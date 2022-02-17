For members
COVID-19 RULES
KEY POINTS: What you need to know about Germany’s Covid reopening plan
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced that Germany will get rid of almost all Covid restrictions gradually by March 20th, plus there are plans to look at travel rules. Here are the details you need to know.
Published: 17 February 2022 12:39 CET
People at a bar in Leipzig, eastern Germany. Covid restrictions are to be eased in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments