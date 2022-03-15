Read news from:
Germany’s Covid incidence reaches record high before measures are lifted

Germany is set to relax almost all Covid measures on March 20th, but infections are rising significantly again.

Published: 15 March 2022 10:52 CET
A man getting a Covid test in Hamburg.
A man getting a Covid test in Hamburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marcus Brandt

On Tuesday Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control reported 1,585.4 Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people within seven days – the highest number since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, the 7-day incidence was 1543.0, and a week ago it was 1,293.6.

Health authorities reported 198,888 new coronavirus infections within the latest 24 hour period, nearly 42,000 more than the same day a week ago. Meanwhile, 238 people died in connection with Covid-19 within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic in Germany began to 125,873.

Experts believe a high number of cases are not being recorded in official data because health offices are struggling to trace all chains of infection. 

Is Germany set to relax measures?

Yes. In February the German government and 16 states announced a three-step plan to phase out almost all Covid measures. 

On Sunday, March 20th – the day after the current Infection Protection Act expires – far-reaching measures will be lifted.

A new law will see basic measures remain in place with a mechanism for states to bring in tougher rules if the situation calls for it. The Bundestag is to debate the draft legislation on Wednesday.

The German government says measures can be relaxed because the Omicron variant of Covid generally causes less severe illness than previous variants, and there is no longer a threat of the health system being overwhelmed 

Protective measures – such as Covid health pass rules – will remain possible in so-called ‘hotspots’ with high numbers of infections.

The general obligation to wear a mask is to be partially dropped. It will, however, remain in nursing homes, hospitals and in local as well as long-distance public transport.

But politicians say rising infections mean the plans should be reconsidered.

The Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the states (KMK), for instance, is calling for improvements to the Infection Protection Act for schools.

Karin Prien, education minister of Schleswig-Holstein, told the Funke Mediengruppe that states should be able to impose compulsory masks in schools even after March 20th – if necessary.

She said states would like to see the all restrictions lifted in schools by May at the latest. But at the moment a nationwide regulation for basic protection is necessary, “which also makes it possible to have compulsory masks and compulsory tests available as tools when needed”, said Prien.

Concerns at restriction-easing in Germany grow as Covid-19 rates rise

Senior doctors and Bavaria's state premier Markus Söder expressed concern at the government's decision to drop most Covid-19 restrictions at a time when infection rates are rising sharply.

Published: 13 March 2022 18:44 CET
Updated: 14 March 2022 08:47 CET
Söder said the government’s revised Infection Protection Act exposed Germany to new virus variants without any protection. 

He told Bild am Sonntag that the coalition government’s plans had gaps and weaknesses:

“Basically, there aren’t any real protective measures any more. This means that we are defenceless against new mutations come autumn. Doing away with masks in such a widespread manner is therefore premature and could quickly lead to infection spreading in schools, for example,” the CSU politician said.

Söder, who is part of the opposition, was particularly critical of Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

“The Minister of Health is expecting new waves and the government wants to abolish all measures at the same time,” he said.

“If the government has its way, Covid will be history next week. But that’s not the reality.”

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is set to drop almost all Covid restrictions from March 20th, but basic measures will remain.

The new legal basis for Covid restrictions after this date provides that measures such as wearing masks and testing can continue in areas where it is needed, Lauterbach has said. 

Doctors have also expressed concern about the relaxing of restrictions.

Given the rising infection levels, president of DIVI (the German Interdisciplinary Association of Intensive Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine), Gernot Marx, called for it to remain compulsory to wear masks in public indoor spaces, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported on Saturday.

“Wearing masks is a proven and simple protective measure. It would be a mistake to give this up when it’s not necessary to do so,” Marx told the papers, explaining that people could protect themselves and others from infection by wearing one.

And Gerald Gaß, head of the German Hospitals Association warned that of the wider impact with increasing numbers of hospital staff absent due to illness or quarantine, DPA reported.

On Sunday, Germany reported a significant rise in daily Covid infections and the seven-day incidence rate rose above 1,500 for the first time.

The data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed that there were 1,526.8 new infections per 100,000 people, up from 1,496 a day earlier and 1,231.1 a week earlier.

Health offices logged 146,607 confirmed new Covid-19 infections within the latest 24-hour period, well above the 116,889 cases counted last Sunday. 

There were also 50 further deaths in connection with the virus over the same period.

