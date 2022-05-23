For members
ENERGY
Who gets Germany’s €300 energy relief payout – and when?
As part of a package to ease the rising cost of living, the German government is set to give taxpayers in employment a one-off payout. Here's what we know so far.
Published: 23 May 2022 13:26 CEST
A customer holds cash in a shop in Hamburg. Germans are seeing a huge rise in the cost of living. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
€9 for 90: Everything you need to know about Germany’s cheap travel deal
Germany's €9 monthly transport ticket is coming. Here's everything you should know about the deal that will allow you to to travel the country for next to nothing this summer.
Published: 20 May 2022 17:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments