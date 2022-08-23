For members
5 things to know about public transport in Germany after the €9 ticket
With the €9 monthly ticket offer set to expire at the end of August, here are a few things to know about public transport in Germany and what to expect in future.
Published: 23 August 2022 17:17 CEST
People wait on a platform at Duisburg station. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Roberto Pfeil
‘A disaster’: How did train travel in Germany get so bad?
Germany has a reputation for efficiency and punctuality - but for anyone who has taken the train recently, that couldn't feel further from the truth. So how exactly has German rail travel gone downhill so fast, and what is being done to solve it?
Published: 18 August 2022 16:35 CEST
Updated: 20 August 2022 10:04 CEST
