Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY

Everything that changes in Germany in September 2022

From the €300 payment for workers and new energy saving rules to the end of the €9 ticket, here's what's changing in Germany this September.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:22 CEST
The clock on the tower of the Martin Luther Church in Schönhagen, Lower Saxony.
The clock on the tower of the Martin Luther Church in Schönhagen, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Swen Pförtner

One-off €300 payment to workers

In September, employees in Germany will receive a special payment to help with rising energy costs. The €300, which is subject to tax, is for people in employment and will be paid out in salaries by employers.

Some people may receive the payment in October so check with your boss if you have any questions. 

Self-employed people can deduct it from their advance tax payments from September or when they submit their tax return next year.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Germany’s €300 energy relief payout

Nationwide €9 ticket comes to an end

The €9 monthly travel ticket, which is valid on public transport across Germany – including regional trains – will be no more from September 1st. It was in place for three months from June until the end of August. 

There have been lots of discussions about a follow-up nationwide ticket, but nothing firm is in place at the moment. However, Berlin is planning to introduce a temporary, reduced-cost ticket.

Unfortunately, in many places it may cost more to use public transport. German press group DPA recently surveyed operators – and they said they were planning to increase the cost of their tariffs in the near future – or have already done so.

READ ALSO: 5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

Bus driver Miriam Kara holds the €9 ticket in Hamburg.

Bus driver Miriam Kara holds the €9 ticket in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Markus Scholz

TIP: Ticket checkers may be out in force in the first days of September and many people could get caught out if they don’t buy a valid ticket. Make sure you travel with the right ticket, and let friends and family members know that the €9 offer is no longer in place. 

Fuel tax cut ends

The fuel tax discount aimed at providing relief to drivers expires at the end of August too. Prices for petrol and diesel are therefore likely to rise. The government had reduced the energy tax on fuels in June, July and August.

Pharmacies have to accept e-prescriptions

From September 1st, pharmacies throughout Germany will be required to accept digital prescriptions – known as e-prescriptions. This is also being phased in regionally to doctors.

The aim is for paper prescriptions to be consigned to the past, and patients will receive a QR code on their smartphones instead. Those who do not have the app or a smartphone will receive the code printed out on a piece of paper. The e-prescription only applies to those with statutory health insurance and not to those with private insurance.

READ ALSO: How Germany will roll out e-prescriptions this year

All schools return after summer ends

In Germany, the summer vacations are coming to an end in the last federal states. In Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, school starts again on September 5th. In Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg pupils and teachers go back a week later, on September 12th. This means that students everywhere across the country will be back in class, ready for the new school year. 

A pupil writes in English at a German school.

A pupil writes in English at a German school. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Marijan Murat

Politics ramps up again

Due to the energy crisis, politicians arguably haven’t had much of a break this summer. But political life ramps up again in September. A week of sessions in the Bundestag begins on September 6th, and as always, the budget for 2023 will be discussed.

For the government, however, the coming weeks will be about one thing in particular: the third energy relief package to help residents cope with sky-high energy bills. It is expected to be presented before the gas surcharge on consumers comes into force in October.

Regulation on energy saving comes into force

With the temperature set to cool down as we head into the tail end of summer, people may soon want to heat their homes and workplaces. But it’s going to be a tough winter in Germany due to the energy crisis. 

To save on gas and electricity, as well as try and reduce energy dependence on Russian energy, the German government is introducing energy-saving regulations.

From September 1st, the temperature in public buildings is not allowed to exceed 19C and there will be no hot water for hand-washing.

Landlords will also be required to encourage their tenants to save energy. Retailers will have to take certain measures such as closing doors during the heating season and turning off window lights at night. 

READ ALSO: What to know about Germany’s energy saving rules

Pay rise for care sector workers

Employees in the care sector will receive more money from September 1st. For skilled nursing staff, the minimum wage will increase from €15 to €17.10 per hour; for nursing staff with one or two years of training, the minimum wage will rise from the current €12.50 to €14.60; and for nursing staff without a formal training qualification, the minimum wage will increase from the current €12 to €13.70. Keep in mind that to cover these pay increases, employers could raise costs for people in care.

Oktoberfest returns

For the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, there will be an Oktoberfest again in Munich. The huge festival is to be celebrated from September 17th to October 3rd. The 17 festival halls will offer space for around 120,000 guests. 

Revellers enjoy the Oktoberfest atmosphere in September 2019.

Revellers enjoy the Oktoberfest atmosphere in September 2019. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

Get ready for these German TV shows to return

After a summer break, some German TV favourites are returning. On September 4th, the drama Tatort (Crime Scene) returns after 10 weeks without new cases. The first regular “Heute-show” (Today Show), the satirical news programme with Oliver Welke, comes back on September 9th. And the ARD Sunday talk show “Anne Will” returns on September 18th.

READ ALSO: What do Germans like to watch on TV?

Cost of Amazon Prime goes up

Amazon Prime is getting more expensive. From September 15th, the Prime membership fee will increase from €7.99 to €8.99 for monthly payments and from €69 to €89.90 for annual payments. Prime is a paid membership and the subscription includes premium shipping and access to Prime Video.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN GERMANY

Everything that changes in Germany in August 2022

From the €9 ticket and fuel tax cut, to travel chaos, tax deadlines and digital steps forward, here's what's changing in Germany this August.

Published: 27 July 2022 16:40 CEST
Updated: 1 August 2022 08:54 CEST
Everything that changes in Germany in August 2022

€9 ticket and fuel tax cut runs out

Germany’s €9 monthly public transport ticket offer continues until the end of August so people will be able to buy and use it for the month before it it’s gone when September starts (sadly).

