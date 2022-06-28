For members
Will Germany manage to tackle its airport chaos this summer?
Emergency plans to fill staffing gaps at airports are underway - but Germany's largest airline says disruptions could continue. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 28 June 2022 16:55 CEST
Crowds at Düsseldorf airport on the first weekend of the summer break. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | David Young
Germany to ‘recruit workers from abroad’ to ease airport chaos
Long queues, luggage issues and cancelled flights - for weeks there have been scenes like this at German airports mainly due to staff shortages. Now the government wants to step in and allow the recruitment of temporary workers from abroad.
Published: 27 June 2022 14:48 CEST
