COVID-19 STATS
How worried should we be about Germany’s rising Covid infections?
Germany is seeing a steep rise in Covid infections coupled with a high number of daily deaths. What does it mean?
Published: 16 March 2022 16:54 CET
People eat and drink outdoors in Lübbenau, Brandenburg. Germany is set to ease Covid measures, but infections are rising. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Hammerschmidt
COVID-19 STATS
German public health authority warns of Omicron subtype risk
As Germany plans its phased reopening of public life, the Robert Koch Insitute (RKI) has warned that a resurgence of infections - partly due to a subtype of Omicron - cannot be ruled out.
Published: 25 February 2022 12:05 CET
