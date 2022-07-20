Read news from:
German airport disruption expected to last ‘until October’

Passengers flying in and out of Germany will have to deal with disruption until October, aviation experts say.

Published: 20 July 2022 16:29 CEST
People arrive at Berlin Brandenburg airport in July.
People arrive at Berlin Brandenburg airport in July. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

Whether it’s queuing for hours at security, flights being cancelled or luggage going missing, travelling by air in Germany has been nothing short of a nightmare.

And, although the aviation sector says there are signs that things could be easing off very slightly, weeks of disruption lie ahead.

“The situation is stabilising,” said head of the airport association ADV, Ralph Beisel. “The ad hoc measures introduced are having an effect.

“Nevertheless, we are not satisfied. The current conditions do not meet our demands.”

Beisel said improvements in the situation can only be expected from October, when the peak travel season is over. According to data collected by the Institute of the German Economy, airports are currently short of up to 7,000 skilled workers.

Problems with recruiting temp workers

The German government said recently it would cut red tape to allow private companies to hire workers from abroad to ease the staffing problems. 

In order to help the baggage-handling situation at German airports, up to 2,000 temporary employees are being sought from Turkey.

However, the relevant applications for staff background checks have not yet been submitted, various authorities at airports across Germany confirmed to Welt newspaper.

“As things stand, there are no applications here for potential employees from Turkey,” said a spokesman for the Frankfurt police headquarters.

Due to the pressure on airports, the aviation industry is urging authorities to carry out background checks as quickly as possible as soon as they arrive. 

“A processing time of two weeks should be possible,” Beisel said.

But German authorities have rejected demands from the aviation industry to speed up background checks in view of the lack of personnel at airports.

“Simplifications or downgrading of the background checks are not possible,” said a spokeswoman of the Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Aviation Authority.

‘5,000 bags left every day’: German air passengers face luggage fiasco

As well as delays and cancelled flights, the shortage of airport and airline staff is also leading to large-scale baggage losses across Germany.

Published: 19 July 2022 16:04 CEST
The widely reported travel disruptions at German airports this summer is also having disastrous consequences on luggage transportation.

Understaffing on airlines and at airports means that passengers’ luggage is often being loaded onto the wrong plane, gets lost or is simply not checked in properly.

As a result, tonnes of bags are piling up in arrivals halls up and down the country and passengers are sometimes having to wait weeks to get their belongings returned to them. 

According to Bild newspaper, 5,000 suitcases from Lufthansa passengers alone are left behind at Frankfurt Airport every day. Some of these bags are now being transported by truck to Munich Airport because there is more capacity there to deliver the luggage to its owners.

Last Friday, a Frankfurt Aiport spokesman said: “At peak times, there is a four-digit number of pieces of luggage at the airport that have to be forwarded on to passengers.” 

A tweet by Welt newspaper on Sunday also showed thousands of bags waiting to be sorted at Düsseldorf airport.

Staff shortages at Munich airport are also leading to luggage pile-ups.

The airport is currently short of 160 baggage workers and the employees who are still there are currently overworked. 

One German travel website even reported a story about a family returning from the US to Munich who spent three weeks looking for their lost luggage – only to spot it in a newspaper report about chaos at the airport. 

A spokesman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Jan-Peter Haack, told Bild that stranded suitcases in the capital’s main airport are sometimes even disposed of, for example, if travellers are carrying food in their luggage and it begins to smell.

What should you do if your luggage goes missing?

Firstly, you should go to the baggage claim desk at the airport and fill out the so-called ‘Property Irregularity Report’. 

If the counter is closed, this can often be done via the airline’s website, or you can visit the counter in person the next day.

You should also report the problem to your airline as soon as possible. If you’re travelling with multiple airlines, make sure to notify each company to be on the safe side. 

If your luggage is found again, the airline will usually bring it home to you. If the airline does not provide this service and you have to pick up your luggage at the airport yourself, you can have the travel costs reimbursed; including parking costs.

If your luggage does not turn up at all, you are entitled to compensation – up to €1,395 per passenger.

