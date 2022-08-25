Read news from:
What to know about Germany’s new energy saving rules

Germany has put together several measures to save energy over fears of a gas shortage. From shops having to turn off lights at night to a ban on heating private pools, here's what you need to know.

Published: 25 August 2022 16:18 CEST
A person turns the radiator on
A person turns the radiator on. Gas bills are set to go up in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

Germany is urging everyone in the country to do their bit and cut down on energy usage ahead of winter.

It’s part of an effort to save on gas over fears of shortages and amid rising energy costs, and to reduce dependence on Russian gas imports as much as possible.

Although many German cities have already started trying to do their bit – by dimming down lights on monuments or only offering cold showers at swimming pools – the German cabinet is also imposing measures on residents, businesses and public bodies such as churches. 

Since gas is used to generate electricity in Germany, electricity consumption is also being reduced.

Germany’s Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said solidarity was needed.

“We are facing a national effort, and it needs a strong interplay between the state, business and society; between the federal government, the states, local authorities, social partners, trade unions, associations, and civil society,” he said. “Every contribution counts.”

According to estimations, gas consumption could be reduced by about two percent as a result of the regulations.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference on Wednesday.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speaks at a press conference on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

“We still have a long way to go,” said Habeck, calling the situation in Germany “tense”.

The two orders based on the so-called Energy Security Act aim to save energy for the colder months. 

The measures, which start in September, include:

  • Public buildings and monuments are no longer allowed to be lit up at night
  • Shop windows have to turn off lights in their windows from 10pm to 6am
  • The rules also state that shops that keep their doors open for a long period of time “which results in a loss of heat” can no longer do that – unless it is “necessary for the function of the entrance or exit as an escape route”
  • In public buildings, offices should be heated only to 19C. Hallways and foyers are not to be heated at all, if possible. The previous recommended temperature was 20C
  • Public buildings (excluding hospitals and care facilities) should offer only cold water for hand washing
  • Private pools heated by gas or electricity can no longer be heated
  • Tenants in Germany will get more leeway to save energy. Currently, there are clauses in some leases that stipulate a minimum temperature in rented rooms. This means that if these tenants want to turn the heating down, they are in breach of their contracts. These contractual obligations are to be temporarily suspended 
  • Gas suppliers and landlords of apartment buildings will be required to inform their tenants about their expected energy consumption, costs and ways of saving energy

These regulations will initially apply for six months.

A second regulation, which must be approved by the Bundesrat and will apply until 2024, will require regular inspections of gas heating systems for the next two years, as well as the replacement of inefficient pumps.

Companies with an energy consumption of more than ten gigawatt hours per year will be required to implement energy-saving measures from October, provided they are profitable for them.

The cabinet also approved a joint legal ordinance by the Economy and Transport Ministry.

It foresees that energy transport by rail will be given priority in future in order to safeguard the operation of power plants and refineries.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said: “This is not an easy decision, because it means that in these cases other trains have to wait.” 

Will there be any further measures?

That’s unclear at the moment. Authorities are keen to avoid ordering people to turn down temperatures in their own home – not least because this would be very difficult to check. 

The hope is that people will voluntarily save on energy, especially due to the rising prices. 

There has also been talk in the past about urging people to work from home to save energy – however that could prove pricier for ordinary residents. 

The façade of the Römer, Frankfurt's historic city hall, is not lit up to save energy.

The façade of the Römer, Frankfurt’s historic city hall, is not lit up to save energy. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

How will all this be monitored?

It’s a good question. Earlier this year, Economy Minister Habeck had said that there wouldn’t be checks carried out on people’s swimming pools, for instance. 

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities said this week that local authorities were not in a position to check compliance on the likes of businesses.

The association’s chief executive, Gerd Landsberg, told German daily Bild that it would “not be possible,” to check whether store doors are closed around the clock.

In the end, it “always comes down to people’s common sense” he said. 

ENERGY

Will energy companies profit from Germany’s gas levy on consumers?

From October, gas users in Germany will have to pay more for their heating or hot water due to a gas levy intended to prevent energy companies from getting into financial difficulties. But critics say the law must be sharpened to avoid the money landing in undeserving hands.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:03 CEST
Will energy companies profit from Germany’s gas levy on consumers?

As reported in The Local, the German government is set to bring in a gas surcharge of 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour from October.  

The gas levy is part of a rescue package for energy companies struggling to stay afloat due to the scarcity of cheap Russian gas, and is intended to help avoid the gas supply from collapsing. 

At the same time, the German government plans to reduce VAT on gas which will also impact customers.

But now, questions are being asked on whether the gas levy will only benefit the companies that really need it.

So far, the coalition government has not been able to agree on a so-called ‘excess profits tax’ – and energy companies that have recently reported healthy profits could also benefit from the gas levy.

“Systemically relevant”

A total of 12 gas companies have applied for compensation payments to make up for losses resulting from the curtailment of Russian gas supplies. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK), the claims amount to a total of around €34 billion.

According to information from the news agencies Reuters and DPA, more than 90 percent of the money will go to Uniper and the former Gazprom Germania, which are both considered “systemically relevant” for the security of supply in Germany.

A logo stands in the foyer of the head office of the energy company Uniper in Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

The main recipient of the levy will be German gas giant Uniper, which has posted around €12.3 billion in losses so far this year due to the scarcity of cheap Russian gas and the need to top up gas supplies elsewhere at a premium rate.

The former Gazprom Germany subsidiary, which was renamed Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine, has already been propped up with almost €10 billion and continues to find itself in a difficult situation. SEFE supplies around 30 percent of the gas consumed in Germany.

“Not essential for survival”

While the need for bolstering the largest gas suppliers is not disputed, there are other companies which have applied for support which may well not be so needy.

The problem seems to be that the criteria for making an application for support are too broad: the company must import natural gas to Germany, be directly affected by the supply shortfalls from Russia and have concluded the contracts before May 1st.

This means that even the Austrian utility company OMV, which more than doubled its operating result in the first half of the year, were also able to apply to the Trading Hub Europe (THE), which is responsible for distributing the funds.

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline.

Pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

The Oldenburg-based utility company EWE is the focus of much of the criticism. In the past financial year, the company earned around €355 million, and it also has the financially strong investment company Ardian as a partner.

Head of energy analysis at energy market researcher ICIS, Andreas Schröder, told German broadcaster Tagesschau: “For some of these companies, the gas levy is not essential for survival and therefore not necessary.”

Tightening up the law

Conspicuously absent from the criteria for applying for compensation under the new law is a need for the company to be facing a risk of bankruptcy.

The Free Democrats (FDP) – who form part of the coalition government with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens – are demanding that the Economics Ministry quickly tightens up the plans for the gas levy in order to prevent additional profits for individual energy companies.

Michael Kruse, energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, told the Rheinische Post: “The gas levy is an instrument that is intended to stabilise companies in difficulties. It should only be used to support companies that are in a situation that endangers the market.”

Klaus Müller, Federal Network Agency President, also said that he could  “understand the anger” resulting from the idea that even a small part of the levy could go to companies which do not really need it to avoid bankruptcy. 

Vocabulary

Systematically relevant – systemrelevant

Excess profits tax – (die) Übergewinnsteuer

Bankruptcy – (die) Pleite

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

