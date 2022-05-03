Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket

Germany is set to bring in a €9 monthly travel ticket over the summer. Here's how you can make the most of it and see some stunning parts of the country while enjoying the regional rail network.

Published: 3 May 2022 17:27 CEST
A stand-up paddler sails on Lake Constance (Bodensee) in front of Überlingen, while the Hörne leisure complex in Constance can be seen in the background.
A stand-up paddler sails on Lake Constance (Bodensee) in front of Überlingen, with the Hörne leisure complex in Constance in the background. The €9 ticket could allow people in Germany to explore the country this summer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

The coalition government agreed on the €9 monthly travel ticket as part of a special financial relief package aimed at easing the cost of living and energy crisis. It will be valid from June until the end of September, costing €27 in total (€9 per calendar month).

One of the best things about this heavily reduced ticket is that it’s valid throughout the country in the various local transport networks on buses, trains, the U-Bahn and trams. 

That means that anyone who buys their ticket in Frankfurt can also travel on regional trains and buses in Bavaria or Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Only long distance trains – such as ICE or IC – are excluded from the offer.

And, it’s being launched during the summer – the perfect time to get out and about and see Germany. 

Even Autobahn-lovers might dare to leave their car behind. According to a representative survey commissioned by the Tagesspiegel newspaper recently, 29 percent of Germans said they could imagine themselves going on holiday with the cheap ticket, while seven percent are still undecided.

How can I make the most of it?

The Allianz pro Schiene group (Pro-Rail Alliance) says that the rail network in Germany totals over 38,000 kilometres. And according to German newspaper Welt who did their homework, it’s possible to travel all over Germany on regional trains with the €9 monthly ticket. 

One of the best ways to see Germany is by train, taking in the lakes, hills and rivers as well as villages and cities.

A train between Hildesheim and Hanover near Sehnde in the Hanover region.

A train between Hildesheim and Hanover near Sehnde in the Hanover region. The reduced transport ticket can be used in all regional trains in Germany. Photo :picture alliance/dpa | David Hutzler

“If you study the timetable carefully and have a little time, you can cross the whole of Germany on regional trains,” said Welt in their recent feature on rail travel. 

“This is because extremely long lines have been built in recent years, some of which run through half of the country. In the process, you get to know regions that you might not have had on your holiday radar before.”

Here’s a look at some of the journeys you could enjoy with the €9 ticket – but make sure to check for any construction work when you plan to travel that may mean you’ll have to take a detour on your journey. 

Along the Rhine and Lake Constance (Bodensee)

Last year, the train from Badischer Bahnhof in Switzerland’s Basel to Ulm took about three hours without having to switch trains. But with the timetable change, there’s no longer a direct route. Now you have to change trains in Friedrichshafen, making the journey a little longer.

But train fans will get over this, because the route in the very south of Germany offers a stunning landscape: the wild Rhine with the waterfalls near Schaffhausen, Lake Constance with the backdrop of the Alps and the lovely Upper Swabia blessed with baroque buildings. At the end of the almost 300-kilometre journey, the highest church tower in the world, Ulm Minster, greets you.

For more information: bahn.de

Lots of tunnels in the Black Forest

From the Baden metropolis of Karlsruhe to Lake Constance and back again, this journey has been possible for over 150 years thanks to the Schwarzwaldbahn. With a vision for hardly any bridges and many tunnels, builder Robert Gerwig literally “glued” the route to the mountain.

The real special features are the two reversing loops to conquer the height difference of about 400 metres between Hornberg and Sommerau. This was made possible by an engineering trick: the aerial distance of 11 kilometres between the two Black Forest towns was extended to a railway line length of 26 kilometres. The journey from Karlsruhe to Constance takes three hours.

For more information: schwarzwald.com/sehenswertes/schwarzwaldbahn.html

A regional train zooms through Hornberg, Baden-Württemberg.

A train zooms through Hornberg, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

By train through the Allgäu

Now over to Bavaria. The southern state has many beautiful regional train rides – such as the line from Freilassing to Berchtesgaden with the National Park, or the Mittenwaldbahn, which runs through the Karwendel Mountains. The line from Munich to Füssen is no less beautiful. The BRB departs once an hour in the direction of the Königsschlösser.

In the Bavarian metropolis, the Alpine peaks still loom on the horizon, but with every kilometre covered they dominate the scenery more. The journey through a real picture-postcard takes just under two hours. At the end you are spoilt for choice – there’s hiking on the Lechweg or you can visit Neuschwanstein castle.

For more information: brb.de

Checking out the Lahn

This line connects the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse and, since it has never been thoroughly modernised in large parts, is a remnant from railway times of the past, particularly the Lahntalbahn between Niederlahnstein and Wetzlar, the Hessian section of which is designated as a cultural monument.

