For members
DISCOVER GERMANY
Nine of the best day trips from Munich with the €9 ticket
Summer is upon us, and travelling around Germany is cheaper than ever. If you're keen to get away from the bustle of the Bavarian capital for the day, here are nine day trip ideas to get you started.
Published: 20 June 2022 14:32 CEST
Bergsee in Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Angelika Warmuth
For members
READER INSIGHTS
‘Arrive three hours early’: Your tips for flying in Germany this summer
Crowded airports, long waits in security and disruption to flights - lots of travellers have been facing these problems while flying in Europe. Here's what readers in Germany had to say.
Published: 16 June 2022 13:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments