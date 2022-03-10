Read news from:
Germany sees steep rise in new Covid infections

Germany has reported a significant rise in daily Covid infections and the 7-day incidence, which experts think is being fuelled by the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.

Published: 10 March 2022 10:29 CET
A sign telling people to wear a FFP2 mask at a store in Munich.
A sign telling people to wear a FFP2 mask at a store in Munich. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tobias Hase

Health offices logged 262,752 confirmed Covid-19 infections within the latest 24 hour period – that is 52,079 cases more than the number counted last Thursday. 

During that same time period, 259 people died in connection with the virus. 

The nationwide 7-day incidence rose to 1,388.5 infections per 100,000 people from 1,319.0 the previous day, according to Robert Koch Institute (RKI) data.

It comes after a period of falling Covid infections in Germany. 

The number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 residents within seven days was 6.62 on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, there are around 2,117 Covid-19 patients in intensive care wards in German hospitals, with 943 receiving ventilation treatment. 

What’s fuelling the rise?

In the RKI’s latest in-depth report from March 3rd, which refers to data up to February 20th, 38 percent of Covid infections involved a subtype of the Omicron variant known as BA.2.

Experts say the subtype could even account for the majority of infections in Germany – and appears to be fuelling the current increase. 

Due to this subtype being more transmissible than the Omicron variant, the RKI said in a previous report that “a significantly slower decrease or renewed rise in the number of cases cannot be ruled out”.

Where are infections rising?

When looking at the daily case figures published by the RKI, it is noticeable that the infection figures are currently particularly high in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia and are still rising sharply. Recent carnival celebrations could be one explanation for this.

However, the Health Ministry said it isn’t certain that these two factors are connected. German health authorities are struggling to trace infection chains because there are so many cases. 

As well as being more transmissible, studies suggest that BA.2, which has spread in several other countries, can break through immunity more easily than other variants. 

So what does this mean for the Covid situation in Germany with plans to phase out most restrictions this month?

Bernd Salzberger, from the University of Regensburg, told broadcaster BR24 that he believes the situation will get better when the weather improves and people are outside more. 

But the number of cases will decrease more slowly “than we thought”, Salzberger said. He stressed that those who are vaccinated are more protected against severe illness and complications with Covid.

Salzberger said that a fourth vaccine jab – being offered to vulnerable people in Germany – is important amid the rising cases.

“And the second point is actually still to be cautious,” said Salzberger. “Mr Lauterbach (German Health Minister) keeps saying it and I think we still have to stick to that.”

German public health authority warns of Omicron subtype risk

As Germany plans its phased reopening of public life, the Robert Koch Insitute (RKI) has warned that a resurgence of infections - partly due to a subtype of Omicron - cannot be ruled out.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:05 CET
German public health authority warns of Omicron subtype risk

Writing in its weekly report, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said that the wave appeared to have peaked but noted that infection rates remained high in the population. 

The proportion of positive tests remained high, it said, with around one in two tests confirming an infection last week. The RKI also estimates that around 1.4 to 2.3 million people in Germany fell ill with acute respiratory symptoms caused by Covid-19 last week, resulting in around 380,000 Covid-related visits to doctors.

As analyses of virus variants show, a worrying subtype of Omicron known as BA.2 is spreading continuously in Germany. According to the latest available data for the week ending February 13th, the BA.2 accounted for just under 24 percent of positive samples, according to the report. In the preceding weeks, the share of the subtype has grown from five to 16 percent. Since BA.2 is believed to be even more infectious than the current dominant subtype (BA.1) in Germany, experts expect this positive trend to continue. 

Referencing developments in neighbouring Denmark, a team at Berlin Technical University warned that Germany could see a resurgence in infections at the end of February because of the BA.2 subtype.

Due to the easier transmissibility of BA.2, “a significantly slower decrease or renewed rise in the number of cases cannot be ruled out”, the RKI said. The further development also depends strongly on the impact of increased social contact as Germany eases its Covid restrictions. 

So far in the Omicron wave, the sub-variant BA.1 has dominated. Its share is declining in the RKI evaluations and currently stands at 75 percent.

“In populations with high immunity due to vaccinations or infections, no differences in the severity of the illnesses between BA.1 and BA.2 were found,” the weekly report states.

Demographic changes

In addition, the report indicates that Omicron is increasingly reaching older people, who are more vulnerable to severe courses of illness.

“While seven-day incidences decreased in all age groups up to 69 years, there was a further increase in those aged 70 years and older last week,” it said. There are also increasing outbreaks in old people’s homes and nursing homes. However, the level of outbreaks this winter is significantly lower than last winter.

At schools, on the other hand, outbreak reports have risen to peak levels since the beginning of the pandemic in the wake of the Omicron wave. The maximum value was reached in the third week of January, with 1,089 outbreaks reported so far. Among children and adolescents aged 5 to 14, the number of recorded infections is still by far the highest among all age groups.

“The high number of outbreaks may be related to the Omicron variant that has been circulating dominantly since 2022, the temporarily expanded testing activities and varying effectiveness of the hygiene concepts in schools,” the RKI explained. 

On Friday, the RKI reported a 7-day incidence of Covid infections of 1,259.5 per 100,000 people – down from 1,265 the previous day and 1,371.7 the previous week. 

Local authorities in Germany reported 210,743 new Covid infections and 226 deaths within the last 24-hour period. 

