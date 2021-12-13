Visiting Germany: What it’s like to try and get an EU digital vaccine certificate

Germany has strict Covid pass entry rules (known as 2G or 3G) to most public places. But the Local readers found an inconsistent picture of what vaccination proof is accepted, and varying experiences of visitors being able to get the EU digital pass.
Member comments
I’m a British citizen living in Italy: I have had all 3 of my vaccinations in the U.K. I recently visited Germany(Frankfurt) and scanned in the NHS QR code of my third vaccination into the Corona-warn app and it accepted it. It was very easy to do… I was then able to use the Corona-warn EU digital Covid certificate during my stay in Germany.