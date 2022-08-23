Read news from:
5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket

With the €9 monthly ticket offer set to expire at the end of August, here are a few things to know about public transport in Germany and what to expect in future.

Published: 23 August 2022 17:17 CEST
People wait on a platform at Duisburg station.
People wait on a platform at Duisburg station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil

1. You won’t be able to travel throughout Germany with one ticket

People in Germany have been enjoying a very cheap transport offer this summer. For the months of June, July and August, public transport has cost just €9 per month – or €27 for the whole period – for everyone, including tourists (although children under six generally travel for free). 

One of the nicest things about the €9 ticket is that it is available to use on all the different local public transport networks across Germany. 

That means you don’t have to buy a new ticket when you travel to another region. The ticket can also be used on regional trains (as well as buses, the U-Bahn, S-Bahn and trams). So you can travel long distances – and even into foreign countries in some cases. 

From September 1st, things get a little more complicated again. You’ll have to buy a ticket in the area you want to travel in. So if you visit Hamburg from Cologne, your monthly card will no longer be valid there (and the €9 ticket will be no more). 

Readers of The Local told us recently that the affordability and simplicity of the €9 offer is what makes it such a draw.

2. Tickets vary in price across Germany

The cost of public transport varies hugely depending on where you are.

According to a study by German Automobile Club ADAC in November 2021 (although prices are mostly the same this year), weekly tickets – at €36 – were most expensive in Berlin, while in Munich they cost just €17.80.

The difference in monthly tickets was similarly striking. In Munich, these can be purchased for as little as €57, while in Hamburg they cost almost twice that amount at €112.80.

A person holds the €9 ticket in front of a regional train in Frankfurt.

A person holds the €9 ticket in front of a regional train in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

Day tickets for adults were most expensive in Berlin, Bonn and Cologne at €8.80 and cost around 60 percent more than in Frankfurt, where the price is about €5.50.

For a single journey adults in Munich paid €3.40, while in Hamburg a single ticket cost €2.40. 

These general prices, which are available on the websites of the local public transport operators across the country or by asking a member of staff at a ticket office, will return from September 1st so be aware of the ticket you need and the zone you are travelling in. 

And remember to validate your ticket before travel if it is required in your area to avoid having an unpleasant experience with a ticket checker. 

3. … But public transport will likely go up in price soon

Transport associations  across Germany have been saying that customers will have to reckon with price increases as they try to expand the infrastructure and deal with the rising costs of energy. 

Passengers wait for a regional train in Stralsund.

Passengers wait for a regional train in Stralsund. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

German press group DPA surveyed operators – and they said they were planning to increase the cost of their tariffs in the near future.

In and around Stuttgart, for instance, fares are set to rise by an average of 4.9 percent at the start of the new year, while in the greater Nuremberg area they will go up by three percent.

In the region covered by the Rhein-Main transport association, which includes Frankfurt and the surrounding area, a 3.9 percent increase was put in place in July.

Several of Germany’s regional transport operators are due to meet in September and October to decide on future tariffs.

The travel association Verkehrs und Tarifverbund Stuttgart explained: “Currently, transport companies are facing major financial problems in view of rocketing energy prices.”

They said that more funding was needed from the government simply to keep public transport running as normal. 

4. There may be another reduced transport offer soon 

The €9 ticket has been an overwhelming success, at least in the eyes of public transport users in Germany. Even when trains were packed and there were reports people had to be turfed off platforms on busy services – nothing could dampen the spirit of the €9 ticket. That’s why #9Euroticketbleibt (€9 ticket stays) has been trending on Twitter. 

But Germany’s coalition government – made up of the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats – seem to be split on the future of low-cost travel tickets. 

The climate-friendly Greens, and other groups, have been pushing for a follow-up to come into force as soon as possible after the €9 offer ends. 

There have been lots of proposals put forward, including a €29 monthly ticket, a €69 offer – and a €365 annual ticket.

Although German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who pulls the purse strings, has ruled out extending the €9 ticket offer, there are hints that a fresh reduced transport offer will come into force sometime in the near future. 

Transport Minister Volker Wissing, also FDP, said recently that he wants to wait for studies to analyse the effect of the ticket before a possible follow-up offer is introduced either at the end of this year or next year.

The sticking point is where the money would come from. The government has ploughed €2.5 billion into the €9 summer offer, but with a difficult winter coming up amid the energy crisis, politicians won’t be keen to offer out more than necessary for public transport. 

5. Germany’s public transport is popular – at least in cities

Regardless of whether there’s a new cheap transport ticket on the way, it’s fair to say that people really use the train, bus and U-Bahn network. 

In 2021, around 7.88 billion passengers were transported on Germany buses and trains alone. Cities are packed with bus stops, train stations and trams. 

But it’s not great for everyone. According to a 2021 study by Deutsche Bahn subsidiary and mobility startup ioki, access to public transport is significantly reduced and often not up to scratch for about 55 million people living in the suburbs or rural areas.

‘A disaster’: How did train travel in Germany get so bad?

Germany has a reputation for efficiency and punctuality - but for anyone who has taken the train recently, that couldn't feel further from the truth. So how exactly has German rail travel gone downhill so fast, and what is being done to solve it?

Published: 18 August 2022 16:35 CEST
Updated: 20 August 2022 10:04 CEST
'A disaster': How did train travel in Germany get so bad?

