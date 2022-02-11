Read news from:
COVID-19 VACCINES

German constitutional court refuses to delay vaccine mandate for health workers

According to the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, the partial vaccine mandate for health and care workers can go ahead as planned in March, pending a decision on whether it contradicts German law.

Published: 11 February 2022 11:06 CET
Constitutional court
Germany's Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe, Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Uli Deck

In a decision published on Friday morning, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled out a suspension of the upcoming vaccine mandate. 

They indicated that no firm decision had been made on the many constitutional complaints against the partial vaccination requirement, which will be examined in the coming weeks. 

The complaints were mainly filed by unvaccinated employees and by facility managers who want to continue employing unvaccinated staff.

In the summary proceedings, the judges weighed up the consequences of delaying the vaccine mandate or allowing it it to come into force as planned on March 15th.

They examined what would have the worse consequences: if they allowed the vaccine mandate to be put in place and later found it to be unconstitutional, or if they temporarily suspended the mandate and it later turned out to be constitutional. 

This balancing worked out to the plaintiffs’ disadvantage.

“The very low probability of serious consequences of vaccination is contrasted with the significantly higher probability of damage to life and limb of vulnerable people,” the court announced.

“The vaccine mandate does not, at the time of this decision, meet with any far-reaching constitutional objections.”

However, the judges criticised the fact that the law did not contain concrete details on the proof of vaccination or recovery that would be required.

In the legislation passed by parliament, there is only a passing reference to current regulations as well as the websites of the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute.

What is the institutional vaccine mandate? 

The so-called ‘institutional’ vaccination obligation is intended to protect old and vulnerable people – who have a particularly high risk of becoming very seriously ill or dying with it – from a Covid infection. 

It applies to employees in nursing homes and clinics, but also, for example, in doctors’ surgeries and outpatient services, midwives, physiotherapists and masseurs.

Under the terms of the mandate, this group of employees has until March 15th 2022 to prove that they are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19. New employees will need this evidence from March 16th onwards by default. There is an exception for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

If the proof is missing, local health authorities will be required to investigate the case and can ultimately terminate the employment of staff.

This has led opposition MPs to raise concerns that key parts of health and care infrastructure could find themselves understaffed. 

When the legislation for compulsory jabs passed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat in mid-December, it triggered a wave of lawsuits in Karlsruhe.

By February 3rd, 74 constitutional complaints had already been received from around 300 plaintiffs, many of them requiring an urgent response. 

COVID-19 VACCINES

German conservatives propose vaccine mandate in three stages

Germany's CDU and CSU parliamentary group have put forward their own proposal for compulsory Covid vaccination, which would be enforced in three steps according to the pandemic situation.

Published: 11 February 2022 10:01 CET
The Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party the CSU, believe there should be a staggered “vaccination mechanism” for different groups of people which would only take effect if the Covid situation worsens. 

The criteria for when the graduated vaccination requirement would take effect is still being thrashed out, reported German broadcaster ARD on Friday. 

In the proposal they discuss considering the severity of the Covid virus variant, its transmissibility and the extent of the population’s immunity.

The details would be formulated in a possible new law, the group said. 

The introduction of compulsory vaccination has sparked a heated debate in Germany for weeks.

Another group of politicians from the governing traffic light coalition want to see a general vaccine mandate for everyone over the age of 18 in Germany. 

The conservative bloc proposes three stages:

– In a first stage, everyone over the age of 60 would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

– The second stage concerns people over the age of 50.

– The last stage is for employees of critical infrastructure, schools, childcare centres and the police.

The proposal does not discuss compulsory vaccination, but instead uses the “vaccination mechanism” (Impfmechanismus) phrase.

The conservatives propose that the mechanism be activated by the Bundestag – if necessary – similar to what MPs in Germany did when they “determined the epidemic situation of national significance” at the beginning of the pandemic. That resulted in exceptional Covid restrictions being brought in. 

The Bundestag would then also clarify at which stage, i.e. for which group of people, the vaccination mechanism takes effect.

CDU/CSU Bundestag group backs a vaccination register

The Christian Democrats and the CSU group are also calling for a ‘vaccination register’ to be implemented in Germany where people’s details would be stored. 

However, this is controversial because of data protection concerns.

The Union proposal is also vague about sanctions. Those who choose not to get vaccinated despite the legal obligation would face a fine, but it is not yet clear how much this would be.

In recent months, the CDU/CSU had strongly advocated for a general vaccination obligation.

But many politicians are now wavering because the Omicron wave has been found to cause less severe illness than previous variants like Delta. 

The federal government is not planning its own bill on compulsory vaccination.

Individual MPs, groups of MPs or individual parliamentary groups are submitting proposals instead. 

However, politicians will be able to vote according to their conscience without having to toe the party line. 

As well as the proposal for compulsory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18 in Germany, the AfD parliamentary group has handed in its own motion, which rejects compulsory vaccination.

A group around the FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki has also taken a clear position against compulsory vaccination.

