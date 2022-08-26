Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CULTURE

Tatort to Temptation Island: What do Germans like to watch on TV?

There's nothing quite like getting a glimpse into the nation's TV habits to help you understand what makes them tick. Here's what Germans like to tune in to.

Published: 26 August 2022 13:01 CEST
Tatort to Temptation Island: What do Germans like to watch on TV?
The presenters of the RTL jungle camp, Daniel Hartwich and Sonja Zietlow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Gregorowius

Crime shows

Germans are big fans of crime dramas and millions of viewers regularly tune in to shows like der Staatsanwalt (the Attorney General) on ZDF and Alarm für Cobra a long-running series about a two-man team of motorway police on RTL.

By far and away the most popular crime show, however, is Tatort. The show – meaning “Crime Scene” is a runaway hit and regularly tops the country’s viewing figures. 

One of Tatort’s most popular characters – Commissioner Frank Thiel (Axel Prahl). Photo: picture-alliance/ obs | Ndr_Wdr_Michael_Böhme

The show is a crime investigation series that has been running on ARD’s Das Erste channel for over 50 years – since 1970 – and has since become a cultural phenomenon. Many bars and venues host special Tatort screenings when the show airs on Sunday evenings at 8.15pm.

READ ALSO: Why you should watch German TV on a Sunday evening

Celebrity reality shows

Renata Lusin and Christian Polanc dance on the RTL dance show “Let’s Dance Profi Challenge”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

When you’re queuing at your local supermarket you may notice the shiny celebrity magazines boasting scandalous stories about people you’ve never heard of.

READ ALSO: Quiz: How well do you know German TV culture?

That’s because, much like the Brits and Americans, the Germans love their celebrities and this is a fact that quickly becomes clear when flicking through the German TV channels.

Germany has its own version of Celebrity Big Brother, and according to Welt, RTL’s Ich bin ein Star – holt mich hier raus! (the German version of “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here”) is the fifth most popular show on TV.

RTL’s dance show “Let’s Dance,” which sees celebrities compete on the dance floor, is also very popular with German viewers.

Football 

It’s no secret that football is a big deal in Germany – and this is a fact which is strongly reflected in the viewing figures. 

Football is big business too – the sale of TV broadcasting rights for the forthcoming Bundesliga season is expected to exceed €1 billion. 

The pitch before the World Cup Qualification Europe, Romania v Germany, Romania 2021. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Constantin

But it’s not just their local teams that Germans like to watch on TV – with four World Cups and three European Championships to their name, the German national team always draws a lot of viewers. 

More than 27 million people tuned in to see Germany play England in the Quarter final of the European Championship in 2021 – and it was the most viewed programme that year. 

The final of the Women’s European Championship also brought ARD a record audience rating this year – with nearly 18 million viewers watching the German team’s defeat on TV.

Game shows

Germans, it seems, enjoy a competitive element to their entertainment. Quiz shows are very popular, and the German version of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” (Wer wird Millionär), for example, has been bringing in large audiences since 1999. 

But no article about German TV shows would be complete without mentioning the nation’s favourite: Wetten, dass…(bet that). 

The show “Wetten, dass” and its most beloved host, Thomas Gottschalk. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

The game show, which includes celebrity guests, involves contestants betting on whether or not challengers can perform a particular – usually very difficult – task. The show, which has been running since 1981, airs on Saturday evenings and regularly tops viewing figures.

Some notable tasks that have been performed over the years include parking an 8.8-ton truck on four beer glasses, removal men building a pyramid of 55 washing machines within five minutes, and a dog able to remember 77 words. 

The News

Presenter Linda Zervakis on the ARD news programme “Taggeschau”. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ARD |

Germans like to be kept well informed and ARD’s Tagesschau is one of the most consistently successful news programmes. The 8pm main edition of Taggesschau appeals to a wide range of age groups and is regularly watched by at least 11 million viewers. 

Dating shows

Farmer Herbert Niehus and his wife Karin Niehus standing who met on the tv show “Bauer sucht Frau”. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Rtl/Menne

German TV is also not short of dating shows.

One show that shows Germany’s, erm, not-so-progressive side is the dating show Bauer Sucht Frau, (Farmer Wants a Wife) in which farmers from all over Germany search for love.The show is one of the most popular and long-running German reality TV shows, and has been shown on RTL since 2005.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Germany, we need to talk about sexism

Another reality dating show, which has sparked a lot of controversy, is the show Milf oder Missy (Milf or Missy) on streaming channel Joyn. The show pits a group of seven “Missies” (young women) against a group of seven “Milfs” (best you look that one up for yourselves) in a battle to win the heart of one of the two men – a “Senior” and a “Junior”. 

There is a host of imported dating shows on German TV too which are particularly popular with younger viewers. These include “Temptation Island”, “First Dates” and “Love Island”.

READ ALSO: Love Island: The unlikely tool that helped me learn German

Cooking shows

Though Germany may not be famous for having the best cuisine in the world, Germans enjoy watching people cook.

Star chef Steffen Henssler poses in Cologne before the taping of the cooking show “Grill den Henssler”. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Henning Kaiser

Favourites include Das perfekte Dinner (“the perfect dinner” – similar to the British show “Come dine with me”), the prominent chef battle Grill den Henssler (“grill Henssler”) and die Küchenschlacht (“kitchen battle”) which is similar in format to the MasterChef series.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CULTURE

‘Sandals mean freedom’: Eight tips on how to dress like a German

Germans have an international reputation for enjoying functional clothing. A top German fashion expert told The Local whether the stereotypes of German fashion are really true - and what Angela Merkel has to do with modern style.

Published: 15 August 2022 14:44 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:00 CEST
‘Sandals mean freedom’: Eight tips on how to dress like a German

‘Comfortable and practical’

“It’s pretty easy to define German style,” says Bernhard Roetzel, the author of books on men’s fashion such as ‘Gentleman: A Timeless Guide to Fashion’. “Nowadays the basic dress of a grown-up man is mainly blue jeans, some kind of sweatshirt and an anorak. The shoes are usually comfortable sneakers. This is the basic German fashion that everyone from workers to doctors wears, and it is suitable for 90 percent of occasions.”

The basic theme, he says, is comfort and practicality. “That is very important.”

According to Roetzel, this love for the practical stretches all the way back into the 19th century when most other Europeans still had strict public dress codes.

“It began with a movement called Lebensreform, which valued things like vegetarianism and woollen clothes, which were supposed to be healthy,” he says.

“Even if Germans at the time didn’t like political freedom, they loved the freedom to wear sandals. Freedom for Germans is to wear sandals in places where it is not appropriate!”

A woman lies on the shore of the Schwarzachtalsee in Baden-Württemberg still wearing her sandals. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Thomas Warnack

Dressing down became even more acceptable after the First World War, when Germany became a republic and the aristocracy, with its formal sense of dress, lost its importance. “The Nazis also propagated being active outdoors,” Roetzel notes. “Fashion was seen as something awful created by the French and the Jews to bring about the downfall of German culture.”

When the craze for casual wear crossed the pond from the US in the 1960s, Germans were slow to adopt it. But now jeans are even standard clothing for septuagenarians, he says. “Twenty years after jeans arrived people started to realise that they are great for all occasions – and now everyone wears them. This was the last blow to formal German clothing.”

Dress down for work

The German love for all-purpose clothes means that it is perfectly appropriate to wear jeans to work, according to Roetzel. 

“If you don’t work in a bank or law firm you can probably wear jeans in most offices. A non-iron, short sleeve shirt is also very important. German men love these shirts, despite the fact that you get hot in them.”

You can even wear sneakers in the office. Or, if you have to look a bit smarter “some very cheap, comfortable leather shoes” will make you fit right in.

“In business, it is very important that you don’t stand out,” Roetzel advises. “If you are smartly dressed people will ask if you have an important meeting or will think you are looking for a pay rise. For everyday business, you dress as casually as possible.”

A woman cycles to work in jeans and a simple jacket in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Christin Klose

Nothing too sexy

Meanwhile, women’s workplace style, perhaps even more than men’s, is based on the principle of ‘the more forgettable the better.’

“Women in German business must not look too sexy,” says the fashion writer. “If you wear a skirt, for example, it should not be too short and heels should not be too high.” A “boxy, mouse grey suit” including a jacket that doesn’t complement one’s figure completes the look.

“Whereas in Italy, businesswomen carry Chanel bags, in Germany they usually carry a laptop bag or something very practical. Makeup is also rather reduced, not too much lipstick, nothing that is too obvious,” he says.

No door policy

Ties are basically a redundant piece of apparel in modern Germany, meaning wearing one really is a matter of choice in most settings.

“There are very few places where you are not allowed in if you don’t wear a tie,” says Roetzel. “I don’t know a single restaurant that wouldn’t admit you if you don’t wear a tie. You might not be allowed into Cologne Cathedral if your shorts are too short, but basically, you can wear everything everywhere and Germans love this!”

Funerals and weddings

Even the most formal occasions, such as weddings, funerals and important birthdays are much more informal events than they once were.

“At funerals, people will wear black but they rarely wear a black suit, most people will wear a black sweatshirt and jeans,” says Roetzel.

Copy Merkel

Angela Merkel’s unpretentious style appealed to Germans. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Fabian Sommer

Anyone looking for inspiration need look no further than recently retired German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who famously wore variations on the same trouser suit for most of her career.

“She had different colours and fabrics but that was her uniform and she also found her hairstyle and that was it. I don’t think she had a stylist,” Roetzel says. “That’s what Germans love. It’s recognizable and it doesn’t look expensive.”

READ ALSO:

“In Germany, one thing you should never admit to is wearing expensive, tailor-made clothes,” he explains. “As a politician, you can admit that you like drinking but you should never admit to having an expensive wardrobe.”

In fact, the cheaper the better. “Olaf Scholz has always earned a lot of money but his clothes are awful, his suits are awful – this is just perfect for Germany,” says Roetzel.

Splash the cash subtly (or on outdoor clothes)

This is not to say that all Germans wear cheap clothes, but they don’t make a big fuss about the brands that they do wear.

“People want to express status by wearing certain brands,” Roetzel points out. “But in Germany, this is done in a very subtle way. You will see small details in the clothes and glasses of a professor or doctor that will tell you a lot. Class exists but people hide their status because it is negative to show it off. This can be hard for foreigners to detect.”

There is one major exemption though to the rule of not flaunting your wealth – outdoor apparel.

“Outdoor clothes are really a big thing here,” Roetzel says. “It gives people a sense of freedom and healthiness. Spending €800 on an outdoor jacket is perfectly okay. But it is a sin to spend the same amount on a tailor-made suit – you will destroy your image if you admit to doing this.”

Moreover, anyone who wants to impress Germans through their possessions would be better advised to buy a good car or modern kitchen, the fashion expert says. “It is perfectly normal to have a very expensive kitchen, but your clothes should still be cheap.”

Focus on inner beauty

The German (dis)interest in fashion can actually tell us a lot about deeper German values.

“There is an old Prussian saying of mehr sein als schein (content is better than appearance). Germans feel that if something is too beautiful there must be something fishy about it. Anyone who is too smartly dressed could be a conman,” says Roetzel.

“Germans are very honest, they like to be very direct. They say “what’s the point in not wearing sandals if it’s hot?’”

SHOW COMMENTS