€9 for 90: Everything you need to know about Germany’s cheap travel deal
Germany's €9 monthly transport ticket is coming. Here's everything you should know about the deal that will allow you to to travel the country for next to nothing this summer.
Published: 20 May 2022 17:18 CEST
A rail passenger holds the €9 monthly ticket in Berlin on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Wolfgang Kumm
KEY POINTS: What Germany’s budget means for you
Six months after taking office, Germany's new coalition government has unveiled its first annual budget. Here's what foreigners in the country need to know about the spending plans.
Published: 20 May 2022 13:30 CEST
