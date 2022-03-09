For members
COVID-19 RULES
EXPLAINED: Germany’s planned Covid strategy after ‘freedom day’
The German coalition government has released a draft plan on what we can expect after most Covid restrictions are lifted later this month. Here are the key points.
Published: 9 March 2022 17:34 CET
People sit at a cafe in Stuttgart. Under a draft plan, states will be able to bring in tougher Covid restrictions if the situation worsens. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd Weißbrod
