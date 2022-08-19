For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: How customers in Germany can tackle rising electricity bills
Gas customers aren't the only ones who are set to bear the brunt of rising energy costs - electricity bills are also on the rise in Germany. Here's what to know about the latest price hikes and what you can do about them.
Published: 19 August 2022 17:11 CEST
A man plugs in a phone charger in a multi-socket adapter. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Monika Skolimowska
ENERGY
German electricity prices to soar by 25 percent on average
A study by German price comparison portal Verifox suggests electricity tariffs are set to go up by an average of 25 percent in the coming months.
Published: 19 August 2022 12:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments