What you need to know about Germany’s €300 energy relief payout

Workers in Germany will start to receive a €300 payment from next month to help with rising energy costs. But many people will not get the full amount. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 22 August 2022 15:42 CEST
A woman holds cash at a German shop.
A woman holds cash at a German shop. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

What’s happening?

Back in May, the German government approved a package aimed at providing financial relief to the energy and subsequent cost of living crisis. 

One of the measures was a €300 allowance for people in employment, known as the Energiepreispauschale or EEP, which employers are to pay out. Self-employed people can deduct it from their advance tax payments from September or when they submit their tax return next year.

What’s it for?

There is only one direction that energy costs are going, and that is all the way up. Following the invasion by Russia on Ukraine in February, the cost of gas in particular has skyrocketed. Electricity is also increasing in price, contributing to more household woes. All of this has caused inflation to rise, meaning the cost of everyday products – whether it’s butter, bread or meat – have also spiralled upwards. 

Who gets it?

It’s for all workers who pay tax and social insurance contributions in 2022. This includes employees, civil servants, freelancers, trainees and paid interns as well as cross-border commuters who live in Germany but travel to another country to work.

Great, does that mean I get the whole €300?

Not quite. The €300 is subject to tax. So those who pay a higher tax rate will get less than those on a lower rate. People who earn below the basic tax-free allowance (that means they don’t earn enough to pay any tax) will benefit from the full amount.

On average, employees will receive €193 from the €300 allowance, according to the Finance Ministry.

A person adjusts the temperature on a heating system.

A person adjusts the temperature on a heating system. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

Last year, the average gross annual earnings for full-time employees was €54,304. “Assuming no further deductions, this average case would result in a deduction of €107 on the flat-rate energy allowance,” said the Finance Ministry.

The range of tax deductions on the payout will be from 0 to €142.42, added the Finance Ministry. So there are some people (low earners) who will receive the full €300, and at the other end of the spectrum, top earners will get about €158.

How do I get it?

For employees, the allowance should be paid out in addition to your salary through the employer’s payroll. The employer has to pay the money to all staff who were employed by them on September 1st, 2022.

So some employees will receive it in September with their monthly salary, however a few people may not receive it until October. This is because some employers only have to submit the corresponding income tax return quarterly (instead of monthly).

People who are self-employed can deduct the lump sum from their advance tax payments in September. There is also the option of claiming it back with a tax declaration next year.

Who gets the money?

All employees in tax brackets one to five who are in employment in 2022, as well as people in marginal and short-term employment (that is people with mini jobs and temp work) who pay flat-rate tax on their wages, will get the payout.

Is there a chance people could get the payment twice?

Yes – and anyone who does get the payment more than one has to report the extra income or face prosecution. For instance, people who work for several companies may receive the money more than once. 

If you are permanently employed and also work as a freelancer or run a business, you could also end up receiving double the amount. For example, you could receive it from an employer and then also get it automatically deducted from advance tax payments. 

Experts say that you should declare it to the tax office and your employer (if that’s your situation).

However, it is legal for both spouses receive the €300 allowance – even if it is transferred to the same current account. That’s because it is not household-related but person-related. So if both spouses meet the requirements, they are both entitled to the payment. This is also the case if one spouse has a mini-job. 

Who doesn’t get the payout?

People who are not currently in employment are excluded from receiving the payments. This could affect a lot of pensioners and students.

Likewise, cross-border commuters do not get the payment since people are required to have a permanent residence in Germany to be eligible.

Is there any more relief coming?

With the €9 public transport ticket and the fuel tax cut set to expire at the end of August, many people are wondering if there will be more help.

People are also particularly worried with the gas surcharge set to come into force. The government says it is working on a set of measures aimed at relieving those on low and medium sized incomes. There are also plans to cut VAT on gas to seven percent. 

What’s happening?

With many looking with concern towards winter in the wake of rising energy prices, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has repeatedly promised the population: “You’ll never walk alone.” 

But as the traffic-light coalition discusses the next round of relief measures, a debate is underway about who should benefit the most. 

On Monday, the opposition CDU/CSU parties slammed Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for failing to offer enough support to pensioners in their last energy relief package. 

They called on the government to include measures directed at both students and pensioners in the next set of relief measures, which is set to be announced this autumn. 

“If the federal Finance Minister now wants to once again exclude all pensioners from relief, this is socially unjust and exacerbates the division of society,” Stephan Stracke, social policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told the Rheinische Post.

Earlier this year, the government faced criticism for seemingly overlooking pensioners on low incomes in their financial aid for struggling households.

Though the scrapping of the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy and the introduction of the €9 transport ticket were also beneficial to retirees, a host of other measures – such as the €300 lump sum, the heating allowance and increase in commuters’ allowance – were primarily aimed at working-age people. 

READ ALSO: Reader question: Will retirees benefit from Germany’s energy relief package?

With the cost of living rising steeply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stracke said the soaring energy and food prices shouldn’t cause anyone to fall into poverty. 

“Another concrete relief package is now urgently needed,” he said. “Of course, pensioners and students must also benefit from this.”

Coalition debates relief measures

Even between the parties of the traffic-light coalition – the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) – there are divergent opinions over how best to support the general population with the cost of living. 

Last week, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) rejected calls for new relief target specifically at pensioners, pointing to the increase in pensions and the end of the EEG levy as two policies that had benefited retirees.

Lindner has also been lobbying for new tax cuts to counteract the effects of inflation. The FDP politician has proposed a package worth €10 billion that would include an increase in the basic tax-free allowance and an increase in child benefits.

READ ALSO: Germany pledges inflation relief tax package worth €10 billion

However, the SPD and Greens have repeatedly called for measures aimed specifically at low and middle-income households. 

“For me, the strongest case for relief is that we have to keep the basic democratic consensus by creating a more equal society,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said on ZDF’s Morgenmagazin. “And for me that means that those who earn less are supported more than those who earn a lot.”

Robert Habeck

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speaks at a government open day on August 21st, 2022. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

At the summer press conference held on August 11th, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) told reporters he primarily wanted to help those “who have very little”, citing the six million minimum-wage workers in Germany and households on middle-incomes who have also been squeezed in the current crisis. 

Speaking to the Rheinische Post on Monday, Greens caucus leader Katharina Dröge also spoke out in favour of specific aid for students and low-income pensioners.

“We have to provide very targeted relief for those who are particularly affected by rising prices and who are facing the winter with great concern,” she said. 

Dröge said she supported the idea of an excess profits tax, which would be aimed at companies who have seen their revenues spike since the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

“This would allow corporations that profit excessively from the crisis to make their contribution to social cohesion in Germany,” the Green politician explained.

