Flights disrupted across Germany as Lufthansa ground staff strike begins

A strike by ground crew staff at airline giant Lufthansa has hit several German airports. At least 134,000 passengers are affected, with disruption expected to last all week.

Published: 27 July 2022 09:38 CEST
Passengers wait early in the morning at Frankfurt airport during the strike.
Passengers wait early in the morning at Frankfurt airport during the strike. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Rumpenhorst

As the strike got underway on Wednesday morning, most of Lufthansa’s planes remained grounded.

The strike was called by trade union Verdi as it fights for higher wages for around 20,000 staff amid rising inflation and chaotic conditions in the aviation industry.

As The Local has been reporting, flights are routinely being cancelled, luggage is going missing and there are long waits at airports this summer.

These problems are mainly down to crippling staff shortages after companies got rid of staff during the pandemic, or workers left to find other jobs.

Who’s affected?

Lufthansa has cancelled more than 1,000 flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs this week as a precautionary measure. The airline fears more cancellations and delays until Friday, the last school day before the summer holidays in Bavaria.

A total of 134,000 passengers so far have had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. On Tuesday at least 47 connections were cancelled. 

The departure board at Dresden airport on Wednesday shows cancellations.

The departure board at Dresden airport on Wednesday shows cancellations. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Kahnert

In addition to the 1,023 cancelled flights with LH flight numbers, connections with sister companies such as Swiss, Austrian and Air Dolomiti may be cancelled too, as they are handled by Lufthansa ground staff. The direct flight subsidiary Eurowings, which is not on strike, said it was running largely normal flight operations throughout the network.

Lufthansa advised affected passengers not to come to the airports because most of the counters there are not being manned.

In previous industrial action, the terminals remained largely empty on the day of the strike itself.

According to Verdi, workers at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs as well as in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hanover, Stuttgart and Cologne have been on strike since 3.45am on Wednesday.

Employees called out on strike include counter staff, aircraft technicians and the drivers that move aircraft to the right positions at the airport.

The strike is expected to last until 6am on Thursday. Verdi has called for rallies at Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich airports.

Lufthansa and Verdi have held two rounds of talks on the future salaries and working conditions of the approximately 20,000 ground staff. A third meeting is scheduled for August 3rd-4th in Frankfurt.

Verdi rejected a first offer from Lufthansa as too low. The union is seeking a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least €350 per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of €13 for staff.

What to know about Lufthansa ground crew strike at German airports

The Verdi union has called on ground staff from the German national carrier Lufthansa to strike on Wednesday. Here's what you should know, and how it will affect those travelling.

Published: 26 July 2022 13:34 CEST
Updated: 27 July 2022 09:45 CEST
What’s happening?

Trade union Verdi has called on 20,000 ground staff employees from the German national carrier Lufthansa – including technicians and logistics managers  – to take part in a one-day ‘warning strike’ on Wednesday, July 27th.

The strike action started at 3.45am on Wednesday July 27th and will last until 6am on Thursday July 28th. 

How will this affect travellers?

People travelling by air this week will see major disruption, especially at Frankfurt and Munich airports – the largest Lufthansa hubs.

The airline giant said it is cancelling nearly all of its scheduled services at these airports on Wednesday, but there are also cancellations on other days.

In Frankfurt, a total of 678 flights are being axed, including dozens no Tuesday and 646 on Wednesday. It’s expected to affect 92,000 passengers.

At Munich, a total of 345 flights will be scrapped, 15 of them on Tuesday and 330 on Wednesday, affecting 42,000 passengers.

In total, more than 1,000 flights are to be scrapped, with around 134,000 passengers affected.

Ahead of the strike, Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said: “Due to a planned strike by the German union Verdi, representing Lufthansa ground personnel, on Wednesday, July 27th, flight disruptions and cancellations are likely to occur during the whole day also at Frankfurt Airport.”

The operator urged passengers to check the status of their flight before departure at www.lufthansa.com.

Lufthansa ground staff are also stationed at Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hanover, Stuttgart and Cologne. The Lufthansa Group maintains smaller units in these spots which offer their services to other airlines.

