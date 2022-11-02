Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

GERMAN CITIZENSHIP

‘People can have a close connection to several states’: German MP on dual citizenship law reform

The German Bundestag will debate a draft law allowing dual citizenship in December. The Local spoke to Hakan Demir, rapporteur for the legislation, about the big changes to dual citizenship rights that he’s pushing for.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:11 CET
‘People can have a close connection to several states': German MP on dual citizenship law reform
Hakan Demir, an MdB for Berlin-Neukölln, serves as rapporteur on the new German draft law to allow dual citizenship. Photo: Photothek

Although the three traffic light parties in Germany’s current government agreed to reform the country’s restrictive citizenship law in their coalition agreement, The Local only recently found out precisely when lawmakers might get around to changing it.

Hakan Demir – a Bundestag member and Social Democrat representing Berlin-Neukölln – serves as rapporteur on the citizenship law reform.

In a special interview with The Local Germany, he laid out some more of the reforms foreigners in Germany can expect – and what kind of new nationality law he wants to see.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: German Bundestag to debate law allowing dual citizenship in December

What are the next steps for this law to come into force and also for you as you review it? What will you be looking for in the draft law?

Hakan Demir, MdB: According to our current expectations, Cabinet will pass the citizenship law reform before the year is out. Then the law will be presented to the Bundestag. Once in the Bundestag, I am committed to processing and advancing the law as fast as we can. When it comes to what’s in the law, these are my particular priorities:

  • Germany must finally allow dual or multiple citizenship – in all directions. People who naturalise in Germany should be able to keep the passport of their country of origin. It also means that Germans who accept the passport of a third country (outside the European Union), should be able to keep their German passport. People can have a close connection to several states. This should be reflected in nationality.
  • I want to see faster naturalisation for people who have arrived in Germany, where you can be naturalised after five years instead of eight. And, for example, anyone who speaks German very well – at level B2 or better – or is very integrated and involved in our society, should be able to naturalise after three years. This would make Germany one of the most open countries in the world.
  • I advocate for better hardship regulations and easier naturalisation for the guest worker generation. People who have been living in Germany for decades should no longer have to prove themselves in language and integration courses in order to become an equal part of our society through naturalisation.

Why is this an important issue for Germany and for you in particular?

Demir: Citizenship determines who has the legal rights to take part fully in our society. For example, only people with a German passport can take part in all elections – whether local, state, federal, or European. Yet in my Neukölln constituency, I find myself discussing rent, minimum wage, or the energy crisis and then at the end of the conversation, they tell me they’re not allowed to vote. That’s often because they don’t want to give up their old citizenship or haven’t lived in Germany long enough yet. We must overcome this situation. We can’t again have a federal election in which 10 million people living in Germany aren’t allowed to vote.

On top of all that, naturalisation is also an emotional issue. Whoever receives a German passport is fully included. It doesn’t matter whether you were born in Germany or chose to make Germany home over the course of your life. I think it’s right for us to send that signal – we’re lowering the hurdles. Germany is an open country. No one should have to somehow decide against their home country to come here.

READ ALSO: ‘I finally feel at home’: How Germany’s planned changes to citizenship laws affect foreigners

Immigrants recieve citizenship documents in Berlin

Two men recieve their German citizenship documents the Berlin district of Neukölln. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa/dpaweb | Miguel Villagran

How far would the right to dual citizenship extend? Would children and grandchildren of naturalised Germans remain eligible, for example?

Demir: As long as the foreign state allows someone to acquire or keep citizenship, it will be possible to be a dual citizen under German law. After this reform, there will no longer be any restrictions on dual or multiple citizenship from the German side. If a child in Germany has a foreign nationality due to the origins of their parents or grandparents, whether foreign students or workers naturalise here after a few years and want to keep their old nationality, or whether Germans living abroad naturalise there – dual citizenship will be possible across all possible constellations.

In addition to introducing dual citizenship, we also agreed in the coalition agreement to test out the so-called generational cut. This is because the FDP, unlike the SPD and Greens, wants to restrict multiple citizenship again from the third generation (grandchildren). I am in favour of tackling this audit mandate at a later date, so as to not delay urgent reforms. That said, it’s also clear to me that we don’t need a new obligation for grandchildren to choose, but rather an open and modern nationality law, where people no longer have to choose between two identities.

We’re expecting many naturalisation applications to come in at once when the new law comes into force. Are there any plans to make any extra resources available to local offices to meet the demand?

Demir: More people being eligible for naturalisation will also require more administrative resources. From my point of view, at least three improvements are needed – more staff, more specialised skills for the offices in question, and more digitalisation. The state of Berlin is already taking this path as part of introducing the so-called state naturalisation centre. Other federal states will also have to increase capacities so that the high number of additional people entitled to naturalisation doesn’t lead to a backlog in procedures.

