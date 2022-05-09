Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: How to get hold of the €9 travel ticket in Berlin

Local transport providers are getting ready to introduce the €9 monthly ticket for summer. Here's how it will work in Berlin and Brandenburg.

Published: 9 May 2022 13:48 CEST
People talking a regional train from Berlin's Hauptbahnhof.
People talking a regional train from Berlin's Hauptbahnhof. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

More details are emerging on how Germany’s heavily reduced monthly transport ticket will work in practice. 

The ticket will be valid for three months – June, July and August – and will cost €9 per calendar month or €27 in total. People can use it on any local or regional buses, trains or trams. It will not be valid for long distance buses or trains, such as on ICE, IC and EC services.

Trips to Poland or France, for example, are not included in the tariff, and either are journeys on the Flixbus and Flixtrain.

One thing to keep in mind is that local transport providers can implement the offer in their own way so there will be slight difference depending on where you are based. 

On Friday, the Verkehrsverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (VBB) published extensive information about what season ticket holders and new customers should consider when it comes to the special offer. 

Here’s a look at what you should know if you’re in the capital or the surrounding area, or you’re visiting this part of Germany in the summer. 

What do I have to do if I have a subscription (Abo) ticket?

As is the case throughout Germany, seasonal public transport ticket holders will benefit from the offer.

The VBB says that that most people affected in the Berlin/Brandenburg area will not need to do anything. “The reduction of the fare to €9 for the months of June, July and August 2022 and the associated reimbursement or settlement will be made automatically by the respective transport company holding the contract,” the VBB says.

Those who pay their subscription monthly will automatically be charged only €9, while customers who pay annually will receive reimbursement.

Holders of annual tickets sold in cash can also benefit from the campaign and should check out online information on how to get the difference refunded. 

“As a season ticket holder, you don’t have to worry about anything, the billing/refund or credit is done automatically by the transport company where the season ticket was purchased,” a VBB spokesman told The Local.

“If you have a monthly travel pass, you should not throw away the sections of the months, but submit them to the transport company afterwards and you will be reimbursed.”

The ticket can be used throughout local public transports in Germany. Does that mean I can use my Abo anywhere?

Yes. For the three months, you can use your subscription ticket to travel on local public transport throughout Germany. That means on regional trains, as well as local transit in the various cities and towns around Germany – but not on long-distance transport.

“All over Germany means all over Germany, right!” the VBB spokesman told us. “Season ticket holders have the ‘FahrCard’, which is recognised nationwide when presented.”

You can also use the card at any time of day in the Berlin/Brandenburg area or Germany-wide on local transport even if your Abo has a time limit (such as the 10am ticket which is only valid after 10am).

People wait for a train on Berlin's U5 line.

People wait for a train on Berlin’s U5 line. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

What happens if I want to take my bike on board?

It’s a good question. Germans love getting out to explore ‘the nature’ and may want to use the ticket to travel to the countryside on a regional train and often bring their bike with them. 

But dogs and bicycles are not allowed to be taken along free of charge on the ticket. People are also not allowed to take people with them, the only exception being children under the age of six. A pram and luggage can be taken along at no extra cost.

If you want to take your bicycle with you, you need a ticket for it. You’ll need to find out about the implementation in the respective transport association for nationwide journeys on local transport. The same applies for taking dogs.

However, the VBB has actually urged all passengers to refrain from taking bikes with them during the campaign period and recommends travelling outside of rush hours. Rail bosses are expecting travel to be super busy. 

As a general rule of thumb: within the VBB area, season ticket holders keep their fare conditions, whereas outside – in other public transport regions – the €9 ticket is seen as a 2nd class ticket without extensions (so you don’t get the perks you have in your local ticket). 

Can I return a VBB monthly ticket I have already bought for one of the campaign months?

According to the VBB, tickets with a printed validity date (such as monthly tickets) can be returned to the respective ticket office before the first day of validity. In the case of sliding monthly tickets, however, no partial refund is possible – so a customer could not, for example, have their monthly ticket, which starts in mid-May and ends in mid-June, refunded proportionately for June and use the €9 from June 1st instead.

NON-SUBSCRIBERS

How can I buy the ticket if I don’t have a subscription?

The €9 ticket can be purchased as a single monthly ticket in the relevant period (June, July, August), in customer centres, at ticket machines or via an app. You can also buy the ticket directly from the driver on some buses – but not on BVG buses.

There will be no separate three-month subscription for the entire period. And in contrast to other monthly tickets, the offer cannot be purchased over monthly limits – it is always valid from the “1st” of the respective month until the end of the month. So if you get the ticket on June 16th, it will still cost €9 and remain valid until June 30th. 

Are there any other conditions I need to know?

Yes. The only person who can use €9 the ticket is the person whose first and last name is on the ticket. So you technically can’t give the ticket to someone else to use. 

“All those who purchase the ticket in paper form must note that it is only valid when the first and last name of the person travelling is entered on it,” says the VBB.

When can I buy it?