The fuel tax cut is also in force until the end of August. For petrol, the government-subsidised “tank rebate” is about 30 cents per litre, for diesel about 14 cents per litre. The reduction is limited until August 31st.

No plans have been announced yet to extend these measures. 

Travel chaos continues in Europe

The summer months have been chaotic for travellers, and we have seen examples of airports congested throughout Europe. This will continue during August, as airlines have cancelled more than 25,000 flights from their August schedule. 

In Germany, around 6,000 flights operated by Lufthansa alone have been scrapped from the summer schedule.

More strikes?

German airline giant Lufthansa ground staff staged a one-day strike on Wednesday July 27th. Negotiations between Verdi union and Lufthansa will happen on August 3rd and 4th.

It may be that more strikes are announced if an agreement on pay for the 20,000 ground staff isn’t reached. Keep an eye on The Local’s homepage. 

READ ALSO: Flights disrupted across Germany as Lufthansa strike begins

Travellers queue at terminal 2 of Frankfurt airport on July 23rd.

Travellers queue at terminal 2 of Frankfurt airport on July 23rd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

August regional holiday

There is only one official holiday in Germany in August – Assumption Day – or Mariä Himmelfahrt – on August 15th. It is a regional holiday for the states of Bavaria and Saarland.

It falls on a Monday, so don’t forget to prepare yourself for it, as most shops and supermarkets will be closed on the holiday and Sunday as well (as they always are in Germany).

Tax deadline

Those who have their tax return for 2020 prepared by a tax advisor or an income tax assistance association still have until August 31st to hand it in.

The deadline was extended again in May to relieve tax advisors who have extra work in their plate with auditing Covid financial assistance during the pandemic period.

READ ALSO: Why people in Germany have longer for their tax returns this year

More transparency in employment contracts

Whether it’s the scope of work, length of probationary period, possible overtime or notice period, employment contracts issued from August 1st onwards must clearly state in writing the working conditions for new jobs.

It must also be documented what wages will be paid, how they will be made up, what further training has been promised, what the shift system and rest breaks will be like, and what applies to the remuneration of overtime, allowances and bonuses.

Information on contracting parties, remuneration and working hours must be provided in writing to new employees no later than the start of employment – all other supporting documents can be given within seven calendar days.

More assistance for students

From August 1st, there will be more BAföG financial assistance for students. The maximum support rate for students will be raised from €861 to €934 per month. The tax-free amount on the parents’ income, which is the basis for calculating the education grant, will also go up. This also increases the group of those eligible for support.

The previous tax-free allowance of €8,200 for the assets of trainees will also be increased – to €15,000 for people up to the age of 29, and to €45,000 from the age of 30. Furthermore, the age limit for BAföG funding will be extended from 30 to 45.

READ ALSO: German students to get higher grants from winter 2022

View of the Martin Luther University (MLU) campus in Halle.

View of the Martin Luther University (MLU) campus in Halle. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

Minimum wage goes up

For stonemasons and people in the stone-sculpting trade, new industry minimum wages will apply from August 1st 2022; instead of €12.85 per hour, employees will get 50 cents more, raising it to €13.35. Independently of this, there is also the German statutory minimum wage, which will increase to €12 in October.

Digital step for founding companies

From August 1st, anyone who wants to establish a GmbH (a company with limited liability) or KG (limited partnership) can do so without having to attend the notarial certification in person – they can also do it via online video communication.

This is regulated by the Act on the Implementation of the Digitalisation Directive (DiRUG). “The parties involved are identified by means of an electronically transmitted photograph in conjunction with an electronic proof of identity, e.g. the German identity card with eID function,” explains the Hanover Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Pupils return to the classroom – or go on holiday

Schools in several states will return after the summer break in August. But the southern states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria are the last to go off on their school holidays – at the end of July and on August 1st respectively.

Cheaper medicines in the pharmacy

Patients who are prescribed biopharmaceuticals (or biologics) by their doctor, which are often used for Crohn’s disease, arthritis or cancer, can be given cheaper medicines of the same type at the pharmacy from August 16th. This is regulated by the “Law for More Safety in the Supply of Medicines”.

The biosimilars, i.e. similar biological medicines, are to come into circulation more quickly, and drug costs are to be reduced. The law is intended to relieve the burden on health insurance companies. The imitation products are produced and tested by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) under strict criteria as soon as the patent for a drug expires, and are considered to be just as effective as the respective original.

General measles vaccination mandate in care facilities applies

Since March 2020, measles vaccinations have been compulsory in communal facilities such as Kindergartens, asylum seekers’ and refugees’ accommodation and in medical facilities – for caregivers and other employees in the facilities.

Those who already worked in one of the above-mentioned facilities before March 2020 were granted a transitional period until July 31st 2022 to present proof of vaccination.

People who do not comply with the vaccination obligation will be banned from care or work from August 1st, and could also face fines of up to €2,500 if they flout the rules. People who cannot get the vaccination for medical reasons and those born before 1971 are exempt from the measles jab mandate.

A vaccination pass with the measles box ticked.

A vaccination pass with the measles box ticked. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tom Weller

Titanium dioxide banned in food

Titanium dioxide is used as a whitening agent in wall paints, varnishes, cosmetics and medicines. But foodstuffs such as chewing gum, sweets, baked goods, soups and salad dressings also often rely on it, especially in the USA. It’s found on the packaging as the additive E171.

As of August, however, titanium dioxide can no longer be used in food production in Europe. The European Commission imposed the ban because it could not be ruled out that the chemical substances could alter “genetic cell material” and that the food additive could therefore no longer be considered safe. In France, titanium dioxide hasn’t been used in food since 2020.

SHOW COMMENTS