poorly is chronic understaffing. 

As Germany becomes more ethnically diverse, ever more people are applying for nationality. At the same time though, districts are not employing enough new staff to cope with the backlog of cases.

In the Berlin district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, for instance, applications went up by 44 percent between 2016 and 2020, from 874 applications for citizenship to 1,266. But the number of positive decisions only increased by 22 percent in the same period.

This pattern is repeated elsewhere in the country.

Statistics the city of Hamburg provided to the Local show that close to double the number of applications were made last year compared to the number of positive decisions. Given that only a handful of applications are rejected – just 43 from 9,500 applications – it is clear that the the reason people aren’t getting citizenship is because no decision is being made at all.

Johannes Brandstäter, an expert on migration at the Diakonie charitable association, says that a lack of staff is one of the key factors behind the big differences in processing times.

“If there is not enough personnel then applications take a very, very long time,” he says. “Take the example of Kiel, which has really pushed citizenship but has also employed more staff. They have a high level of naturalisation and are something of a paragon.”

On the other hand, he says that Berlin has put money into publicity campaigns but still suffers from chronic staff shortages. The result is that people struggle to even book an initial consultation in the capital.

People enjoy the sun in Berlin.

People enjoy the sun in Berlin. Chronic understaffing of immigration offices is a problem in some areas. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

‘Not really wanted’

There are other reasons why applications can take so long.

The Migration Integration Policy Index, an international comparison of countries’ integration policies, gives Germany poor marks on its laws governing naturalisation.

Not only is Germany the last major migrant destination to have a general ban on dual citizenship, rules around independent income and state welfare receipt “are major factors behind Germany’s below-average naturalisation rates,” the study has found.

The new ‘traffic light’ coalition government is planning to streamline the process by, among other things, abolishing the ban on dual nationality. For now though, conditions that include being “financially independent” or proving that one is “integrated into German society” appear to be clogging up the system.

A lot of the speed of processing also seems to lie with the individual case worker. 

At the Diakonie’s 500 nationwide counselling centres, people trying to gain citizenship often complain about the hurdles involved and the fact that officials demand obscure paperwork from them.

“They have wiggle room to interpret the rules,” says Brandstäter, who notes that the rules governing dual nationality are often interpreted more strictly for people from some countries than they are from others.

“Many people have the impression that their applications are not really wanted,” he adds.

Ultimately, he says that the rules and the way caseworkers interpret them are so “daunting” that many people don’t even start to apply for citizenship.

“There are some five million people in Germany who could become citizens, but for various reasons don’t do so. That’s five million people without full legal equality through a German passport, that’s pretty extreme.”

‘Determined’

Mahmoud has consulted a lawyer who is helping him prove that he would stand to suffer significant financial losses were he to lose his home nationality.

“The issue is with the case worker. She says she has never heard of someone with my nationality being given dual citizenship,” he says. “But if she were to look into the data bank of the Berlin Senate she would see that that isn’t the case.”

He says that he is “determined” to see the application through, even if it ends up taking many more months. 

*Names of some our interviewees have been changed to protect their identity as they continue through the naturalisation process. 

CITIZENSHIP

What’s the latest on Germany’s plan to change dual citizenship laws?

Many readers are keen to know what's happening with Germany's long-awaited changes to its citizenship laws. So, what's going on behind the scenes - and when could the law be changed? We take a look.

Published: 21 April 2022 15:43 CEST
Updated: 23 April 2022 07:39 CEST
What's the latest on Germany's plan to change dual citizenship laws?

When the traffic-light coalition pact was announced last November, the international community in Germany lit up with excitement at a number of planned liberalisations to citizenship law. In particular, the pledge to finally permit dual nationality was a huge relief to foreigners in Germany who had struggled with the idea of giving up their existing nationality to become German. 

Third-country nationals like Americans, Indians and Australians were given the hope of gaining EU citizenship, while tens of thousands of Brits were thrilled at being able to regain it. For the largest affected groups – the Turkish Gastarbeiter (guest worker) generation and their relatives – the change offered a chance to recognise both the Turkish and German parts of their identity.  

Since the government has been in power, however, there hasn’t seemed to be much movement on the citizenship front. This has left many wondering whether the issue has been sidelined – and if the government still plans to introduce the changes.

The Local has been in touch with the Interior Ministry and migration policy experts within the traffic-light coalition to find out more. Until then, here’s what we currently know about the plans. 

What are the current rules around citizenship?

Currently, people who want to become naturalised citizens in Germany must prove that they have lived in the country for at least eight years, though this can be reduced to six years with advanced language skills and other signs of integration. 