It is not yet 100 percent clear when the ticket will be available. The VBB says people will be able to buy it “from the second half of May” – but theoretically, advance sales would only be possible from May 20th anyway because that is the day the Bundesrat is due to formally approve the €9 ticket (let’s hope the states and government sort out their funding row by then). 

Will there be more trains in operation?

That is not yet clear, but it doesn’t look like it. In fact, there could be some other obstacles that make transport busier. The VBB says that the campaign period falls during the summer holidays, which are usually used for construction work. This is planned in the long term by the network operator (Deutsche Bahn) and can’t be postponed at short notice. The VBB therefore has urged all users to inform themselves about the route before they travel.

TRAVEL NEWS

What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany’s €9 holidaymakers?

As excitement grows for the roll out of the €9 transport ticket, the residents of one region are reportedly growing increasingly worried. Here's why Germans are currently having a lot of fun at that region's expense.

Published: 6 May 2022 13:28 CEST
What is Sylt and why is it terrified of Germany's €9 holidaymakers?

Over the past few days, you may have seen the hashtag #Sylt trending on German Twitter and other social media.

Though this may sound like the name of some trendy start-up, Sylt is actually a picturesque North Frisian island just off the coast of Schleswig-Holstein – and it has recently become the subject of approximately a million memes. 

It all started (as it often does) with an article in German tabloid Bild, which implied that residents of Sylt are terrified of ne’er-do-wells descending on this island this summer.

The issue is reportedly the bargain-basement travel ticket that the government has promised to introduce this summer. For just €9 per month, people can get unlimited travel on local and regional trains across Germany. 

All being well, the deal is set to come in this June and last through August, so it follows that a lot of people will probably be using it for their summer holidays. 

Normally, Sylt is known as a bit of a playground for the famous and affluent. In fact, it’s even been described as the “German Hamptons” in reference to the star-studded neighbourhood north of New York City. 

But the well-heeled island-dwellers of Sylt appear to be concerned that drop in price could bring a rather different crowd to the island than the usual jet-setters. 

“Sylt in fear of the 9-euro holidaymakers!” Bild wrote. “Cheap ticket to the island of the rich and beautiful!” 

Obviously, the internet has totally lost it at the idea of the great unwashed swarming to the exclusive holiday destination, clutching the €9 ticket in their grubby paws. 

On Twitter, people started imagining some of the terrifying consequences of giving people cheaper public transport over summer.

One Twitter user suggested that the demographics of Sylt may change just a little bit if people with less money were suddenly allowed to go there.

Here’s a sobering ‘before’ and ‘after’ scenario for the residents of the wealthy island. 

Others took an aerial view of the potential consequences of the €9 ticket. Could the crowds on Sylt be even bigger than the ones that turned up for Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009?  

That’s the fear. 

https://twitter.com/maxfrerichs/status/1521819313522593792?s=21&t=7UaQrUCXCJy3YhVo5iv9pg

Even German rail operator Deutsche Bahn got in on the action with a Sylt meme based on the Batman film, The Dark Knight rises.

“There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better take cover! Because when it hits, you’re all going to wonder how you ever lived so extravagantly while leaving the rest of us with so little…. #Sylt.”

Not to be left out, the DB’s Cargo division sees a role for itself in organising express industrial-scale deliveries of beer helmets, sangria and (very thoughtfully) electrolyte tablets for the hangovers.

They’re even offering an express service to Sylt!

The Bild story also led a few other publications to speculate on what could happen to idyllic island over summer. In an article tagged “class war”, online news portal shz.de asked: “Are Fridays for Future and Punks storming Sylt now?”

If these scenes are anything to go by, it looks like there could soon be literal anarchy on Sylt.

Most worryingly of all, Roman Wagner speculated that the €9 ticket could lead to another type of undesirable arriving on the island – one who appears to be checking whether you’re standing exactly 1.5 metres apart from all of your friends. 

(Yes, that’s right, it’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, so you’d better have your Impfpass ready.)

Is Sylt really going to be overrun this summer?

We hate to ruin everyone’s fun, but it’s possible! Sylt is a very popular destination for northern Germans, especially people based around the Hamburg area, and the transports links on and off the island could come under strain.

“We expect increased passenger numbers during the promotional period – both on the trains of the Marschbahn line from Hamburg to Sylt and on the buses on the island,” Moritz Luft, the managing director of Sylt Marketing, told Bild.

Sylt tends to be at capacity through much of summer even in normal years, so the additional traffic on the island could be a genuine concern. But Luft simply advises people to try and travel at off-peak times and avoid bringing bikes to the island that could overcrowd the regional trains.

Bernd Buchholz (FDP), Schleswig-Holstein’s Transport Minister, also emphasised that the roll-out of new double-decker coaches would mean significantly more seats could be provided on the Marschbahn.

Obviously there are a tonne of other wonderful places in Germany that tourists can go to with the €9 ticket. We’ve covered a few them here:

But if you are set on going to Sylt, don’t be put off from visiting the island this summer – while you still can. 

