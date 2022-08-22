For members
MONEY
What you need to know about Germany’s €300 energy relief payout
Workers in Germany will start to receive a €300 payment from next month to help with rising energy costs. But many people will not get the full amount. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 22 August 2022 15:42 CEST
A woman holds cash at a German shop. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg
ENERGY
German politicians clash over who to support with rising energy prices
German pensioners and students weren't the main targets of financial aid in the last two energy relief packages. Should the government do more to support these groups - as well as those on lower incomes - next time around?
Published: 22 August 2022 11:28 CEST
