EXPLAINED: What are the rules for entering Germany this Christmas and New Year?

Germany has been tightening some of its travel restrictions. Here’s a look at the key points to keep in mind if you’re planning on visiting Germany, or returning to the country, over the festive period.

Are there any entry bans?

Yes – currently there are general bans on entering from regions that are on the ‘virus variant’ list – Germany’s highest risk category.

The full ‘red’ list as of December 23rd is: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Britain and Northern Ireland (and all overseas territories) and Zimbabwe.

There are exceptions to the entry bans, including for German nationals and people with residence rights in Germany plus their close family (such as spouses, unmarried minor-age children, parents of minor-age children) and people catching a connecting flight in Germany.

People who are allowed to enter Germany from these countries face strict rules including:

Proving you’re allowed to travel to Germany (eg show a residence permit or German passport)

Filling out the online digital register

Testing before departure if you’re over the age of 12 (currently PCR and antigen accepted but airlines may require PCR)

Possible testing at the airport on arrival

Quarantine for 14 days at place of residence with no option to shorten it

These restrictions apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination or recovery status.

You can read our more detailed story on testing when coming from a virus variant country here.

Do I need a PCR test to enter Germany from a virus variant country?

Keep in mind that the German Health Ministry told us that they are in the process of changing the requirements on testing for people coming from the red list. It is likely that only PCR tests will be allowed in future. There are also plans to lower the age threshold from 12 to six years old.

READ ALSO: Germany tightens rules on UK travel – What you need to know

How long are these bans in place?

The German government says these restrictions will be in place for the countries mentioned above until at least January 3rd. It is not clear if more countries will be added to the list as Omicron spreads across several regions in the world.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

What happens if I’m coming from a ‘high risk’ country?

Germany’s next risk category concerns high risk regions. If you’re travelling to Germany from one of these countries – like France, most of Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands or Switzerland – you also have to fill in the online digital register before departure.

If you’re coming from a high-risk area and you are fully vaccinated or you’ve recovered from Covid (you have proof of a positive PCR test carried out at least 28 days but no more than six months previously), you don’t have to quarantine after submitting your proof to the online registration site: Einreiseanmeldung.de.

You also don’t have to show a negative Covid test before boarding a plane to Germany, because your proof of vaccination or recovery is enough.

Unvaccinated travellers coming from high-risk areas are required to show a negative Covid-19 test before coming to Germany.

READ ALSO: What to know about Germany’s testing requirements

Unvaccinated people also have to enter quarantine for 10 days after arrival in Germany. The isolation period can be ended with a negative Covid-19 test taken at the earliest five days into quarantine.

Under 12s can finish the quarantine after five days without a test.

If this is your situation, you will likely be contacted by the local authority and given instructions on matters like testing.

Do I have to take a test before entering Germany?

In some cases, yes. As we mentioned above the key things to remember are:

All over 12s have to test before entering Germany if you’re coming from a ‘virus variant’ area regardless of whether you’re vaccinated or have recovered

You have to test before entering Germany if you’re coming from anywhere in the world and you’re unvaccinated (and over 12)

If you’re fully vaccinated or recovered and coming from a no-risk or ‘high risk’ zone you don’t have to show a test, you can instead show proof of vaccination/recovery

READ ALSO: Should I travel within Germany or abroad this festive season?

So can anyone enter Germany right now?

There are strict rules on that front too. Generally, you can enter Germany from other countries in the EU even if you are unvaccinated (but you still have to follow the rules depending on the risk status of the country).

For the vast majority of non-EU countries, you have to be fully vaccinated (with an EMA-approved vaccine) to enter Germany – unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter unless they have an essential reason.

The ban on entry does not apply to German citizens or members of their immediate family and to citizens of EU and associated states and members of their immediate family.

German authorities do, however, allow unrestricted entry for people coming from ‘safe list’ countries, which include (as of December 23rd) Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Argentina

What about children?

The German government allows unvaccinated children from non-EU countries to enter as long as they are with a vaccinated parent or guardian.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding vaccination for young people, unvaccinated children under 12 years of age are allowed to enter Germany if they travel with at least one fully vaccinated parent,” says the government.

Do I need an EU digital vaccine pass in Germany?

This is a topic that a lot of readers are interested in. Unlike some other countries – including France, Italy and Switzerland where tourists can apply for the respective country’s version of the EU digital vaccine pass – the German government currently only allows people who are based in Germany to transfer their vaccination pass into a digital version with QR code.

So technically you have to live, work or study in Germany to get the certificate.

Germany has strict nationwide 2G rules in place, meaning access to most public places (like restaurants and non-essential shops) is only allowed if you present proof of being fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid.

When travelling on public transport the 3G rule is in place – travel is limited to the fully vaccinated, recovered or people who have taken a Covid test.

Foreign vaccination certificates are accepted in Germany. Some visitors have been able to get the pass, but it’s fairly inconsistent.

You can read more detailed reports on this topic here:

Can tourists and visitors to Germany get the EU digital vaccine pass?

Visiting Germany: Is it possible to get the EU digital vaccine pass?

Anything else I should look out for?

Keep an eye on the situation because it can change quickly. We recommend checking with your airline before travel because they could have further requirements like a PCR test. Airlines are also likely to cancel more services if there are bans.

Keep up to date with Germany’s ‘virus variant’ and other ‘high risk’ countries by checking the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) list, which is updated regularly.

There are some exceptions to having to fill out the entry form, testing and quarantine. This German government page has detailed information on the exemptions in English.