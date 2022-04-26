For members
TRAVEL NEWS
How will Germany’s €9 monthly travel ticket work?
Transport providers across Germany are getting ready to introduce a heavily reduced travel ticket. Here's how the plan is progressing.
Published: 26 April 2022 11:55 CEST
A ticket machine next to a tram in Heidelberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach
PROTESTS
Thousands protest in German town threatened by mine expansion
Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in a northwest German village slated to disappear because of a coal mine expansion, as the country looks to decrease its reliance on Russian gas.
Published: 23 April 2022 17:48 CEST
