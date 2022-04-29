For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
‘Two years is normal’: How Germany’s citizenship process leaves foreigners hanging
Foreigners who want to get citizenship in Germany face many obstacles, including long waits and requests for obscure paperwork. Why does the process take so long - and is it putting people off from applying?
Published: 29 April 2022 15:56 CEST
People walk in central Hamburg. Some regions of Germany appear to be struggling to process citizenship applications. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Georg Wendt
CITIZENSHIP
What’s the latest on Germany’s plan to change dual citizenship laws?
Many readers are keen to know what's happening with Germany's long-awaited changes to its citizenship laws. So, what's going on behind the scenes - and when could the law be changed? We take a look.
Published: 21 April 2022 15:43 CEST
Updated: 23 April 2022 07:39 CEST
