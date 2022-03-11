Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Germany in ‘critical’ Covid situation, warns Health Minister

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says Germany is in a "critical situation" because many people are still falling seriously ill due to Covid-19.

Published: 11 March 2022 12:30 CET
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), does a press conference with RKI chief Lothar Wieler on Friday.
German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), does a press conference with RKI chief Lothar Wieler on Friday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

Lauterbach was providing an update on the Covid pandemic in Germany at a press conference held alongside the head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, on Friday.

“We are in what we call a critical situation,” said Lauterbach, warning that intensive care services could get overwhelmed and cases of so-called long Covid could grow.

At the moment around 200 to 250 people are dying every day in connection with Covid-19 in Germany.

“I often read that the Omicron variant is less virulent. That’s only partially true,” said Lauterbach, saying he believes the number of daily deaths will continue to rise in the coming weeks. 

READ ALSO: Germany sees steep rise in Covid infections

On Friday, Germany saw 252,836 confirmed Covid infections and 249 deaths within the latest 24 hour period. The 7-day incidence stood at 1,439 infections per 100,000 people. 

Lothar Wieler, RKI chief, said the situation was worsening because of the more transmissible sub-variant BA.2, which now comprises more than a third of new cases in Germany.

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is set to drop almost all Covid restrictions from March 20th, but basic measures will remain.

The new legal basis for Covid restrictions after this date provides that measures such as masking and testing can continue in areas where it is needed, Lauterbach said. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s planned Covid strategy after ‘freedom day’

He clarified that Covid “hotspots” could be large areas, and not just individual cities or regions. These kinds of protective regulations could “also affect an entire federal state”, he said.

Lauterbach reiterated his call for a general vaccine mandate in Germany. “We absolutely need compulsory vaccination,” he urged.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for vaccinations to be made mandatory, but plans to pass the bill in parliament have been delayed.

The initiative however remains controversial with even some members of the parties making up his three-way coalition opposed.

Austria, which had led the way on obligatory jabs, has also this week suspended the rule.

Around three in four people in Germany are fully vaccinated, and 57 percent have received a third dose.

But 19.6 million people – including four million aged four years and younger – remain unvaccinated.

How will the pandemic develop?

The Health Minister outlined four possible scenarios for the development of the pandemic. These were: the Omicron variant of Covid-19 remains, Omicron becomes more dangerous, the Delta variant of Covid-19 comes back or combinations of these factors.

He also warned of a large wave of infections in the coming months. 

“With the level of unvaccinated people, we can say quite clearly: even in summer, the pandemic will not be over,” warned Lauterbach.

“Far too many people are still contracting Covid, far too many are still dying from Covid and far too many are still suffering from long-Covid symptoms,” said RKI head Wieler.

Severe illness, many deaths and long-term consequences can be avoided through vaccination, Wieler said, adding: “Vaccination is and remains the best and safest way to immunity.”

Member comments

  1. The way karl lauterbach goes on about vaccinations you’d think he has shares in the companies.
    Absolutely everyone is going to get this at some point. If people want to remain unvaccinated and take their chances with it. Let them its their choice. At no point in the entire pandemic was the healthcare system close to collapse. (Not saying individual hospitals were not stretched.)

    This was definitely a pro vaccine and pro government comment worthy of not being deleted or sensored.

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COVID-19 RULES

EXPLAINED: Germany’s planned Covid strategy after ‘freedom day’

The German coalition government has released a draft plan on what we can expect after most Covid restrictions are lifted later this month. Here are the key points.

Published: 9 March 2022 17:34 CET
EXPLAINED: Germany's planned Covid strategy after 'freedom day'

What’s happening?

At the moment Germany is gradually lifting its Covid restrictions in three stages. That’s because on March 19th, the Infection Protection Act, which is currently the basis for Covid restrictions in Germany, will expire. 

In the first stage of the reopening plan announced on February 16th, contact restrictions were dropped for vaccinated and recovered people.

But, unvaccinated people are still only allowed to meet with members of their own household and two people from another household. This rule remains in place until March 20th. Children aged 14 and under are not included.

Restrictions were also eased in the retail sector across Germany, meaning that people could enter shops without having to show proof of being fully vaccinated or recovered (the 2G rule), though mandatory mask-wearing remains in place. 

On March 4th, restaurants, bars, hotels and cafes reopened to unvaccinated people under 3G rules, while nightclubs reopened their doors with entry restrictions.

In the last stage, from March 20th, almost all Covid rules will be dropped. 

READ ALSO: Germany to keep Covid safeguards in place after March 20th

What happens after March 20th?

German ministers already said that some basic measures would stay in place after the Infection Protection Act ends, but it was unclear how these would look.

On Wednesday, ministers confirmed that they had reached a draft agreement for a legal framework and Covid strategy to apply after this date.

“I think we have found a very good compromise,” Buschmann told German broadcaster ZDF. He said the agreement will mean “practically no more restrictions in the everyday life of citizens”.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speak on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speak on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The agreement, which is likely to be approved by Cabinet on Wednesday, includes a section on what happens if a region sees a concerning Covid spike or overburdened hospitals.

“If case numbers are high or even rising, and hospital care is at risk, then more far-reaching measures can also be taken immediately,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Wednesday. State parliaments can “decide immediately” if they need to take action, he said.

The measures below – if approved – would apply from March 20th.

Mandatory masks 

The draft proposal states that masks must continue to be worn in places like old people’s homes and hospitals, i.e. everywhere where people at risk live or are being cared for.

The obligation will also continue to apply to people and employees in local public transport. However, mandatory masks will likely be dropped for travel on long-distance transport.

Compulsory testing

Where people come into contact with vulnerable groups, proof of a negative rapid test will still have to be presented. Compulsory testing is also to remain in schools – as well as in prisons and other group accommodation settings, under the draft plans.

A test station in Hamburg.

A test station in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

Tougher measures in Covid hotspots

Regionally limited further measures can be imposed if there is a “concrete danger of a dynamically spreading infection situation”. In that case, however, the state parliaments must determine this ‘special situation’ and the respective region by vote. However, it has not been determined when an area becomes a hotspot.

The following measures would only come into effect when the respective region determines the situation.

  • Mandatory masks in public spaces
  • Distance requirements as well as hygiene and safety concepts, especially indoors
  • Access restrictions to public places with the Covid health pass entry system known in Germany as the ‘G-rules’ (2G, 3G etc.)

What are ministers saying?

Ministers hope that these safeguards can stop any future waves from getting out of control. 

“I still have hope that we can control the increase,” Health Minister Lauterbach said on Wednesday.

Buschmann said he hoped “that we can control the situation well with this set of instruments”.

He added that the general rule in regions that are not struggling with a high number of infections is “returning to the normality of life as far as possible, with the exception of particularly dangerous settings.”

Lauterbach also called for responsible behaviour from the public. 

It comes as the 7-day incidence of Covid infections rose for the seventh day.

On Wednesday, health offices reported 215,854 Covid infections and 314 deaths. The incidence climbed to 1,319 infections per 100,000 people within seven days.

Meanwhile, ministers said that virologist Christian Drosten, of the Charité hospital in Berlin, will write up an expert report on what possible developments of the virus can be expected. 

Lauterbach said that the regulations would remain valid until September 23rd, so that a follow-up law can be passed before the beginning of an expected autumn wave.

The draft law will be discussed with Germany’s 16 states. 

SHOW COMMENTS