The winding but extremely charming route with its historic tunnels does not allow higher speeds, which is why it takes almost 90 minutes to travel the almost 90-kilometre-long route. But in return, travellers have the meandering Rhine tributary in view. The route is popular with cyclists because the Lahntalradweg can be easily reached by train.

For more information: daslahntal.de/aktiv-draussen/mit-bus-und-bahn-unterwegs/

A regional train heading to Stuttgart main station.

A regional train heading to Stuttgart main station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

Along the Moselle by train

It doesn’t always have to be the Middle Rhine Valley (or Rhine Gorge) with dozens of castles in a rocky landscape that captures railway fans’ imaginations. Its little sister, the Moselle river, is no less beautiful. The track on the right bank of the Moselle, where a small train used to run until the 1960s, is now used as a cycle path, but on the left bank of the Moselle, the regional express runs at regular intervals.

Steep vineyards, charming wine-growing villages and the river awaits the passenger on the 90-minute journey from Koblenz to Trier. It is worth getting off in Bullay to take a detour on the Moselle Wine Railway to Traben-Trarbach. It’s only 13 kilometres long, but there’s no more comfortable way to explore the wine-growing, hiking and cycling-friendly region.

For more information: moselbahn.demoselwein-bahn.de

Enjoy the sights in the Vogtland

The Elstertalbahn with 30 stations and stops is the railway line with the most bridges in Europe, and a faithful companion of the White Elster river. Between its source near Cheb in the Czech Republic and the Otto Dix city of Gera in Thuringia, the river presents itself as a natural idyll with rare flora and fauna.

The landscape is perfect for long hikes or cycling tours. For example, a section of the 400-kilometre-long Thuringia Trail runs through the floodplain of the White Elster. Along the 140-kilometre route there are countless historical and cultural sights that tell of the Vogtland’s long history – such as the lower castle of Greiz, the over 1,000-year-old Veitskirche church in Wünschendorf or the Elster Valley Bridge, built of twelve million bricks.

For more informationvogtlandauskunft.de/elstertalbahn

From Dresden to the Elbe Sandstone Mountains

The journey from Dresden to Bad Schandau takes only 44 minutes, but the route through the Sächsische Schweiz region is certainly one of the most beautiful in Germany. The tracks nestle up against the Elbe, and pretty villages lie on both banks. Behind them tower the cool-looking rocks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, which inspired painters like Caspar David Friedrich.

If you want to extend the short journey by S-Bahn to a day-long excursion, hike from Bad Schandau to the Schrammsteinen and take the Weiße Flotte back to Dresden. From there there is a connection to a regional express to Hof in Bavaria.

For more information: dvb.de

A hiker at the Schrammstein lookout in the 'Saxon Switzerland' region in the spa town of Bad Schandau.

A hiker at the Schrammstein lookout in the ‘Saxon Switzerland’ region in the spa town of Bad Schandau. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Robert Michael.

From the Elbe to the North Sea and Baltic Sea

North Sea or Baltic Sea? That is the question. At least, it is if you choose Hamburg as the starting point for a journey with the €9 ticket. The Syltexpress from Altona to Westerland should be familiar to many people, but even Baltic Sea destinations can be reached by regional train.

This is made possible by the Hanse Express, which runs every two hours in the direction of Rostock. Along the route, little gems such as Boizenburg on the Elbe with its small bridges, or the stately Schwerin Castle attract visitors. If you want to continue on to Rügen, you have to change trains in Rostock. However, it usually only takes a few minutes for the next regional express to leave for Germany’s largest island.

For more information: regional.bahn.de

The “super lines” of Brandenburg

Regional trains are designed for medium distances – whatever this term may mean. But Brandenburg’s famous “Superlinien” are not satisfied with short distances, sometimes they even reach several hundred kilometres.

Every two hours, for instance, a train runs from Lutherstadt Wittenberg to Stralsund without any changes – that’s 342 kilometres. And the double-decker wagons of the RE2 cover as much as 367 kilometres on their way from Cottbus to Wismar, passing places like Lübbenau in the Spreewald or Wittenberge, the gateway to the Elbtalaue, as well as big cities like Berlin. All-in-all it’s a must for people who want to check out more of what Germany’s train routes have to offer. 

For more information: odeg.de

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL NEWS

How will Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket work?

Transport providers across Germany are getting ready to introduce a heavily reduced travel ticket. Here's how the plan is progressing.

Published: 26 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Updated: 30 April 2022 10:39 CEST
How will Germany's €9 monthly travel ticket work?

What is the €9 ticket?

The €9 monthly travel ticket was introduced as part of the coalition government’s financial relief package aimed at easing the cost of living and energy crisis.

It’s also hoped that it will lure people in Germany away from their cars, which would be a helpful step in the battle against climate change. 

Transport providers say the ticket will be easy to get and will also benefit people who have monthly or yearly subscriptions – known as an Abo in Germany.

