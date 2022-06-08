Read news from:
How much money will you get from Germany’s energy relief measures?

The government is providing financial relief to people in Germany to help with rocketing energy prices. They've released calculators to give you an idea of how much cash you'll pocket.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:27 CEST
A person holds a handful of cash.
How much will you save through the energy relief measures? Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer

Among the measures is a one-off €300 boost to all employed taxpayers in Germany, as well as €200 for people on social welfare and €100 for those on unemployment benefit. 

People on housing benefit will receive a €270 heating cost allowance and €230 for students receiving state support (BAfög).

Meanwhile, families will receive a Kinderbonus amounting to €100 per child.

Other relief measures include an increase in the commuter allowance to 38 cents per kilometre (after the 21st kilometre), a €9 monthly travel ticket for use on public transport, and a fuel tax cut.

There are also a number of tax relief measures that were agreed upon earlier this year.

The government is also scrapping the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) levy on July 1st to save people money on their electricity bills, and there are changes to tax – such as the basic tax-free allowance increasing. 

The packages are aimed at providing financial relief to German residents in the cost of living crisis. In total, it amounts to around €4.46 billion of relief.

How much money are people actually receiving?

The German government has launched a number of resources that give examples of what people are entitled to and will get as financial relief, as well as individual calculators.

On the Finance Ministry’s site, the government shows six examples of what relief people will receive. They include a single person, a family with two children, a pensioner, and a self-employed person. 

Visitors visit stalls at the Central German Pottery Market in Wernigerode, Saxony Anhalt.

Visitors visit stalls at the Central German Pottery Market in Wernigerode, Saxony Anhalt. Several measures should provide financial relief to people in Germany this year. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

Here’s a look at two of the examples:

Single person

Arek, 32, is an employed mechanical engineer with a salary of €61,500, who lives in Cologne and commutes to work every day. 

The government says Arek will benefit from the increase in the basic tax-free amount and the employee lump sum, and will receive an extra €146 net.

The €300 one-off energy relief payment that Arek receives through his employer with his salary in September will result in him receiving €185 net (the payment is taxed) in his account. 

As a driver, Arek also benefits from the temporary reduction in energy taxes for fuel for three months: with his daily commute and occasional trips, he drives a total of around 700 kilometres per month. Therefore he consumes about 56 litres of petrol per month and, including VAT for three months, this comes to tax relief of about €59.07.

He also receives tax relief on his electricity costs due to the abolition of the EEG surcharge. For his electricity consumption of around 1,900 kilowatt hours per year, the EEG levy of 3.72 cents per kilowatt hour will no longer apply from July 1st. This results in tax relief of around €35.

Family with two children

Jens, 35, who is a roofer, and office clerk Maria, 33, both earn around €35,000 each. The couple lives in Bad Doberan with two children, and work in Wismar, about 44 kilometres away.

The family benefits from the basic tax-free allowance being increased by €363 retroactively to January 1st, 2022. This amounts to a net relief of €138 for them both. They also benefit from the increase in the long-distance commuter allowance – in 2022, they will be able to claim an increase of around €165 each for their commute to work, i.e. a total of €332. This will save them around €94 net. The tax relief on the basic tax-free allowance, plus the long-distance commuter allowance add up to around €232.

The €600 (2 x €300) one-off payments that the couple receives in total through their employers with their salaries add up to a plus of about €430 (net) on the family account.

The family receives a Kinderbonus of €200 for the two children (€100 per child). That is paid out in July with child benefit. 

The reduction of the energy tax on fuel also provides relief: the joint journey to work, daily errands, and smaller trips by car add up to about 2,500 kilometres per month. The tax relief, including VAT, amounts to about €70 per month, i.e. €210 for the three summer months.

The family also receives tax relief on electricity because the EEG levy will be dropped. They consume around 4,100 kWh a year. From July 1st, the EEG surcharge will no longer apply, which corresponds to relief of around €76 for them. 

How can I find out how much I will get?

The Finance Ministry has released two calculators which will help you get an idea of what you will get.

If you’re a taxpayer and want to see how much relief you’ll get with the €300 payout, check out the calculator here where you can input your salary before tax.

To calculate the energy tax on fuel, check out this one where you can input 

As with all of our tax and financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For tax advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or tax specialist. 

For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany

With less than a fifth of people in Germany owning stock, the country is a land of savers. But for people who want to invest, there are plenty of advantages. We explain how to do it.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:07 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 09:08 CEST
EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany

Conventional wisdom often tells us that Germany is a country of savers, rather than investors. It’s even apparent in the language – the German word for “debt” is “Schuld,” which also means “guilt.” During the euro crisis, “austerity” was often called “Sparpolitik” in German newspapers, or “the politics of saving.”

The numbers also suggest that the “country of savers” title is not a myth. Only 17 percent of people in Germany invest. That compares with 33 percent in the UK and over half in both the US and Canada. By contrast, many Germans keep their money in savings accounts, or rely on contributions to government pension schemes to put money away for retirement.

Germany: Land of the investment shy

“Culturally, we’re used to a strong social welfare state that takes care of its people, including providing for retirement. That’s not enough anymore but not everyone has quite realised this yet,” says Claudia Müller, Founder of the Frankfurt-based Female Finance Forum and author of Finance, Freedom, Provision – the way to financial independence.

“But the German retirement insurance funds older generations relied on are investing mainly in government bonds rather than stocks. Bonds just don’t have the interest rates to give the needed returns.”

A person puts money in a piggy bank.

A person puts money in a piggy bank. Germans are known as savers. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Patrick Pleul

The breakdown of who invests in Germany also reveals a number of splits by both region and gender. 18 percent of people in the former West Germany invest, but only 11 percent of those from the former East. Around 65 percent of investors in Germany are men. In the entire country, only 4 million women own stock. The fastest growing pool of new German investors though, are those under 30.

“This generation is investing more in the stock exchange because property is too expensive for most of them and stocks are now more accessible than ever,” says Müller.”In Germany especially, there’s a lot of options for brokers. That’s really great for us as investors. The market is competitive enough that there’s a lot of great offers out there to choose from.”

A trader from ICF Bank looks at her monitors at her workplace on the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

A trader from ICF Bank looks at her monitors at her workplace on the floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Spoilt for choice: Online brokerages in Germany

Although investors can often go to their banks for brokerage services, many online options exist, such as Trade Republic, Scalable, and DKB. These online brokerages often offer flat fees, either on a monthly or annual basis, a per transaction fee, or charge flat fees for specific extra services – rather than bill a percentage of a client’s portfolio, as some funds do.

Many online brokerages also offer English-language interfaces and support—even if the legal documents governing use tend to only be available in German. For those wishing to go a more traditional route, products like Vanguard often have options for clients based in Germany. Online brokers also typically allow users to trade in stocks, Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), derivatives, and even cryptocurrency right from their smartphones.

Such online brokerages with per transaction fees might suit a casual investor quite well, which, according to Müller, should be the majority of people. “Statistically speaking, most of us are better off putting our money in an ETF and looking at it once a year,” she says. “Make a day once a year to really look at your investments if you’re a bit risk-averse and mainly have money in ETFs. You avoid panic selling that way, as well as the per transaction costs many brokerages charge.”

A pile of cash lies on a table.

A pile of cash lies on a table. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Jens Büttner

The rules you need to know 

So what are the rules for investing in Germany? It turns out they’re pretty easy to follow in most cases. When you sell stock, there will be a 25 percent tax on any capital gain you might make, plus any applicable church tax and solidarity surcharge, if you pay it. Your bank will typically automatically take all taxes off your gain, much like tax is automatically deducted from your pay slip.

“You don’t typically need to include these on your tax return,” says Dirk Maskow, an independent tax advisor based in both Berlin and Düsseldorf. “The exceptions to this are if you think your individual tax rate is lower than 25 percent, or if you have money in a foreign brokerage.

“That’s simply because the foreign brokerage won’t deduct the tax on your gain automatically like a German brokerage would. So you would have to declare in that special case.”

As with all of our financial summaries, this is a guide only and should not be taken to constitute specific and tailored financial advice. For advice which is personalised to your situation, please contact an accountant or other specialist. 