Even before first moving to Germany in 2011, I myself was no stranger to the German rail network—having used it extensively on trips here before to sightsee and visit family. The experience was almost always pleasant, relaxing, reliable, and yes—efficient.

That was a long time ago.

Almost a quarter of German inter-city trains, including the inter-city express (ICE) didn’t make it to their destination on time in 2021. In April 2022, just 69 percent of these trains were on time. That marked the lowest rate since July 2015.

Horror stories

The state of train travel in Germany in 2022 leaves me wistfully nostalgic for the days of years ago when it all seemed to work better—and I’m not alone.

A few weeks ago, Brian Melican wrote of his recent trip on Deutsche Bahn (DB)—Germany’s state-owned rail company—from Cologne to Hamburg on the way home from his holiday in the UK. It came complete with a lack of air conditioning during Germany’s hot July, a closed bistro car, and a two-hour delay.

Police and Deutsche Bahn employees direct travellers on a crowded platform at the main station in Cologne on Monday.

Police and Deutsche Bahn employees direct travellers on a crowded platform at the main station in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

“It says a lot that, during two weeks’ holiday traveling around the UK – a country assumed both at home and abroad to have deplorable trains – the worst of the journeys were here in Germany,” Melican wrote. “Sure the services I took in Britain were delayed, but the rolling stock was better maintained, refreshments were reliably available, and the ‘Delay Repay’ scheme far more generous.”

READ ALSO: OPINION: The shocking state of German trains exposes the myth about punctuality

‘Never taking the train again’

The article hit a nerve, with readers writing long and detailed accounts to The Local Germany of their recent frustrating experiences on DB.

“We lived in Germany previously and felt the train system was the best in the world,” wrote Local Germany reader Debra Grace, noting how she and her husband were impressed by DB’s punctuality, comfort, and customer service.

That was until they moved back to Germany recently.

“We decided to take a train trip to central Austria to meet friends. It was a disaster. Our departures both going and returning were so delayed that we could not make our connections [in Munich],” Grace wrote. “My husband has sworn never to take the train again. It’s a shame. It used to be fun and 100 percent reliable.”

Commuters queue at a helpdesk of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn at Berlin’s Hauptbahnhof main railway station on August 11, 2021, as train drivers stage a strike. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Local reader Karl Wilder wrote to us about a train trip from Berlin to Paris via Mannheim. Such a trip would normally take eight hours, but ended up taking 20 instead.

Wilder’s trip was interrupted twice, once in Hanover and once in Frankfurt, with no explanations given. DB rebooked him on four separate connections—none of which had a seat.

The delays and changes also included an abrupt and unexpected overnight stay in Frankfurt in which DB ran out of hotel vouchers, telling him to find a hotel for less than €80—in typically expensive Frankfurt and at a moment’s notice—and send in the receipt later.

Reader James Derheim booked a Rail and Fly offer to take the train from Rothenburg ob der Tauber in Bavaria to Frankfurt airport. In Würzburg all trains were stopped due to a fire near Aschaffenburg. He asked customer service for a possible alternative.

“How can I get to Frankfurt airport?” Derheim asked.

“By taxi,” came the reply.

How did it get so bad?

“This summer has seen a bunch of problems – some short term, some much longer term – all come to a head at the same time,” says Jon Worth, the Berlin-based founder of the #CrossBorderRail project and experienced European train traveler.

Both Worth and DB itself have highlighted pandemic-related staff shortages, as well as 2022’s hot weather making it harder to maintain infrastructure. The €9 ticket has also affected the reliability of regional trains due to overcrowding, with a knock-on effect for inter-city services.

But the problem goes deeper.

“Germany has not been investing enough in its network for two or three decades. Bridges, tracks, signals are all in a bad state in many places. DB has been pretty good at making the best of a bad situation for the past 20 years, but it seems this is reaching its limit,” says Worth.

“For financial reasons, rolling stock has been cut back to the bone – there’s simply no spare capacity. So it’s hard or even impossible to put on an extra train if one fails. A better resourced railway – Austria or Switzerland for example – can handle something like this better.”

Photo: dpa-Bildfunk 

When might the situation improve?

Unfortunately for avid rail travellers, it’s not likely to get better soon.

Part of that is because DB plans on making some improvements over the next few years.

The new traffic-light government has committed over €60 billion for infrastructure improvements over the next decade, as part of their goal to promote more environmentally friendly transportation.

Of this, €1.5 billion is going towards purchasing 43 news high-speed trains, bringing DB’s high-speed fleet up to 450 trains. But other improvements require construction and maintenance on the line itself.

That work is likely to delay trains in the meantime.

DB says it also plans to simplify the booking system to discourage passengers from booking particularly tight connections in case there is a delay, and make some tickets more flexible so that people can take an earlier train if they do make a tighter connection on time.

The operator also plans to deploy an extra 1,000 staff to its currently 8,000 employees working its long-distance service. Of these extra staff, 750 will work onboard the trains themselves, and 250 will be assigned to particularly crowded platforms.

DB is aiming for an 85 percent punctuality target by the time many of these improvements are ready in 2030. 

With an eight-year delay on the cards, it seems that once again travellers will need to have something that’s in increasingly short supply on the German rail network: patience. 

