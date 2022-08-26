Read news from:
Berlin considers extending €9 public transport offer

Germany's popular €9 monthly transport ticket will expire at the end of August. But Berliners could benefit from the offer until the end of the year, according to a proposal from a party in the city-state government.

Published: 26 August 2022 12:43 CEST
A customer at Berlin's main station holds the €9 monthly ticket for June and July.
Berlin’s Social Democrats (SPD) want to extend the €9 ticket for a limited period, according to media reports. 

The party, which leads the coalition government in the city-state, has proposed to extend the €9 ticket regionally until the end of the year. 

However, people with the ticket would only be able to use it in the AB fare zone – that is, in Berlin, not Brandenburg. And it would not be valid nationwide unlike the current €9 offer.

The story first surfaced in media reports on Friday morning. SPD sources then confirmed the proposals to German news agency DPA. 

The SPD in Berlin, along with coalition partners the Greens and the Left party were meeting on Friday to discuss how they can support residents with the spiralling costs of energy.

The proposal for a new regional €9 ticket is one of the options on the table. The costs are currently estimated to be around €300 to €400 million.

Successor to €9 ticket being debated

It comes as the nationwide cheap transport offer is set to expire at the end of this month. For the months of June, July and August, people have been able to travel on all public transport networks across Germany – whether it’s the bus, train, tram or U-Bahn – for just €9 per month.

There have been various discussions about bringing in a follow-up ticket. Possible successor solutions will be a topic in a special conference of state transport ministers on Friday.

TRAIN TRAVEL

Germany prioritises fuel cargo on rails over energy crunch

Germany on Wednesday agreed to give coal and oil cargo precedence over passenger travel on railways in case of an energy crunch this winter due to a Russian gas squeeze.

Published: 24 August 2022 14:32 CEST
Ministers from the centre-left-led coalition government said the shift in priorities was essential to ensure Europe’s top economy can meet its energy needs.

“We have a shortage situation on the rails — there’s a real run on the rails right now, the rails are at full capacity,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing told reporters.

“That means that if additional fuel transports are temporarily necessary we would have to prioritise them, which could mean that passenger trains would have to wait. That won’t be an easy decision.”

Economy Minister Robert Habeck noted that part of the problem is that low water levels on major rivers like the Rhine have forced some cargo including coal and oil to be shifted off ships.

The prioritisation option, set for six months, would get fuel to power stations faster, he said.

Berlin and its EU partners have accused Moscow of “weaponising” energy supplies in response to Western sanctions over the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, has seen supplies slashed by 80 percent in recent months, triggering deep uncertainty about how it will keep the heat on and industry humming this winter.

Berlin has been scrambling to diversify supplies and has been forced to temporarily increase its reliance on other climate-warming fossil fuels as a stopgap measure.

“We want to free ourselves as quickly as possible from the grip of Russian energy imports,” Habeck said.

The government is also imposing energy-saving measures throughout the country, including an upper limit agreed on Wednesday on the temperature of public administrative offices this winter of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

