BAVARIA

Germany: Death toll rises after the train crash in Bavaria

The death toll from a German train derailment near a Bavarian Alpine resort climbed to five on Saturday as a further body was recovered from the wreckage, police said.

Published: 4 June 2022 15:15 CEST
Workers use a crane to salvage a railway carriage at the site of a train derailment near Burgrain, north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on June 4, 2022, a day after the accident.(Photo by Dominik BARTL / AFP)

Investigators were combing the overturned carriages for victims and clues as to the cause of Friday’s accident near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June.

“At the moment we do not believe there were further victims, but I cannot yet say for sure,” regional deputy police chief Frank Hellwig told reporters.

He said four of the dead were women, with another 44 people injured, some of them children.

READ ALSO: What we know so far about the German train crash in Bavaria

The accident occurred just after midday on Friday as school holidays were starting in the two southern German regions Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria.

Police said the regional train was “very crowded” with about 140 people on board as a new € 9 monthly public transport ticket valid across
Germany also boosted demand.

An aerial view shows the derailed train.

An aerial view shows the derailed train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ADAC Luftrettung

Federal transport minister Volker Wissing visited the site of the accident on Saturday, saying he was “very moved” to see the “dramatic” extent of the damage.

“We will continue to investigate and get to the bottom of what happened,” he told reporters.

The head of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn, Richard Lutz, also at the scene of the crash, said he was “saddened” by the deaths and pledged a thorough probe.

The train had just left popular mountain resort Garmisch-Partenkirchen for the Bavarian state capital Munich when the accident took place in the Burgrain district.

The region has begun preparations to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month. From June 26-28, the heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau — 11 kilometers from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

BAVARIA

What we know so far about the German train crash in Bavaria

A regional train derailed on Friday in the southern German state of Bavaria, killing at least five people and injuring several more. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:30 CEST
Updated: 4 June 2022 15:00 CEST
What we know so far about the German train crash in Bavaria

What happened?

The train was headed for Munich from the popular holiday resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen when it derailed on Friday at around 12.15pm. It happened in the district of Burgrain in the Loisachauen area.

It’s not clear why the crash happened.

Police on Friday afternoon said that four people had died and dozens were injured. A spokesman said 15 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. 

The death toll climbed to five on Saturday as a further body was recovered from the wreckage, police said.

The accident happened on the last day of school for Bavarian pupils ahead of the Whitsun holidays. There is also a nationwide holiday on Monday June 6th. 

A spokesman for the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office said it could not be ruled out that there were many school pupils on the train. 

A view of the derailed train in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

A view of the derailed train in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ADAC Luftrettung | ADAC Luftrettung

Stefan Sonntag, the press spokesman for Upper Bavaria’s police force, said the regional train was “very crowded and many people were using it, hence the high number of injured”.

It happened just two days after Germany’s €9 monthly public transport ticket launched. There had been worries about overcrowding on regional train services due to the cheap offer. 

READ ALSO: Five dead after German train derails near Bavarian resort

How did emergency services respond?

A massive rescue operation got underway after the crash, with around 500 staff at the scene. 

Emergency services said people were pulled out of windows of the overturned carriages.

Twelve rescue helicopters circled over the area, which lies near the Alps.

Aerial photos show that the double decker train was travelling on a long, single-track curve.

An aerial view shows the derailed train.

An aerial view shows the derailed train. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/ADAC Luftrettung

The section of track is elevated on a railway embankment, and several wagons slid off the embankment. The busy B2 road runs alongside the line. It was closed while the rescue operation was underway. 

Local police spokesman Sonntag said locals had called emergency services to alert them that a train had derailed. 

An American soldier was in one of the cars on the road next to the railway line when it happened. He told the Garmisch-Partenkirchner Tagblatt newspaper: “It was terrible,” he said. “Simply terrible. Suddenly the train flipped over.”

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its “deepest sympathy” to the victims’ families and set up a hotline for relatives.

“No statement can be made about the causes of the accident at this time,” Deutsche Bahn said.

Emergency services at the scene of the derailment.

Emergency services at the scene of the derailment. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash. 

Bavarian state premier Minister Söder (CSU) told broadcaster BR24: “We mourn with the relatives. We pray and hope that everyone who is injured will soon recover.”

In a tweet, he also thanked the emergency services at the scene. 

Bavaria’s transport minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) made his way to the scene of the accident, while federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) was also set to travel from Würzburg to the scene.

What else should I know?

Deutsche Bahn closed part of the line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Munich and put replacement transport in place. Road closures were also in place.

Police said the closures could stay in place into the weekend. 

Germany’s deadliest rail accident happened in 1998 when a high-speed train operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn derailed in Eschede in Lower Saxony, killing 101 people.

Meanwhile, the resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and its surrounding regions are set to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this month.

From June 26-28th, the heads of state and government including US President Joe Biden are due to meet at Schloss Elmau – about 11 kilometres from Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Police and soldiers who had been deployed to secure the site ahead of the summit were diverted to help in the operation.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an Alpine ski town known for its beautiful scenery, attracts tourists from across the world as well as being a popular destination for Germans. 

It lies in the Oberbayern region, which borders Austria, and is near Germany’s highest mountain, the Zugspitze.

