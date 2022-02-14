For members
COVID-19 RULES
What we know so far about Germany’s ‘freedom day’ plans
Germany is set to phase out almost all Covid restrictions in three stages, says a draft proposal. Here's what we know so far about what some are calling 'freedom day'.
Published: 14 February 2022 13:27 CET
A sign for a cafe in Potsdam, Brandenburg, shows entry is only for people who are vaccinated or recovered with a Covid test or booster shot (2G-plus). Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments