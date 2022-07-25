Read news from:
German air passengers face more disruption as Lufthansa strike announced

German national carrier Lufthansa is braced for further travel upheaval as the country's powerful Verdi union called on ground crew to strike on Wednesday in a row over higher wages

Published: 25 July 2022 11:35 CEST
Members of the Ver.di trade union stand with flags and banners during an all-day warning strike in Stuttgart airport in March.
Members of the Ver.di trade union stand with flags and banners during an all-day warning strike in Stuttgart airport in March. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod

On top of the chaos that’s been plaguing German airports all summer, thanks to post-Covid staff shortages and spikes in passenger numbers, travellers in Germany will now also face strike disruption. 

Trade Union Verdi has called on 20,000 ground staff employees – including technicians and logistics managers  – to take part in a one-day ‘warning strike’ on Wednesday, July 27th.

Ground staff will stop working at 1:45am on Wednesday and not resume until 6am on Thursday. As a result, Lufthansa passengers will have to prepare for “major flight cancellations and delays”, Verdi warned on Monday.

The background to the strike is the ongoing collective bargaining for employees at Lufthansa. Verdi is demanding a 9.5 percent wage increase, or at least €350 per month, as well as a minimum hourly wage of €13 for Lufthansa employees.

Vice chairwoman of Verdi and lead negotiator in the talks, Christine Behle, said that, in view of work overloads, high inflation and wage cuts over the last three years, the demand for wage increases is justified.

The union said that the management’s offer so far “does not come close to compensating for inflation” which stood at 7.6 percent in Germany last month.

Lufthansa ground staff “urgently need more money and they need relief, for themselves and for the passengers”, Behle said.

Behle asked passengers in Germany for understanding and pointed out the extremely difficult situation Lufthansa employees are currently facing, which, she claims, has mainly been caused by mismanagement.

She said that Verdi was announcing the strike in advance to give passengers a chance to prepare for it and to possibly make other arrangements.

There is currently a shortage of more than 7,000 employees in Germany’s aviation sector, the IW economic institute recently calculated.

With reporting by AFP

German Finance Minister rejects €9 ticket follow-up

Almost 80 percent of Germans would like to see a continuation of low-cost local and regional travel when the €9 travel ticket expires at the end of August, a recent poll showed, but Finance Minister Christian Lindner has rejected this idea so far.

Published: 24 July 2022 19:19 CEST
A poll carried out by the Kantar institute for Focus news magazine found that 79 percent would like to see a similar state-subsidised ticket once the €9 ticket initiative ends.

This rose to 90 percent in the under-30 age group.

Sixteen percent did not want the initiative – or a similar one – to continue.

With the cut-price ticket set to expire at the end of August, the matter has been a topic of hot debate recently with politicians disagreeing about a follow-up and transport chiefs calling for a short extension.

Finance Minister Christian Linder has rejected the idea of any subsidised travel tickets continuing beyond August as it is too expensive.

“The €9 ticket is a time-limited measure, just like the tax relief at petrol stations. Therefore, neither a continuation of the petrol station discount nor funds for a follow-up arrangement to the €9 ticket are provided for in the federal budget,” the FDP leader told the Funke media group.

Taxpayers finance the cost of these tickets as they do not cover costs; this means that even those who cannot use them – such as those who live in rural areas less well-served by public transport – also pay for them, he explained.

But Green party head Ricarda Lang saw it differently: “Obviously, the potential for affordable public transport in Germany is huge and the nationwide €9 ticket is a successful model for which we should find a follow-up arrangement – not least from a climate policy point of view,” she told the Tagesspiegel on Sunday.

She said the party would always be ready to talk about getting rid of subsidies that damage the environment and the climate to find the funds for continuing the initiative.

Meanwhile, the €9 ticket is causing difficulties for other transport sectors.

Around half of all coach and long-distance bus companies reported a drop in demand in a quick survey carried out by their own association, the Federal Association of German Bus Companies said, according to German newswire DPA.

Because of the cheap public transport tickets, in June, organisers booked private buses or coaches for class and club trips far less frequently.

Demand from these two key groups fell by more than half on average and by more than two-thirds in a third important customer group – older people.

The €9 tickets were introduced June and are also available in July and August. They allow people to travel across Germany for a month on buses and local trains.

