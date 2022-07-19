Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How long will the flight chaos in Germany last?

With thousands of flight cancellations, staff shortages and missing luggage, it seems that Germany's air travel problems are not easing off. Here's a look at what to expect this summer.

Published: 19 July 2022 12:58 CEST
Numerous suitcases are stored in the baggage claim area at Hamburg Airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

What’s happening?

Over the last few weeks, The Local has been reporting on the travel chaos that has been affecting flights to and from Germany. The renewed surge of passengers following the lifting of Covid restrictions, combined with airline staff shortages has led to thousands of flight cancellations.

Germany’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, has scrapped a total of more than 5,000 flights from its July and August schedules so far, while its subsidiary companies Eurowings and SWISS have also been forced to cancel hundreds of flights over the summer.

Are airports affected too?

Yes. Airports across Germany are continuing to struggle with severe staffing shortages in all areas from ground handling, to security staff and flight attendants. 

As with the airlines, many workers lost their jobs or left the industry due to companies cutting back in the pandemic, and airports are now struggling to recruit employees to catch up with demand. Many skilled workers are now looking for or have found new jobs in other industries.

A Lufthansa spokesman told Bild am Sonntag this week that sickness rates among ground staff have also risen sharply in recent weeks, due to an increase in Covid infections. 

Travellers wait at a check-in for their departure from the capital’s airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER).
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Patrick Pleul

Staff shortages at airports have led to chaotic scenes at airports including passengers queuing for hours for security checks and baggage handling problems. 

Business Insider recently reported that 5,000 suitcases had been left uncollected at Frankfurt Airport alone and that many owner-less suitcases are being regularly transported by truck from various German airports to Munich.

According to the Bavarian Ministry of Transport, around 5,000 suitcases from a wide range of airlines are currently being stored at Munich Airport and have yet to be delivered to their owners.

Are there any solutions?

At the end of June, government ministers announced plans to recruit 2,000 seasonal workers from Turkey to help alleviate the strain on holiday air traffic. Germany’s Minister for Transport, Volker Wissing spoke about “energetic people who are now coming here and taking on these tasks.”

However, the security checks and skills requirements of these new workers are proving to be a significant hurdle.

Workers from Turkey have to show that they have been in full employment for the last five years, with no gaps of more than four weeks. They also have to be able to speak basic German and pass a test set by the air authority.

According to Thomas Richter, head of the employers’ association of ground handling service providers in air transport (ABL), most of the seasonal workers are not expected to be able to start in the industry until mid-August or early September. 

By then, the summer holidays will mostly be over in most German states and the demand at the airports will not be so high.

Are the problems likely to continue?

Unfortunately, it looks likely that the problems will continue. 

The head of Frankfurt Airport (Fraport), Stefan Schulte, told the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper that he expects issues at German airports to continue in the coming weeks. “The summer will remain difficult,” he said. 

He added that the pent-up demand from air passengers had been underestimated: “We knew it was going to be a strong year, and we took that into account in our planning. But every forecast has been significantly outpaced, and many more people are flying than expected. The airports and airlines are understaffed at all levels for this.”

Schulte said it’s important to remember that “we’re coming out of the biggest crisis in aviation in decades”.

The German government, however, has been coming down hard on private companies in the aviation industry. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil recently said: “It is not acceptable for companies to create problems and dump that on the state’s doorstep, so to speak.” He added that the sector has to solve its staffing problem itself in the medium to long term.

Meanwhile, the problems will be exacerbated as more German schools finish up for the summer.

Germany’s largest airport – Frankfurt – is currently bracing itself for a particularly busy weekend from July 22nd to 24th, as this is when the school holidays begin in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

TRAVEL NEWS

Germany could see €9 ticket successor ‘from end of 2022’

Germany's Transport Minister has dampened hopes that a successor to the €9 ticket will be introduced after the offer expires next month - but says it is possible from the end of the year.

Published: 19 July 2022 11:03 CEST
Many people in Germany had hoped the €9 monthly transport offer would be extended – or a new ticket introduced – from September 2022 onwards. 

But Transport Minister Volker Wissing, of the Free Democrats (FDP), said a possible new ticket could only be introduced after an evaluation of the three-month experiment had been analysed. 

He said data would likely be available at the beginning of November. That would mean a possible new offer would only be introduced at the end of the year or the beginning of 2023 at the earliest.

Wissing said authorities would look at how the €9 ticket has impacted people’s lives.

“There is a lot of speculation, but we don’t really know,” said Wissing. “That’s why we need the results of the evaluation.”

People in Germany – including tourists – have been able to use public transport throughout the country for just €9 per month this summer. The offer started in June and runs until the end of August. It was introduced to relieve people of high energy bills as the cost of living spirals upwards. Long-distance transport is not included in the offer. 

Proposals for a new ticket include a €365 annual ticket and a €69 monthly ticket as well as a €29 ticket. 

Wissing said one major issue is how a reduced-cost ticket would be paid for.

The €9 ticket is financed by the federal government to the tune of about €2.5 billion. “We need a model that fits into the budgets of the states and also the federal budget,” Wissing said.

If there is an agreement between the government and the states, however, things could move quickly.

“After all, we have seen that we were able to put a proposal on the table within a few weeks and offer a digital ticket,” he said. “In this respect, I am optimistic that it can also happen quickly this time.”

Wissing said the €9 ticket was a “huge success” already. 

On the sidelines of the train launch of Deutsche Bahn's 100th ICE 4, Transport Minister Volker Wissing holds a €9 ticket presented to him by an environmental activist next to Malu Dreyer (SPD), state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Richard Lutz (l), CEO of Deutsche Bahn (DB).

At the train launch of Deutsche Bahn’s 100th ICE 4, Transport Minister Volker Wissing holds a €9 ticket presented to him by an environmental activist next to Malu Dreyer (SPD), state premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Richard Lutz (l), CEO of Deutsche Bahn (DB). Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert

“We have triggered something with it that was very important for public transport, namely a modernisation push,” he said. “As a result, public transport has become a bit more digital, it has become simpler, and it has become more passenger-oriented – and that within a few weeks.

“We have sold 21 million tickets in addition to the 10 million subscribers. Public transport hasn’t seen that in a long time.”

Among these 31 million users are people going on day trips as well as commuters. Less than 0.1 per cent of the trains were so busy that security staff had to intervene. Meanwhile, passenger numbers have risen to pre-pandemic levels.

The important thing, Wissing said, is that the price and the service offered has to be right.

“It is not as if the lowest price always brings about the greatest satisfaction,” he said. “If the service behind it is not right, then it is of no use to anyone to be able to travel for one euro,” said Wissing regarding the proposed €365 annual ticket.

Wissing also wants to make tariffs on public transport across the country clearer.

“We have many stations where there are several ticket machines that no one really understands,” he said. 

Environmentalists call for ticket to replace €9 offer

Meanwhile, the environmental organisation Greenpeace said it is in favour of a successor ticket.

According to Greenpeace, a permanent low-cost public transport offer would provide solutions to two urgent problems: it would noticeably relieve the burden on households hit by the energy crisis and it would advance climate protection in transport, said Greenpeace transport expert Marissa Reiserer.

According to Greenpeace surveys, the modal shift through such a ticket could reduce CO2 emissions by two to six million tonnes per year. And depending on the cost of the ticket, households could save several hundred euros a month. To finance this, Greenpeace proposes eliminating subsidies it sees as climate-damaging, such as the commuter allowance.

