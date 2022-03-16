Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Berlin to lift almost all Covid-19 measures on April 1st

Germany is easing Covid rules from March 20th - however, the city state of Berlin has announced that it will lift most restrictions slightly later.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:30 CET
An FFP2 mask sign in a Berlin shop.
An FFP2 mask sign in a Berlin shop. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska

After a Senate meeting on Tuesday, Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey (Social Democrats) announced that almost all Covid-related restrictions would be dropped from  April 1st. After this date, only basic protective measures, being set out by the federal government, will remain in place.

The so-called Covid pass entry rules (known as 2G or 3G in Germany) in restaurants and cafes in Berlin will be dropped from next month, meaning people will no longer need to show proof of testing, vaccination or recovery.

And face masks won’t have to be worn in shops or other venues. 

However, the mask mandate will remain in some areas: people will have to wear a medical or FFP2 mask on public transport as well as in nursing homes and hospitals. 

READ ALSO: Germany’s Covid incidence reaches record high before measures are lifted

End to free tests in sight

Coronavirus rapid tests, which are free to people in Germany, will also no longer be available from April, Giffey expects.

The mayor told broadcaster rbb24 that the many testing centres using federal funding would likely not be sustainable, and informed Berliners to “no longer expect to see so many test sites in the city”.

When it comes to testing in schools, Giffey explained that it was important to maintain tests until after the Easter holidays in April, though it is yet to be decided exactly how long the tests will be administered to pupils.

Similarly, the Senate has decided to return to almost regular operation in day-care centres from mid-March, although compulsory testing of children three days a week will continue for now. 

(article continues below)

The legal basis for most restrictions ceases to apply nationwide as of March 20th, although the government is set to decide on a new slimmed-down Infection Protection Act by the end of this week

However, federal states are set to be granted a transitional period until April 2nd. 

In Berlin, this transitional period is to be in place until the end of the month. Giffey justified maintaining the protective measures for more than 10 extra days, saying: “Overall we have a situation that still poses quite a high risk of infection.”

After this transitional period, only areas deemed coronavirus hotspots can adopt stricter measures, though the federal government is yet to specify the exact criteria for when a city or a state becomes a hotspot. 

After Hamburg, Berlin is currently the federal state with the lowest 7-day incidence, but figures have been rising. According to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence in the capital increased to 1,102 infections per 100,000 people on Wednesday, up from 871.8 on Tuesday and almost double compared to the Wednesday the week before. 

Giffey however, said she saw no reason to declare Berlin a hotspot.

“That would only happen if we had a massive increase in the number of infections, a massive increase in the burden on the critical infrastructure and hospitals, health care and intensive care units,” she said.

Berlin also maintains a high vaccination rate, with 77.5 percent of the population having received their first dose, 73.3 percent fully vaccinated and 58.8 percent having had their booster jab.

Divided opinion

While many will have been looking forward to Germany’s version of so-called “freedom day”, others are slightly wary of the sudden lifting of Covid measures.

Patrick Larscheid, a public health officer from Reinickendorf, told rbb’s evening show that the pandemic is being declared “over by decree”, despite still affecting many people.

Meanwhile, other states, including Brandenburg, are likely to maintain many coronavirus measures for a period after March 20th, including the distance requirement and the wearing of FFP2 masks indoors in shops and on public transport.

TRAVEL NEWS

Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

The UK is set to scrap all Covid-19 travel restrictions in what the government described as a "landmark moment".

Published: 15 March 2022 11:23 CET
Travel in Europe: UK to scrap all Covid travel rules

Testing is no longer required for vaccinated travellers, but the UK government has announced that it will scrap all Covid-19 travel rules on Friday, March 18th.

“As one of the first major economies to remove all its remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions, this is a landmark moment for passengers and the travel and aviation sector,” said the Government in a press release. 

From 4am on March 18th:

  • Passengers going to the UK will no longer be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before travel;
  • Passengers who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a pre-departure Covid test, or a Day 2 test following arrival. Fully vaccinated travellers are already exempt from having to do this;
  • Hotel quarantine for travellers coming from ‘red list’ countries, of which there are currently none, will also be scrapped by the end of the month. 

“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid. 

The UK has lifted all Covid-related rules including mask rules and mandatory self-isolation if you test positive for Covid.

Some European countries still have Covid restrictions in place for unvaccinated people coming from the UK. 

Until March 18th

Until the new rules come into effect, all travellers are required to fill out a passenger locator form. 

Unvaccinated travellers are also required to take pre-departure test and a test on or before Day 2 following their arrival. 

The UK border officers will recognise proof of vaccination provided with an EU Covid Certificate.

For the UK “fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose of a EMA/FDA or Swiss approved vaccine (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson). 

After a period of confusion, the UK government says that it will accept mixed doses administered in the EU (eg one dose of AstraZeneca and one of Pfizer).

However people who have only had a single dose after previously recovering from Covid – which is standard practice in some European countries – are not accepted as vaccinated by the UK.

