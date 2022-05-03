For members
How to explore Germany by train with the €9 ticket
Germany is set to bring in a €9 monthly travel ticket over the summer. Here's how you can make the most of it and see some stunning parts of the country while enjoying the regional rail network.
Published: 3 May 2022 17:27 CEST
A stand-up paddler sails on Lake Constance (Bodensee) in front of Überlingen, with the Hörne leisure complex in Constance in the background. The €9 ticket could allow people in Germany to explore the country this summer. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle
How will Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket work?
Transport providers across Germany are getting ready to introduce a heavily reduced travel ticket. Here's how the plan is progressing.
Published: 26 April 2022 11:55 CEST
Updated: 30 April 2022 10:39 CEST
