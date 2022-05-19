For members
TAXES
Why people in Germany have longer for their tax return this year
MPs in the German Bundestag voted through a number of tax relief measures on Thursday, as well as extending the deadlines for filing the 2021 tax return. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 19 May 2022 16:28 CEST
A man opens a letter from the tax office. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn | Christin Klose
ENERGY
When will Germany’s fuel tax cut come into force?
As part of its package of energy relief measures, the German government is hoping to give car drivers a discount at the petrol pump. But how will it work and when will it come into force?
Published: 19 May 2022 12:37 CEST
