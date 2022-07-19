For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: How long will the flight chaos in Germany last?
With thousands of flight cancellations, staff shortages and missing luggage, it seems that Germany's air travel problems are not easing off. Here's a look at what to expect this summer.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:58 CEST
Numerous suitcases are stored in the baggage claim area at Hamburg Airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg
TRAVEL NEWS
Germany could see €9 ticket successor ‘from end of 2022’
Germany's Transport Minister has dampened hopes that a successor to the €9 ticket will be introduced after the offer expires next month - but says it is possible from the end of the year.
Published: 19 July 2022 11:03 CEST
