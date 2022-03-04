Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Germany’s restaurants and hotels open to the unvaccinated

Nightclubs in Germany were finally allowed to reopen Friday - and restaurants could allow unvaccinated people to enter.

Published: 4 March 2022 17:24 CET
A restaurant/bar owner in Augsburg changes the sign from 2G to 3G on Friday. Now unvaccinated people can visit these venues with a negative Covid test. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Puchner

Germany entered the second step of its Covid relaxation plan on Friday, reopening restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels to unvaccinated people. 

They have been barred from entering many public places since December in response to tightened restrictions to clamp down on the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The 2G rule was brought in which meant only vaccinated and recovered people were allowed to enter these venues. 

From Friday March 4th, unvaccinated people can visit a restaurant or similar venue with a negative Covid test under the 3G rule.

Nightclubs and discos are also allowed to reopen their doors with the 2G-plus rule as of Friday.

That means vaccinated and recovered people are allowed to go dancing if they can present a negative test result or are boosted.

In Berlin, however, even people who’ve had their booster shot have to show a negative Covid test. 

READ ALSO: The German Covid rules changing this week

Capacity rules are also being eased on March 4th. Indoors up to 60 percent of the maximum capacity – with a maximum of 6,000 people – is allowed.

Outdoors a capacity of up to 75 percent (with a maximum of 25,000 people) will be permitted. This will apply to the likes of football matches and concerts.

On Friday Germany reported 217,593 Covid cases within the latest 24 hour period, and 291 deaths. The 7-day incidence stood at 1,196.4 infections per 100,000 people. 

The new rules will apply for just over two weeks. On March 19th, the Infection Protection Act, which is currently the basis for the Covid restrictions, expires.

On March 20th most Covid rules will fall away and only some basic protection measures will remain. There’s no detail on what exactly they’ll be yet, but it is expected to include mandatory face masks in indoor public areas. 

The Free Democrats – partner in the governing coalition alongside the Social Democrats and Greens – are insisting that as few Covid rules as possible remain in force after March 20th.

Party leader and Finance Minister Christian Lindner said: “Our constitutional order applies and that means that the state only intervenes where it is really necessary, where there is really a danger. And we will discuss this together in detail: what is still necessary, what is not necessary.”

If the infection situation worsens significantly after March 20th, a fallback option will apply. Accordingly, the federal government will initiate a new law that provides for further Covid protection measures.

COVID-19 RULES

KEY POINTS: The Covid rules changing in Germany this week

On March 4th, Germany implements the next phase of its Covid reopening plan. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 March 2022 12:28 CET
Updated: 4 March 2022 08:57 CET
KEY POINTS: The Covid rules changing in Germany this week

What’s happening?

Germany announced in mid-February that it would gradually ease most of its Covid restrictions in three stages. 

In the first stage of the reopening plan announced on February 16th, contact restrictions were dropped for vaccinated and recovered people. However, unvaccinated people are still only allowed to meet with their own household and two people from another household. This restriction remains in place until March 20th. Children aged 14 and under are not included in the rules. 

Restrictions were also eased in the retail sector across Germany, meaning that people could enter shops – like clothes stores – without having to show proof of being fully vaccinated or recovered (the 2G rule). Mandatory masks remain in place. 

As the Covid situation is continuing to ease, restrictions are being relaxed further from March 4th. The last stage – from March 20th – will see almost all Covid rules dropped.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s Covid reopening plan

Restaurants, cafes and hotels relax rules

Access to restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels will open again to unvaccinated people from March 4th. 

The 3G rule will apply to the hospitality sector, meaning that people will have to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative Covid-19 test. 

Up until this point, the 2G-plus rule has been in place, meaning only vaccinated/recovered people with a negative test or a booster jab have been allowed to dine indoors.

Nightclubs to reopen

Nightclubs and other dance venues like discos have been closed in Germany since late December (and even longer in some regions) in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. But on Friday, March 4th they can reopen their doors to the public again. And yes, the Tanzverbot (dancing ban) will be lifted.

There are still strict rules, though. Only people who are vaccinated or recovered with a booster jab or a negative Covid test (so-called 2G-plus rule) will be able to enter clubs and dance venues. 

The so-called Covid Bürgertest or antigen Schnelltest is still available for free in test centres and pharmacies across Germany. You need to bring ID to access it and results are emailed to you or provided via the Corona-Warn app in about 20 minutes. 

A sign in Hamburg says that dancing is not allowed.

A sign in Hamburg says that dancing is not allowed. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

What else changes on March 4th within Germany?

In public life, the 3G rule applies for the most part – for example, at the hairdresser’s, in the fitness studio or in restaurants/cafes/bars. 

This means that unvaccinated people need to show proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test (usually the same day or within the last 24 hours) to enter a public place. Vaccinated and recovered people need to show proof of their immunity status. 

However, the 2G rule will apply in some cases, including at football stadiums and concerts. 

Capacity rules will also be relaxed on March 4th. Indoors up to 60 percent of the maximum capacity – with a maximum of 6,000 people – will be allowed. Outdoors a capacity of up to 75 percent (with a maximum of 25,000 people) will be permitted. This will apply, for instance, to football matches and concerts. 

What counts as proof of being vaccinated or recovered?

When accessing public venues in Germany, you have to know if your immunity status is valid. 

People who have recovered from Covid-19 – and were vaccinated against coronavirus before the infection – lose their immune status six months (or 180 days) after the positive test result. After an outcry about the shortening of the recovered status to three months by the RKI, the status was recently increased again to six months.

However, not for the unvaccinated. For this group of people, the ‘recovered’ status is only valid for three months (i.e. 90 days). That means they will have to get a Covid jab after three months to receive immunity status again.

When it comes to vaccinations, Germany recommends that people get their booster jab three months after basic immunisation (two jabs). 

For entry into Germany – and other EU member states – EU digital Covid vaccination certificates are valid for nine months (270 days) after completion of the first vaccination series (basic immunisation). Boosted people (those who’ve had a third vaccination) are currently considered immune for an unlimited period.

But the ‘nine month validity rule’ does not apply in Germany for restrictions, even though many people use their EU digital vaccination certificate as proof.

READ ALSO:

Travel changes

There are also changes to travel restrictions. From Thursday, March 3rd, only regions with dominant virus variants that have “higher disease-causing properties” than Omicron will be put on the Robert Koch Institute’s high-risk list, which is subject to stringent travel rules.

That means that, from Thursday, all the regions currently classified as high-risk will be removed from the RKI’s list, because Omicron is dominant in all of them. So for the time being nobody will have to quarantine when they return to Germany – though the requirement to provide a test or proof of vaccination and recovery will remain in place. 

If countries are classified as high-risk later on, children aged 6-12 will be able to test immediately after returning from these areas to allow them to avoid having to quarantine.

Previously, all unvaccinated people over the age of six had to quarantine for up to 10 days, with the option to test for an early release on the fifth day of quarantine.

Children under the age of six will be exempted from the testing requirement and will be automatically allowed to leave quarantine after five days. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about Germany’s latest travel rules

Anything else I should know?

Keep in mind that restrictions can vary from state to state in Germany so check the local rules too. Private businesses may also have slightly different restrictions for entry.

Germany is on track to drop all far-reaching Covid rules from March 20th. Basic measures like masks will remain in place. We’ll give you more details on any other measures lasting after March 20th when more information becomes available. 

