COVID-19 RULES
Will Germany lift its Covid restrictions amid rising infections?
Germany's very own 'freedom day' is currently scheduled for March 20th, but soaring Covid infections have sparked a debate about whether now is the right time to dispense with the majority of measures. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 14 March 2022 16:59 CET
A sign outside a flower shop informs customers of the requirement to wear FFP2 masks indoors. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska
WORKING IN GERMANY
Germany prepares to end ‘working from home’ rule
Despite rising Covid infections, Germany's workplaces will be allowed to relax Covid restrictions from March 20th. Here's a look at what it will mean for you.
Published: 14 March 2022 17:30 CET