Is there any advice you would like to share with our readers as we await this law change?

Demir: Keep up the political pressure. Write to your constituency MP, so that everyone knows how important this issue is for all of us.

READ ALSO: TEST: Could you pass the German citizenship exam?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

IMMIGRATION

Explained: How to apply for Germany’s new ‘opportunity card’ and other visas for job seekers

Germany is planning an “opportunity card” to help make it easier to enter the workforce and attract people with key skills. Here's how to apply for it and other types of working visas.

Published: 31 October 2022 13:05 CET
Explained: How to apply for Germany's new 'opportunity card' and other visas for job seekers

With its aging population, Germany needs as many as 400,000 new skilled workers a year to plug its skills shortage as more and more people retire or leave the workforce.

Options certainly exist for coming to work in Germany, with many types of visas available, but each one comes with its own set of bureaucratic rules. We’ve gathered a few select visas allowing people to work in the Bundesrepublik.

How does the new Chancenkarte, or ‘opportunity card’, differ from the current work or job seeker visa?

Although many types of visas currently exist, the current traffic light government, consisting of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) – are working on several immigration and citizenship reforms to try and attract more skilled professionals.

One of the ruling coalition’s biggest immigration reform projects is the Chancenkarte. The ‘opportunity card’ will allow foreign nationals to come to Germany and look for work even if they don’t have a formal job offer – provided they meet at least three of these four criteria:

  • A university degree of professional qualification
  • Professional experience of at least three years
  • A language skill or previous residence in Germany
  • Under 35 years-old

This plan differs from Germany’s current work visa in a few key aspects. First, foreign specialists currently have to do the following when applying for a German work visa:

  • Have a qualification recognised in Germany and a professional practice permit if practicing a regulated profession
  • Have a job offer related to their qualification, which the German Federal Employment Agency must also approve
  • Have an annual salary of at least €46,530 if older than 45 years of age and coming to Germany for the first time

READ ALSO: Will immigration reform be enough to combat Germany’s worker shortage?

People who fulfill these criteria and earn at least €43,992 in math, IT, natural sciences, medicine, and engineering may also be eligible for a European Union ‘Blue Card.’ This also applies to people in other professions earning at least €56,400.

The opportunity card would loosen these requirements by already allowing skilled workers to come to Germany without a job offer.

In certain cases, they also would no longer have to prove that their qualification is recognised in Germany – allowing the worker and employer to arrange this recognition later.

It also, under the right circumstances, may allow people to come to Germany to look for work even if they don’t speak German yet. The current job seeker visa allows people to come to Germany to look for work if they:

  • have a qualification recognised in Germany and a practice permit for a regulated profession
  • proof of German language skills (typically at least a B1 level)
  • proof of ability to pay living costs

A metal worker works with a vice in Nordrhein-Westfalen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Kirsten Neumann

In the right circumstances, the opportunity card may end up relaxing these requirements. However, the legislation governing the new card is currently in its draft phase, with the Bundestag expected to debate and pass it next year. Until then the old rules apply.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s points-based immigration plans

Visas for IT Specialists

Many IT Specialists may already qualify for a German work visa, jobseeker visa, or EU Blue Card. There may be a few who slip through the cracks though – particularly skilled IT workers who have plenty of practical experience but no recognised professional qualification. These specialists can prove their eligibility with the following:

  • training courses or exams which prove theoretical knowledge in lieu of a full qualification
  • at least three years of IT work experience in the last seven years
  • an IT sector job offer with a salary of at least €50,760 per year
  • B1 German skills, unless the primary language spoken at work isn’t German

German language class online

IT specialists can often apply for a special visa if they don’t qualify under one of the other categories. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Acer Computer GmbH | Acer Deutschland

Visas for the self-employed

People looking to freelance or start a business can apply for this visa without a job offer if they:

  • are able to prove they can finance the implementation of their business, either through their own money or a secured loan
  • have any licenses necessary to perform the job in question
  • can prove their product or service is in demand in their region and will have positive economic impact
  • can provide proof of old age pension provisions if older than 45

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The German industries ‘most affected’ by skilled worker shortage

Working holiday and youth mobility

Young people from certain countries may be eligible to come to Germany, even without a job offer, for up to a year for part-time or full-time work. Citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea can apply from the time they turn 18 right up until right before their 31st birthday, under the working holiday scheme. Canadians can apply right up until just before they turn 36 under the working holiday agreement between the two countries.

These applicants have to prove that they have a certain amount of money in their account if they apply at a German mission abroad. If they’re already in Berlin, they can apply with €2,000 in their account.

Other skilled worker visas

Germany also has several visas for very specific professions with requirements that differ quite a bit to other visas. They include visas for professional drivers, athletes, coaches, language teachers, artists, interns, and researchers.

More information is available on the Make It In Germany portal.

SHOW COMMENTS