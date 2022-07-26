For members
STRIKES
What to know about Lufthansa ground crew strike at German airports
The Verdi union has called on ground staff from the German national carrier Lufthansa to strike on Wednesday. Here's what you should know, and how it will affect those travelling.
Published: 26 July 2022 13:34 CEST
Travellers queue at terminal 2 of Frankfurt airport on July 23rd. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst
STRIKES
Lufthansa strike: Airline to cancel almost all flights in Germany
German national carrier Lufthansa said it would have to axe more than 1,000 flights because of a strike by ground crew on Wednesday, adding to a summer of travel chaos across Europe.
Published: 26 July 2022 12:32 CEST
