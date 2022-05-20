For members
KEY POINTS: What Germany’s budget means for you
Six months after taking office, Germany's new coalition government has unveiled its first annual budget. Here's what foreigners in the country need to know about the spending plans.
Published: 20 May 2022 13:30 CEST
A piggy bank in Saarbrücken, Saarland. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/CosmosDirekt | AdobeStock_108314803
When will Germany’s rising cost of living slow down?
German consumer prices are increasing at record rates, leading to worries about a repeat of the so-called 'stagflation' of the 1970s. Why are experts worried - and when will inflation become more stable?
Published: 20 May 2022 09:41 CEST
