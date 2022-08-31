For members
TRAVEL NEWS
End of €9 ticket and fuel cuts – Germany says goodbye to cheap travel
For the last few months, Germans have enjoyed lower-cost travel thanks to the €9 ticket and a tax cut on fuel. But from September 1st, the two initiatives come to an end. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 31 August 2022 14:26 CEST
A young man in Stuttgart holds a self-painted sign saying "We love €9". Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Rettig
TRAIN TRAVEL
‘We are supposed to be borderless’: Why train travel in Europe is not up to speed
Is train travel in Europe up to scratch if people want a greener option to flying? Rail expert Jon Worth travelled 30,000km on 186 different trains across the continent to find out.
Published: 31 August 2022 16:49 CEST
