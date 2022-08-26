For members
CULTURE
Tatort to Temptation Island: What do Germans like to watch on TV?
There's nothing quite like getting a glimpse into the nation's TV habits to help you understand what makes them tick. Here's what Germans like to tune in to.
Published: 26 August 2022 13:01 CEST
The presenters of the RTL jungle camp, Daniel Hartwich and Sonja Zietlow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Gregorowius
For members
CULTURE
‘Sandals mean freedom’: Eight tips on how to dress like a German
Germans have an international reputation for enjoying functional clothing. A top German fashion expert told The Local whether the stereotypes of German fashion are really true - and what Angela Merkel has to do with modern style.
Published: 15 August 2022 14:44 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:00 CEST
Updated: 21 August 2022 07:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments