PODCAST: How Germany is preparing for winter Covid wave, minimum wage rise and energy U-turn

The latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast delves into how the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic this winter, the minimum wage rise, changes to the government's energy plans and German festivals.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:47 CEST
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Imogen Goodman and Aaron Burnett in Berlin, while writer Brian Melican joins us from Hamburg. 

Listen in as we chat about the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany and how the government is preparing for autumn and winter with a new set of regulations. We break down what the rules are, and any changes you should be aware of. 

During the show, we discuss what the current Covid figures look like, and why the German government seems to be taking a harder line on dealing with the pandemic than many other countries. 

We also talk about the Omicron-adapted vaccines and who is eligible for a fourth vaccination.

In this episode we detail the groups of workers who are benefitting from Germany’s minimum wage increase, and why it’s such a big deal for one party in the coalition government. 

We then hear about an interesting onion event taking place in Weimar this weekend (and you can read more about some unmissable events happening in Germany this month HERE). 

The team also talk about some things in Germany they’d love to do, including visiting a wine festival, the spooky Burg Frankenstein castle in the state of Hesse, and the Wave-Gotik-Treffen – a massive goth meet up in Leipzig. 

Please let us know if you have an event or festival in Germany that you’re heading to soon, or you’d love to attend by leaving a comment or emailing us at [email protected]

PODCAST: How is Germany tackling the worst energy crisis in decades?

The first episode of our Germany in Focus podcast looks at the energy crisis and how the government is supporting people, the €9 ticket follow-ups and a ruling that says employers in Germany have to record all staff hours - plus we talk about our favourite German words.

Published: 30 September 2022 08:51 CEST
In the first episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by The Local journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett in Berlin, while writer Nic Houghton joins us from Augsburg.

Tune in as we chat about the energy crisis in Germany and how the government is trying to tackle it and support households with rising bills. We also look at when to turn on the heating on as we go into the colder season, and tips and tricks on staying warm at home. 

Since we recorded the episode, the German government has formally announced that it is ditching the gas levy, and bringing in a gas price cap. Here are the latest details – and don’t forget to check out The Local Germany’s homepage for developments.

In the episode, we also dig into a recent German court ruling that says employers have to formally monitor and log all staff hours and what it means for workers. And we look at the follow-up nationwide plans for the €9 public transport ticket, as well as Berlin’s regional ticket (and why it’s not a good deal for those in the C zone). 

But it’s not all about news stories – we’re also discussing the German words that have slipped into our English vocabulary, why Germans love the word Shitstorm and we find out what Oktoberfest is really like and what other cool beer festivals there are in Bavaria. 