For those who wait the full eight years, B1-level German is required, as well as proof of financial stability, “integration into German living conditions” and knowledge of German laws and culture, which is proved by taking a Citizenship Test. People from non-EU countries must also sign a form to say that they are happy to give up their previous citizenship, unless the country they’re from doesn’t allow them to renounce citizenship or they would suffer “financial hardship” from doing so. 

People who are married to a German citizen can apply for citizenship after only three years in the country (and two full years of marriage), but must also give up their existing citizenship if they are from a non-EU country. 

Children of German citizens, who are automatically entitled to citizenship, are lucky enough to be exempt from the ban on dual nationality, meaning they can keep two or more passports on a lifelong basis. People from other EU countries are also exempt. 

But for children of non-Germans and non-EU citizens born in Germany, the situation is a little more tricky: this group is only entitled to German citizenship if their parents have lived in the country for at least eight years and have permanent right of residence in the country. Even then, they must choose between German citizenship and their parents’ citizenship by the time they are 23. 

What are the planned changes to citizenship law? 

In its coalition pact, the government says it wants to develop a “modern citizenship law” that offers a much quicker and easier route to naturalisation for people who want to build a life in Germany.

Rather than having to wait eight years, people will be able to apply for citizenship after a maximum of five, while those who speak good German and are well integrated can even get hold of a German passport after as little as three years in the country.

For Turkish guest workers and their relatives, the path to citizenship will be made even simpler with easier language requirements. A “general hardship clause” will also be created to offer exemption from the language requirement in special cases. In addition, the government says it will replace the requirement for “integration into German living conditions” with what it describes as “clear criteria”. 

Most significantly for non-EU citizens, the coalition agreement states that the government will “permit the holding of multiple nationalities” – meaning there will no longer be any need to choose between one or more passports. 

The children of non-Germans will be granted automatic citizenship if their parents have lived in Germany for at least five years, and they can keep any other citizenships they hold on a lifelong basis. 

When will the law be changed?

In response to a question from The Local, an Interior Ministry spokesperson told us that the modernisation of citizenship law had “very high priority”.

“The careful preparation and implementation of this important reform project is in progress,” he told us. “However, it is not to be expected that the legislative project on the Nationality Act can be completed this year.”

When The Local spoke to MPs from the traffic-light coalition in January, migration policy experts explained that the reform would “definitely” be implemented within the four-year legislative period and that it was likely to be one of the first major projects of the coalition. 

“Our intent as Green parliamentary group, and I think we’re united in this with our coalition partners in parliament, is to encourage the new Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser to implement this as one of the first big projects,” said Green Party migration spokesperson Filiz Polat. “No small number of people in Germany have already been waiting a very, very long time for the possibility of naturalisation with acceptance of multinationality.” 

SPD politician Serpil Midyatli displays her Turkish and German passports

SPD politician Serpil Midyatli displays her Turkish and German passports. Photo: picture alliance / Carsten Rehder/dpa | Carsten Rehder

Generally, legislation can take several months to be drafted, put to a vote in the upper and lower houses of parliament and tweaked in the committee and review stages. Then, of course, key questions need to be ironed out about how to implement the change. However, it’s not impossible that there could be significant movement on this in 2023. 

One issue that will need to be ironed out is how to avoid citizenship offices becoming overwhelmed with applications once the rules change. Around 11 million people currently live in Germany without citizenship, and if even half of these were to apply as soon as they could, it could easily lead to delays and bottlenecks. 

Once again, it’s unclear what the plans are to prevent this happening – if any – but we’ll be sure to update you on all of this as soon as we know more.

Will I be eligible for dual citizenship? 

If you’ve lived here for at least five years, can financially support yourself and speak at least B1 German, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be eligible for German citizenship.

If the language requirement is likely to be an issue, now may be the time to enroll in a course so that your skills are up to scratch by the time dual nationality is permitted. 

Students learn German in a classroom in Munich

Students learn German in a classroom in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Those who haven’t quite got five years under their belt may well be eligible by the time the rules change. If not, however, the duration of residence can be reduced to three years with a higher level of German (C1 or B2) and possibly an integration course.

We’ll be sure to explain the full criteria for applying for citizenship under the new rules as soon as we know it, but for now, eager would-be Germans can prepare by getting their paperwork in order (digging out old registration certifications and tax returns etc.), making sure their passport is still valid and brushing up on their German skills and the questions in the Citizenship Test (Einbürgerungstest). 