When will the ticket be available and how will it work?

Sales of the ticket are scheduled to start by June, and the promotional period will run from June 1st to August 31st 2022. 

“The Nine Euro Ticket will be offered for the months of June, July and August at a price of €9 per month,” says Munich’s MVV, the transit authority for the Bavarian capital. “Those who buy the Nine Euro Ticket in all three months will therefore pay €27.”

The ticket is valid for one calendar month. It will be available through various channels, including at ticket machines and at the counter or as a mobile phone ticket.

According to MVV Managing Director Bernd Rosenbusch, transport companies across the country are currently in the process of programming their vending machines to include the offer. 

Berlin transport operator BVG said pre-sale tickets for the special offer will be on sale soon. 

Where is the €9 ticket valid? What can I use it for?

The ticket will be valid on local and regional transport throughout Germany. This means that if you buy a €9 ticket in Nuremberg, Augsburg or Munich, it will include the regional trains of the Deutsche Bahn and local providers. This means that the routes Munich – Nuremberg – Munich, for example, can be reached with direct regional train connections.

You can also use the ticket in other parts of Germany on the local transport system there. 

A ticket machine on a bus in Munich.

A ticket machine on a bus in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The MVV says: “Included (in the ticket) are scheduled buses, trams, the U-Bahn, the S-Bahn and regional trains (2nd class).”

However, the €9 monthly pass is not valid on long-distance travel – for example on ICE, IC or EC trains. So you can’t use it to travel across the country unless there is a regional service.

Otherwise, the respective conditions of carriage apply. If, for example, your travel card includes a bike ticket, you can continue to take your bike with you free of charge. Others will still need a bicycle ticket.

What about people with a monthly or yearly pass?

Many people – and companies – in Germany pay a ‘subscription’ fee on a yearly or monthly basis because it is cheaper in the long run for those who use local transport often. 

These customers will not be penalised. However, transport authorities can decide individually on how to deal with this situation. 

In Munich regular customers who already have a weekly, monthly or yearly ticket and have the regular price debited from their account will automatically pay only €9 for each of the three months. So their travel pass will count as a €9 ticket for these three months.

The MVV said no one has to cancel their subscription to get the ticket. All conditions continue to apply, except for the price, which is then, MVV boss Rosenbusch told BR24, “incredibly cheap”.

According to Berlin’s BVG, “during the promotion period, the price for you as a subscriber will be reduced to €9 per month for the three months”.

However, it is still unclear exactly when subscribers who have already paid will receive their refund.

Will students with a ‘Semesterticket’ benefit?

Yes, they will. The situation looks likely to be the same as for people with subscriptions, which means it will be down to local transport companies to decide how to issue refunds.

It may be worth checking with student advice centres at universities to get updates on this nearer the time. 

Are there any disadvantages?

This is a hugely attractive offer that many people are expected to take advantage of. It will also benefit people visiting Germany such as tourists. 

As it is such a great deal, transport providers have warned that travel services could be much busier this summer. Particularly because it would be difficult for companies to introduce more trains, buses and trams at short notice and for a temporary period.

For that reason “there may also be overcrowding on some routes,” according to the MVV.

It’s worth keeping in mind that a lot of public transport in Germany doesn’t have air conditioning installed… so it may get sweatier than usual if it’s a hot summer.

Transport users at Berlin's Alexanderplatz on February 11th 2021.

Transport users at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz on February 11th 2021. Services are likely to be busier this summer due to the reduced ticket offer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Soeder

Is the ticket definitely going ahead?

It has been approved by the coalition government, but it still has to go through the wider Bundestag – and the Bundesrat, which represents the federal states.

That is expected to happen on May 19th and 20th so that the monthly ticket can start on June 1st.

However, the financing of the ticket and for public transport providers has not yet been fully clarified.

According to a draft bill from the Transport Ministry, the federal government wants to increase funds for the states to finance local transport by €3.7 billion this year. Part of this money will be used to help with Covid-related costs and €2.5 billion is earmarked for the reduced ticket.

But there is some dispute over whether the government should help transport providers more due to the huge increase in energy costs. 

The government says, however, that companies will benefit from the planned temporary reduction of the energy tax on fuel. 

The MVV’s Rosenbuch said he didn’t think the offer would be blocked by the states. 

“I am sure that a compromise can be found,” he said.

Meanwhile, several details still haven’t been worked out.

A spokesman from VBB, a transport association run by public transport providers in Berlin and Brandenburg, told The Local that there was still some work needed at the federal level, and urged customers to have patience. 

“As the VBB, we will come to an agreement with the states of Berlin and Brandenburg and all transport companies in the network in order to discuss the concrete framework conditions for implementation as soon as they are more concrete. This especially concerns the treatment of existing customers/subscribers.

“We would like to ask all passengers and customers to wait for our active communication and thank you in advance for your patience.”

