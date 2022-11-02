For members
GERMAN CITIZENSHIP
‘People can have a close connection to several states’: German MP on dual citizenship law reform
The German Bundestag will debate a draft law allowing dual citizenship in December. The Local spoke to Hakan Demir, rapporteur for the legislation, about the big changes to dual citizenship rights that he’s pushing for.
Published: 2 November 2022 10:11 CET
Hakan Demir, an MdB for Berlin-Neukölln, serves as rapporteur on the new German draft law to allow dual citizenship. Photo: Photothek
For members
IMMIGRATION
Explained: How to apply for Germany’s new ‘opportunity card’ and other visas for job seekers
Germany is planning an “opportunity card” to help make it easier to enter the workforce and attract people with key skills. Here's how to apply for it and other types of working visas.
Published: 31 October 2022 13:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments