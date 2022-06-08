For members
How much money will you get from Germany’s energy relief measures?
The government is providing financial relief to people in Germany to help with rocketing energy prices. They've released calculators to give you an idea of how much cash you'll pocket.
Published: 8 June 2022 11:27 CEST
How much will you save through the energy relief measures? Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Zacharie Scheurer
EXPLAINED: What you should know about investing in Germany
With less than a fifth of people in Germany owning stock, the country is a land of savers. But for people who want to invest, there are plenty of advantages. We explain how to do it.
Published: 2 June 2022 10:07 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 09:08 CEST