“Since all ground workers, including Lufthansa Technik, which is responsible for maintenance, and LEOS workers, who use pushback vehicles to ensure that aircraft are pushed back into the appropriate positions, are called to the warning strike, there will be major flight cancellations and delays,” said Verdi in a press statement. 

Customers have complained of difficulties in finding out information. 

Passengers have also seen intercontinental flights to the USA or Hong Kong cancelled. These are usually the last flights to be cancelled by Lufthansa in the event of a strike.

Lufthansa warned transfer passengers not to fly to the German hubs without a connecting flight. They said there was a risk that passengers would not be able to continue their journeys there for several hours or days.

What’s the strike about?

Verdi is seeking a 9.5-percent pay rise, or at least €350 per month. It also wants a minimum hourly wage of €13 for staff.

Lufthansa said it had offered a pay increase of €150 per month from July 1st 2022, with a further increase from January 2023, as well as a two percent pay increase from July 2023 “depending on business performance”.

“It is important for Lufthansa to give disproportionate consideration to the lower remuneration groups in particular,” said Lufthansa in a statement. “For example, for employees with a basic monthly salary of €3,000 euros, the present offer means an increase in basic remuneration of nine to almost eleven per cent within the next 12 months.”

The union says the management’s offer so far “does not come close to compensating for inflation” which was 7.6 percent in Germany last month.

Isn’t there already a ton of chaos at German airports right now?

Yes. In general, flights across Europe (and sometimes further afield) are being cancelled at short notice, passengers are facing long waits at security and check-in, and luggage is going missing.

The problems are down to crippling staff shortages after companies got rid of staff during the pandemic, or workers left to find other jobs. This, combined with the demand for travel after restrictions were lifted in lots of places, has resulted in chaos.

A Lufthansa plane over at Frankfurt airport.

A Lufthansa plane flies over Frankfurt airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

The IW economic institute recently calculated that there is a shortage of more than 7,000 employees in Germany’s aviation sector.

The German government eased immigration rules so that companies could hire workers temporarily from abroad, but this is also proving difficult, leading to worries that the chaos will continue until at least October.

Lufthansa, which announced it was laying off 30,000 staff during the pandemic, has already scrapped 6,000 flights from its summer schedule this year as it struggles with staffing problems.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr previously wrote in an open letter to customers, that the sudden increase in air traffic from nearly zero at the height of the Covid travel restrictions to around 90 percent meant the industry could not deliver its usual “reliability, robustness and punctuality”.

In another letter to employees, Spohr admitted that the management had made mistakes over the previous two years.

“Under the pressure of the more than €10 billion in pandemic-related losses, did we overdo it with savings in one place or another? Sure we did,” he said. “Quite frankly, for our management team and for me personally, this was the first pandemic we had to deal with.”

What are both sides saying about the current strike?

Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labour Director of Lufthansa said: “After only two days of negotiations, Verdi has announced a strike that can hardly be called a warning strike due to its breadth across all locations and its duration.”

“This is all the more incomprehensible as the employers’ side has already offered high and socially balanced pay increases – despite the continuing tense economic situation for Lufthansa after the Covid crisis, high debt burdens and uncertain prospects for the global economy.

In a press release, Verdi called the situation at airports in Germany “currently unbearable on many days – for the workers and passengers”.

“But the employees are not responsible for the long waiting times, cancelled or missed flights and missing luggage,” said Verdi.

“On the contrary, after two years of the pandemic and massive job cuts, the remaining ground services and security staff are doing their best every day to keep air traffic moving. But the workers are running out of steam. Mainly because their employers are doing little to improve their situation.”

Lufthansa ground staff “urgently need more money and they need relief, for themselves and for the passengers”, said Verdi vice-president Christine Behle. “The employers’ offer is not enough.”

Behle asked air passengers for their understanding and pointed out the “extremely problematic situation of the employees, which was mainly caused by mismanagement”.

Will there be another strike?

It depends on how the negotiations continue. The next round of talks between Lufthansa bosses and the union takes place on August 3rd and 4th. 

Europe has been seeing several rounds of strike action across various industries due to inflation rocketing upwards, pushing up the cost of living.

